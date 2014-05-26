Edition:
Jose Cardoso, 50, cries in front of a makeshift memorial for 20-year-old UCSB student Christopher Michael-Martinez outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive-by shootings that left 7 people dead in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jose Cardoso, 50, cries in front of a makeshift memorial for 20-year-old UCSB student Christopher Michael-Martinez outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive-by shootings that left 7 people dead in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 25, 2014.

Monday, May 26, 2014

Pope Francis touches the wall that divides Israel from the West Bank, on his way to celebrate a mass in Manger Square next to the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mheisen Amareen

Pope Francis touches the wall that divides Israel from the West Bank, on his way to celebrate a mass in Manger Square next to the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem May 25, 2014.

Monday, May 26, 2014

Soldiers raise their anti-riot shields as they take up positions to block protesters against military rule at a shopping district in central Bangkok, Thailand, May 25, 2014 REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Soldiers raise their anti-riot shields as they take up positions to block protesters against military rule at a shopping district in central Bangkok, Thailand, May 25, 2014

Monday, May 26, 2014

People play football in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

People play football in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 25, 2014.

Monday, May 26, 2014

A child looks out as voters fill out ballot papers in booths during voting in a presidential election at a polling station in the village of Kodra in North Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

A child looks out as voters fill out ballot papers in booths during voting in a presidential election at a polling station in the village of Kodra in North Ukraine May 25, 2014.

Monday, May 26, 2014

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, attends a hearing behind bars in a courtroom in Zintan, Libya, May 25, 2014. REUTERS

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, attends a hearing behind bars in a courtroom in Zintan, Libya, May 25, 2014.

Monday, May 26, 2014

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany reacts after winning the Monaco Grand Prix in Monaco May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany reacts after winning the Monaco Grand Prix in Monaco May 25, 2014.

Monday, May 26, 2014

Pro-Russian separatists stand guard outside the house of Rinat Akhmetov in the eastern city of Donetsk, Ukraine, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Pro-Russian separatists stand guard outside the house of Rinat Akhmetov in the eastern city of Donetsk, Ukraine, May 25, 2014.

Monday, May 26, 2014

Venus Williams of the U.S. serves to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Venus Williams of the U.S. serves to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 25, 2014.

Monday, May 26, 2014

Kenya's Silas Kiplagat leads against the USA's David Torrence in the men's 4x1500 metres relay as the Kenyan team went on to win and set a new world record in the event during the IAAF World Relays Championships in Nassau, Bahamas, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Kenya's Silas Kiplagat leads against the USA's David Torrence in the men's 4x1500 metres relay as the Kenyan team went on to win and set a new world record in the event during the IAAF World Relays Championships in Nassau, Bahamas, May 25, 2014.

Monday, May 26, 2014

Shi'ite pilgrims carry a mock coffin during a symbolic funeral marking the death anniversary of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim at the Imam Moussa al-Kadhim shrine in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, Iraq, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/ Wissm al-Okili

Shi'ite pilgrims carry a mock coffin during a symbolic funeral marking the death anniversary of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim at the Imam Moussa al-Kadhim shrine in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, Iraq, May 25, 2014.

Monday, May 26, 2014

Two men paddle in a canoe on a flooded road in Trysil, southeast Norway, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix

Two men paddle in a canoe on a flooded road in Trysil, southeast Norway, May 26, 2014.

Monday, May 26, 2014

A military truck with armed pro-Russian militants drives through a police check-point towards the airport of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A military truck with armed pro-Russian militants drives through a police check-point towards the airport of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 26, 2014.

Monday, May 26, 2014

A picture taken using in-camera multi-exposure function shows service towers moving towards the Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft set on its launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A picture taken using in-camera multi-exposure function shows service towers moving towards the Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft set on its launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, May 26, 2014.

Monday, May 26, 2014

Boys recite verses from the Koran at an Almajiri Islamic school in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Boys recite verses from the Koran at an Almajiri Islamic school in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 24, 2014.

Monday, May 26, 2014

A Hindu devotee wearing a kavadi walks on hot coal during anniversary celebrations of a Hindu temple in Yangon, Myanmar, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Hindu devotee wearing a kavadi walks on hot coal during anniversary celebrations of a Hindu temple in Yangon, Myanmar, May 25, 2014.

Monday, May 26, 2014

A Thai soldier holds a white rose after receiving it from a supporter of the People's Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) at the criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A Thai soldier holds a white rose after receiving it from a supporter of the People's Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) at the criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand, May 26, 2014.

Monday, May 26, 2014

Pedestrians walk through of the field of United States flags displayed by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund on the Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts May 24, 2014 ahead of the Memorial Day holiday May 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Pedestrians walk through of the field of United States flags displayed by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund on the Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts May 24, 2014 ahead of the Memorial Day holiday May 26.

Monday, May 26, 2014

A Seleka fighter fires a rocket propelled grenade (RPG) towards French soldiers in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Seleka fighter fires a rocket propelled grenade (RPG) towards French soldiers in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 24, 2014.

Monday, May 26, 2014

A woman holds a sign as she joins others in a protest against military rule in Bangkok, Thailand, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A woman holds a sign as she joins others in a protest against military rule in Bangkok, Thailand, May 24, 2014.

Monday, May 26, 2014

A demonstrator holds a sign that reads "There will be no World Cup" in front of a military police lineup during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator holds a sign that reads "There will be no World Cup" in front of a military police lineup during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 24, 2014.

Monday, May 26, 2014

Ukrainian businessman, politician and presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko speaks to supporters in front of a board showing exit poll results for himself and other candidates at his election headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Ukrainian businessman, politician and presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko speaks to supporters in front of a board showing exit poll results for himself and other candidates at his election headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine, May 25, 2014.

Monday, May 26, 2014

A prisoner serving a life sentence collects his ballot paper before casting his vote in a mobile ballot box in the maximum security zone of the Sofiyevskaya prison in the town of Volnyansk in the Zaparozhye region, Ukraine, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A prisoner serving a life sentence collects his ballot paper before casting his vote in a mobile ballot box in the maximum security zone of the Sofiyevskaya prison in the town of Volnyansk in the Zaparozhye region, Ukraine, May 25, 2014.

Monday, May 26, 2014

Cameramen take pictures of a litter of white Bengal tiger cubs at the White Zoo in Kernhof, Austria, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Cameramen take pictures of a litter of white Bengal tiger cubs at the White Zoo in Kernhof, Austria, May 26, 2014.

Monday, May 26, 2014

