Editor's Choice
Thai soldiers take their positions in the middle of a main intersection in Bangkok's shopping district in Thailand, May 20, 2014. Thailand's army declared martial law to restore order after six months of anti-government protests which have left the...more
Thai soldiers take their positions in the middle of a main intersection in Bangkok's shopping district in Thailand, May 20, 2014. Thailand's army declared martial law to restore order after six months of anti-government protests which have left the country without a proper functioning government, but the move did not constitute a coup, military officials said. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man reacts near a house tilted by floods in the village of Krupanj, west from Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man reacts near a house tilted by floods in the village of Krupanj, west from Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Singer Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Singer Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A pro-Russian militant stands at a front line rebel position in the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A pro-Russian militant stands at a front line rebel position in the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A worker stands at the site of a residential complex which is under construction in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A worker stands at the site of a residential complex which is under construction in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Labourers work at a shipyard by the river Buriganga, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Labourers work at a shipyard by the river Buriganga, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at a display during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show on press day in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at a display during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show on press day in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
North Korean leader Kim Jong un plays with children during a visit to the Taesongsan General Hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong un plays with children during a visit to the Taesongsan General Hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
A man dressed as an orangutan sits next to members of the press during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man dressed as an orangutan sits next to members of the press during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Libyan Army Special Forces Commander Wanis Bukhamada delivers a statement in Benghazi May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Libyan Army Special Forces Commander Wanis Bukhamada delivers a statement in Benghazi May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a self-made rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bustan al-Basha district in Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a self-made rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bustan al-Basha district in Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Relatives of children who died in a bus fire cry as they embrace in Fundacion, Colombia, May 19, 2014. Thirty-one children and one adult were killed in Colombia when fuel exploded on a broken-down bus returning from a church event, an emergency...more
Relatives of children who died in a bus fire cry as they embrace in Fundacion, Colombia, May 19, 2014. Thirty-one children and one adult were killed in Colombia when fuel exploded on a broken-down bus returning from a church event, an emergency response coordinator said. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A Palestinian protester, holding the Palestinian flag, uses a toy gun during clashes with Israeli troops over the controversial Israeli barrier in Kfar Aqab near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester, holding the Palestinian flag, uses a toy gun during clashes with Israeli troops over the controversial Israeli barrier in Kfar Aqab near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Britain's Prince Charles watches traditional dancers in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Britain's Prince Charles watches traditional dancers in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A man climbs on the roof of a house to feed pigs they rescued during heavy floods in the village of Vojskova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A man climbs on the roof of a house to feed pigs they rescued during heavy floods in the village of Vojskova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A man walks through a field of maize, planted under a film of biodegradable plastic which raises the soil temperature at the start of the season, near the city of Londonderry, Northern Ireland, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man walks through a field of maize, planted under a film of biodegradable plastic which raises the soil temperature at the start of the season, near the city of Londonderry, Northern Ireland, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Participants in the Sydney Harbour BridgeClimb wear lighted vests as they climb the bridge high above the city traffic at night, during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival in Australia, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Participants in the Sydney Harbour BridgeClimb wear lighted vests as they climb the bridge high above the city traffic at night, during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival in Australia, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, prepares to block a shot during an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, prepares to block a shot during an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Residents try to pull a man out from under rubble at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud missile from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Mareh in the countryside north of Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal...more
Residents try to pull a man out from under rubble at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud missile from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Mareh in the countryside north of Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Roza Gerasimenko,79, surveys the damage in her home following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces in the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Roza Gerasimenko,79, surveys the damage in her home following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces in the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Men search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed houses at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud missile from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Mareh in the countryside north of Aleppo May 19, 2014....more
Men search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed houses at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud missile from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Mareh in the countryside north of Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Children play at a shipyard by the river Buriganga, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Children play at a shipyard by the river Buriganga, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A woman waves from a window during heavy floods in Bosanski Samac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A woman waves from a window during heavy floods in Bosanski Samac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Northrop F-5E Tiger IIs of the Swiss Air Force perform before the ILA Berlin Air Show in Selchow near Schoenefeld south of Berlin, Germany, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Northrop F-5E Tiger IIs of the Swiss Air Force perform before the ILA Berlin Air Show in Selchow near Schoenefeld south of Berlin, Germany, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.