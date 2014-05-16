Editor's choice
Fire crew put out smouldering embers from the Cocos Fire in San Marcos, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Free Syrian Army fighters fire an anti-aircraft gun towards a jet loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the countryside in Idlib May 15, 2014. Picture taken May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Protesters turn over a vehicle belonging to the Kadikoy municipality during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Istanbul May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu
An Ukrainian soldier digs a trench outside the village of Bylbasivka near the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk at a Ukrainian army controled area May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
President Barack Obama and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg look at the faces of those who died during the 9/11 attacks at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man cleans bloodstains off a wall of a shop at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Kfar Zeita village in the central province of Hama May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Rif more
A member of an Air Force military force perspires behind his shield after anti-government protesters broke into an air force base in Bangkok May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Residents carry an injured man after a store was looted during a police strike in Recife, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Gondim/JC Imagem
People stand on a terrace of their flooded house as they wait before being evacuated in the town of Obrenovac, east from Belgrade May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Fire personnel inspect a burned-out area in the hills around San Marcos, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tyler Johnson of the U.S. (C) fights with Latvia's Kristaps Sotniekis (11) during the second period of their men's ice hockey World Championship Group B game at Minsk Arena in Minsk May 15, 2014. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Alexander...more
Kids play soccer during a training session at Sao Carlos slum in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A demonstrator holds up a wastepaper bin during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May, 15 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A high ranked police officer tries to convince a protester to walk off a street during a demonstration of school guards in front of the ministry of Administrative Reform in Athens May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Al Jazeera journalists Mohammed Fahmy, Peter Greste and Baher Mohamed stand behind bars at a court in Cairo May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Jairo Orellana Morales, known as "El Pelon", is escorted by soldiers after arriving for a news conference at the Air Force base in Guatemala City May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner speaks with Kennedy Summers, 27, the 2014 Playboy Playmate of the Year, at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Lines mark the sand during low tide in the Loire Estuary in this aerial view with cabins and their tradition hanging fish nets in Paimboeuf, western France, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts as he takes shelter from sand blown by the wind during his men's singles match against Mikhail Youzhny of Russia at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A Palestinian medic argues with an Israeli border policeman during a demonstration marking the 66th anniversary of the "Nakba," meaning catastrophe, when many Palestinians fled or were expelled from their towns and villages during the war of Israel's...more
Military policemen stand in a line behind a demonstrator wearing a costume of a skeleton holding replica FIFA World Cup trophy, during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May, 15 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man dressed as Charlie Chaplin walks on the beach during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Rosario Dawson (L) kisses Mireille Enos as they pose during a photocall for the film "Captives" (The Captive) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Outreach worker, Kathryn Owen plays with a kite in the sunny weather on Brighton beach in southern England May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
