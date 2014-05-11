Emergency personnel carry a casket draped with a U.S. flag during the ceremonial transfer of the 9/11 unidentified remains to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of the City of New York (OCME) repository at the World Trade Center site, in New York May 10, 2014. According to local media, relatives of victims of the September 11 attacks, who are incensed with the city over its plan to house the remains underground in the same building as the National September 11 Memorial Museum, held a protest on the day of the transfer of the remains. The protesters left shortly before the ceremony began. REUTERS/Eric Thayer