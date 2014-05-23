Edition:
India

Editor's choice

Friday, May 23, 2014

Protesters carry a man who was shot by French soldiers after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, May 23, 2014
Protesters carry a man who was shot by French soldiers after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 24
Friday, May 23, 2014

A pilgrim prays inside the Roman Catholic Chapel of Mary Magdalene in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, May 23, 2014
A pilgrim prays inside the Roman Catholic Chapel of Mary Magdalene in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
2 / 24
Friday, May 23, 2014

Thai soldiers stand guard during a coup at the Army Club where Thailand's army chief held a meeting with all rival factions in central Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, May 23, 2014
Thai soldiers stand guard during a coup at the Army Club where Thailand's army chief held a meeting with all rival factions in central Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
3 / 24
Friday, May 23, 2014

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a news conference at a hotel after the fourth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit, in Shanghai, China, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, May 23, 2014
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a news conference at a hotel after the fourth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit, in Shanghai, China, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 24
Friday, May 23, 2014

A voter poses for a picture with their dog as they leave a pub being used as a polling station in Christmas Common, southern England May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Friday, May 23, 2014
A voter poses for a picture with their dog as they leave a pub being used as a polling station in Christmas Common, southern England May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
5 / 24
Friday, May 23, 2014

Free Syrian Army fighters help a fellow fighter wounded after what they said was clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Morek in Hama province May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Friday, May 23, 2014
Free Syrian Army fighters help a fellow fighter wounded after what they said was clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Morek in Hama province May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
Close
6 / 24
Friday, May 23, 2014

U.S. President Barack Obama greets people in the crowd gathered to watch him arrive on Air Force One at Griffiss International Airport in Rome, New York, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Friday, May 23, 2014
U.S. President Barack Obama greets people in the crowd gathered to watch him arrive on Air Force One at Griffiss International Airport in Rome, New York, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 24
Friday, May 23, 2014

Anti-government demonstrators embrace riot police during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, May 23, 2014
Anti-government demonstrators embrace riot police during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
8 / 24
Friday, May 23, 2014

Anti-government protesters celebrate as they board buses at the Royal plaza to take them back home after the coup was declared in Bangkok, Thailand, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, May 23, 2014
Anti-government protesters celebrate as they board buses at the Royal plaza to take them back home after the coup was declared in Bangkok, Thailand, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
9 / 24
Friday, May 23, 2014

Prisoners spend time in the renovated wing of the Najayo prison in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Friday, May 23, 2014
Prisoners spend time in the renovated wing of the Najayo prison in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Close
10 / 24
Friday, May 23, 2014

A pro-Russian separatist shows an ammunition round near a destroyed building at a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Friday, May 23, 2014
A pro-Russian separatist shows an ammunition round near a destroyed building at a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
11 / 24
Friday, May 23, 2014

A wounded man lays unconscious in a pool of blood on the ground during clashes between protesters and riot police in Istanbul, Turkey, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, May 23, 2014
A wounded man lays unconscious in a pool of blood on the ground during clashes between protesters and riot police in Istanbul, Turkey, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 24
Friday, May 23, 2014

Brazilian artist Paulo Ito talks on his mobile phone next to graffiti he painted referencing the 2014 World Cup, on the door of a public schoolhouse in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 23, 2014
Brazilian artist Paulo Ito talks on his mobile phone next to graffiti he painted referencing the 2014 World Cup, on the door of a public schoolhouse in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
13 / 24
Friday, May 23, 2014

Director Asia Argento poses during a photocall for the film "Incompresa" (Misunderstood) in competition for the category "Un Certain Regard" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in France, May 22, 2014 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, May 23, 2014
Director Asia Argento poses during a photocall for the film "Incompresa" (Misunderstood) in competition for the category "Un Certain Regard" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in France, May 22, 2014 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
14 / 24
Friday, May 23, 2014

A fan takes pictures as rapper Kanye West arrives at a fashion designer shop in Paris, France, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Friday, May 23, 2014
A fan takes pictures as rapper Kanye West arrives at a fashion designer shop in Paris, France, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
15 / 24
Friday, May 23, 2014

A migrant plays with a child as they arrive on the Italian Navy ship San Giorgio, at the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Friday, May 23, 2014
A migrant plays with a child as they arrive on the Italian Navy ship San Giorgio, at the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
16 / 24
Friday, May 23, 2014

A civilian joint task force member stands guard at a checkpoint in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Friday, May 23, 2014
A civilian joint task force member stands guard at a checkpoint in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
17 / 24
Friday, May 23, 2014

French Navy sailors attend a ceremony in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris, France, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Friday, May 23, 2014
French Navy sailors attend a ceremony in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris, France, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
18 / 24
Friday, May 23, 2014

A boy gestures in front of a barricade on fire during a protest after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, May 23, 2014
A boy gestures in front of a barricade on fire during a protest after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
19 / 24
Friday, May 23, 2014

Afghan security officers investigate near smoke rising from a residential building, where insurgents were holed up in, after an attack on the Indian consulate in Herat province May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

Friday, May 23, 2014
Afghan security officers investigate near smoke rising from a residential building, where insurgents were holed up in, after an attack on the Indian consulate in Herat province May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib
Close
20 / 24
Friday, May 23, 2014

Local residents gather outside a house following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in the village of Semenivka, on the outskirts of Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Friday, May 23, 2014
Local residents gather outside a house following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in the village of Semenivka, on the outskirts of Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
21 / 24
Friday, May 23, 2014

A Thai soldier stands guard while Buddhist monks beg for alms outside a temple near Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, May 23, 2014
A Thai soldier stands guard while Buddhist monks beg for alms outside a temple near Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
22 / 24
Friday, May 23, 2014

A member of the Third U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) takes part in a "Flags-In" ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington May 22, 2014. The soldiers will place American flags in front of more than 220,000 graves for the Memorial Day. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, May 23, 2014
A member of the Third U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) takes part in a "Flags-In" ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington May 22, 2014. The soldiers will place American flags in front of more than 220,000 graves for the Memorial Day. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
23 / 24
Friday, May 23, 2014

Inmates gesture from behind bars in Aleppo's main prison in Syria, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Friday, May 23, 2014
Inmates gesture from behind bars in Aleppo's main prison in Syria, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Editor's choice

All Collections

Editor's choice

8:30am IST

Paris Haute Couture

All Collections

Paris Haute Couture

7:30am IST

Brazil's prisons on edge

All Collections

Brazil's prisons on edge

4:20am IST

Tornados ravage Georgia

All Collections

Tornados ravage Georgia

2:45am IST

Wildfires raging in Chile

All Collections

Wildfires raging in Chile

2:05am IST

Best of the Australian Open

All Collections

Best of the Australian Open

1:35am IST

What Islamic State left behind

All Collections

What Islamic State left behind

1:00am IST

On the frontlines of Mosul

All Collections

On the frontlines of Mosul

Monday, January 23, 2017

View More Slideshows »