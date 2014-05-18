Edition:
<p>A woman and her son move away from the downwash of an European Union Force (EUFOR) helicopter after being rescued from the flooded Serici village near Zepce, at a heliport in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, May 17, 2014. More than 20 people have been killed in the worst floods in more than a century in Serbia and Bosnia, authorities said on Saturday, with thousands evacuated from towns still under threat from rising rivers. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A woman and her son move away from the downwash of an European Union Force (EUFOR) helicopter after being rescued from the flooded Serici village near Zepce, at a heliport in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, May 17, 2014. More than 20 people have been killed in the worst floods in more than a century in Serbia and Bosnia, authorities said on Saturday, with thousands evacuated from towns still under threat from rising rivers. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>A boy rides his bicycle along Third Street of the Alvorada neighbourhood which is decorated for the 2014 World Cup in Manaus, one of the tournament's host cities, May 17, 2014. The World Cup will be held in 12 cities across Brazil from June 12 through July 13. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

A boy rides his bicycle along Third Street of the Alvorada neighbourhood which is decorated for the 2014 World Cup in Manaus, one of the tournament's host cities, May 17, 2014. The World Cup will be held in 12 cities across Brazil from June 12 through July 13. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

<p>Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (R) watches as Arsenal's Thomas Vermaelen (2R) lifts the trophy to celebrate with team mates their victory against Hull City in their FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (R) watches as Arsenal's Thomas Vermaelen (2R) lifts the trophy to celebrate with team mates their victory against Hull City in their FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jew cuts the hair of his son near a bonfire, during celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in Kfar Chabad, near the city of Lod, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jew cuts the hair of his son near a bonfire, during celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in Kfar Chabad, near the city of Lod, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

<p>A member of the pro-Ukrainian militia group calling themselves the Donbass Battalion takes a rest inside a military base they had set up in the small town of Velika Novosyolka, in the Dontesk region, eastern Ukraine May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

A member of the pro-Ukrainian militia group calling themselves the Donbass Battalion takes a rest inside a military base they had set up in the small town of Velika Novosyolka, in the Dontesk region, eastern Ukraine May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

<p>Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone celebrates with players after winning the Spanish first division title following their soccer match against Barcelona at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone celebrates with players after winning the Spanish first division title following their soccer match against Barcelona at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>A protester scuffles with riot police during a demonstration to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, at Taksim square in central Istanbul May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan</p>

A protester scuffles with riot police during a demonstration to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, at Taksim square in central Istanbul May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

<p>Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey (3-R) shoots to score his team's third goal during their FA Cup final soccer match against Hull City at Wembley Stadium in London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey (3-R) shoots to score his team's third goal during their FA Cup final soccer match against Hull City at Wembley Stadium in London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (C), India's prime minister-elect from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), watches a ritual known as "Aarti" during evening prayers on the banks of river Ganges at Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (C), India's prime minister-elect from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), watches a ritual known as "Aarti" during evening prayers on the banks of river Ganges at Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

<p>African migrants climb a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand under them, during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

African migrants climb a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand under them, during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

<p>Members of the media walk by the remains of a Ukrainian army 120mm mortar shell at a front line of the pro-Russian position on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 17, 2014.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Members of the media walk by the remains of a Ukrainian army 120mm mortar shell at a front line of the pro-Russian position on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 17, 2014.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Rescue workers search an air force plane crash site near Nadee village, in Xiang Khouang province in the north of the country May 17, 2014. REUTERS</p>

Rescue workers search an air force plane crash site near Nadee village, in Xiang Khouang province in the north of the country May 17, 2014. REUTERS

<p>A woman wearing a 15M sticker walks past a police officer as she arrives at Puerta del Sol on the third anniversary of the 15M movement in central Madrid May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho</p>

A woman wearing a 15M sticker walks past a police officer as she arrives at Puerta del Sol on the third anniversary of the 15M movement in central Madrid May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

<p>Actress Julie Gayet poses on the red carpet as she arrives for "Tribute to animated films", a special screening of extracts from Khalil Gibran's The Prophet out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Actress Julie Gayet poses on the red carpet as she arrives for "Tribute to animated films", a special screening of extracts from Khalil Gibran's The Prophet out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>Arsenal fans react after Arsenal's Kieran Gibbs (C) missed a chance to score during their FA Cup final soccer match against Hull City at Wembley Stadium in London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Arsenal fans react after Arsenal's Kieran Gibbs (C) missed a chance to score during their FA Cup final soccer match against Hull City at Wembley Stadium in London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>A member of the pro-Ukrainian militia group calling themselves the Donbass Battalion stands guard at their military base they had set up in the small town of Velika Novosyolka, in the Dontesk region, eastern Ukraine May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

A member of the pro-Ukrainian militia group calling themselves the Donbass Battalion stands guard at their military base they had set up in the small town of Velika Novosyolka, in the Dontesk region, eastern Ukraine May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

<p>Plain clothes police detain a protester during a demonstration to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Istanbul May 17, 2014. Tuesday's disaster has triggered protests across Turkey, aimed at mine owners accused of ignoring safety for profit, and at Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government, seen as too close to industry bosses and insensitive in its response. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Plain clothes police detain a protester during a demonstration to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Istanbul May 17, 2014. Tuesday's disaster has triggered protests across Turkey, aimed at mine owners accused of ignoring safety for profit, and at Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government, seen as too close to industry bosses and insensitive in its response. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus reacts after losing their German Cup (DFB Pokal) final soccer match against Bayern Munich in Berlin May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus reacts after losing their German Cup (DFB Pokal) final soccer match against Bayern Munich in Berlin May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>Serbian army soldiers evacuate a boy from a flooded house in the town of Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, May 17, 2014. Emergency services pulled seven dead bodies from flooded homes in Bosnia on Saturday and soldiers rushed to free hundreds of people stranded in a school in Serbia during the worst floods to hit the Balkans in over a century. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Serbian army soldiers evacuate a boy from a flooded house in the town of Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, May 17, 2014. Emergency services pulled seven dead bodies from flooded homes in Bosnia on Saturday and soldiers rushed to free hundreds of people stranded in a school in Serbia during the worst floods to hit the Balkans in over a century. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

