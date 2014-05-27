Edition:
A bloodstained icon of Jesus is seen among shattered glass atop a wrecked Kamaz truck near the Donetsk airport in Ukraine, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A bloodstained icon of Jesus is seen among shattered glass atop a wrecked Kamaz truck near the Donetsk airport in Ukraine, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
A bloodstained icon of Jesus is seen among shattered glass atop a wrecked Kamaz truck near the Donetsk airport in Ukraine, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif after Modi took the oath of office at the presidential palace in New Delhi, India, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif after Modi took the oath of office at the presidential palace in New Delhi, India, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif after Modi took the oath of office at the presidential palace in New Delhi, India, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Reporters take pictures of a protester against military rule holding a sign at the Victory Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reporters take pictures of a protester against military rule holding a sign at the Victory Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Reporters take pictures of a protester against military rule holding a sign at the Victory Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Boys look at a vehicle destroyed during a police raid on a hideout of al Qaeda militants in the Arhab region, north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Boys look at a vehicle destroyed during a police raid on a hideout of al Qaeda militants in the Arhab region, north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Boys look at a vehicle destroyed during a police raid on a hideout of al Qaeda militants in the Arhab region, north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An aerial view shows decommissioned German-made Marder fighting vehicles in the compound of the Koch Battle Tank Dismantling firm in the eastern village of Rockensussra, south west of Berlin, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An aerial view shows decommissioned German-made Marder fighting vehicles in the compound of the Koch Battle Tank Dismantling firm in the eastern village of Rockensussra, south west of Berlin, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
An aerial view shows decommissioned German-made Marder fighting vehicles in the compound of the Koch Battle Tank Dismantling firm in the eastern village of Rockensussra, south west of Berlin, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Pope Francis touches the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/Pool

Pope Francis touches the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/Pool

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Pope Francis touches the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/Pool
University of California, Santa Barbara student and 7-Eleven employee Jorge Anaya, 20, stands outside the store where he saved a student who was shot, by helping carry her into the store, in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

University of California, Santa Barbara student and 7-Eleven employee Jorge Anaya, 20, stands outside the store where he saved a student who was shot, by helping carry her into the store, in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California...more

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
University of California, Santa Barbara student and 7-Eleven employee Jorge Anaya, 20, stands outside the store where he saved a student who was shot, by helping carry her into the store, in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A security officer stands guard as passengers line up and wait for a security check during morning rush hour at Tiantongyuan North Station in Beijing, China, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A security officer stands guard as passengers line up and wait for a security check during morning rush hour at Tiantongyuan North Station in Beijing, China, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
A security officer stands guard as passengers line up and wait for a security check during morning rush hour at Tiantongyuan North Station in Beijing, China, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Workers sweep water off a tarp as rain interrupts a men's singles match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Joao Sousa of Portugal at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Workers sweep water off a tarp as rain interrupts a men's singles match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Joao Sousa of Portugal at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo...more

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Workers sweep water off a tarp as rain interrupts a men's singles match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Joao Sousa of Portugal at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Pope Francis and Israel's President Shimon Peres plant an olive tree after their meeting at the president's residence in Jerusalem May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Pope Francis and Israel's President Shimon Peres plant an olive tree after their meeting at the president's residence in Jerusalem May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Pope Francis and Israel's President Shimon Peres plant an olive tree after their meeting at the president's residence in Jerusalem May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Chad Lambert reacts as he has a tattoo of his ex-wife's name removed from his chest with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Chad Lambert reacts as he has a tattoo of his ex-wife's name removed from his chest with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Chad Lambert reacts as he has a tattoo of his ex-wife's name removed from his chest with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Presidential candidate and former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi gestures to his supporters as he arrives with his bodyguards at a polling station to cast his vote during the presidential election in Cairo, Egypt, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Presidential candidate and former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi gestures to his supporters as he arrives with his bodyguards at a polling station to cast his vote during the presidential election in Cairo, Egypt, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah...more

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Presidential candidate and former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi gestures to his supporters as he arrives with his bodyguards at a polling station to cast his vote during the presidential election in Cairo, Egypt, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Joao Sousa of Portugal during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Joao Sousa of Portugal during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Joao Sousa of Portugal during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Men look through a hole in a wall at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bab al-Nasr neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo, Syria, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Men look through a hole in a wall at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bab al-Nasr neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo, Syria, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman...more

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Men look through a hole in a wall at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bab al-Nasr neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo, Syria, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A family takes shelter in a building near Donetsk international airport in Ukraine, during heavy fighting May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A family takes shelter in a building near Donetsk international airport in Ukraine, during heavy fighting May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
A family takes shelter in a building near Donetsk international airport in Ukraine, during heavy fighting May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Thai Army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha pauses as he addresses reporters at the Royal Thai Army Headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thai Army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha pauses as he addresses reporters at the Royal Thai Army Headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Thai Army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha pauses as he addresses reporters at the Royal Thai Army Headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft set on the launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft set on the launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft set on the launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A farmer sprays pesticide in a rice paddy field near Subang, Indonesia's West Java province, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A farmer sprays pesticide in a rice paddy field near Subang, Indonesia's West Java province, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
A farmer sprays pesticide in a rice paddy field near Subang, Indonesia's West Java province, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Ukrainian helicopter Mi-24 gunship fires its cannons against rebels at the main terminal building of Donetsk international airport in Ukraine, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Ukrainian helicopter Mi-24 gunship fires its cannons against rebels at the main terminal building of Donetsk international airport in Ukraine, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
A Ukrainian helicopter Mi-24 gunship fires its cannons against rebels at the main terminal building of Donetsk international airport in Ukraine, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A large crowd gathers to release and watch floating lanterns on the water after being released during a ceremony marking remembrance and reflection, held by Shinnyo-en Buddhists honoring victims of war, famine, and natural disasters on Memorial Day, at Ala Moana Beach Park in Honolulu May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

A large crowd gathers to release and watch floating lanterns on the water after being released during a ceremony marking remembrance and reflection, held by Shinnyo-en Buddhists honoring victims of war, famine, and natural disasters on Memorial Day,...more

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
A large crowd gathers to release and watch floating lanterns on the water after being released during a ceremony marking remembrance and reflection, held by Shinnyo-en Buddhists honoring victims of war, famine, and natural disasters on Memorial Day, at Ala Moana Beach Park in Honolulu May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a self-made rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are positioned in the Maysaloun neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Free Syrian Army fighters fire a self-made rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are positioned in the Maysaloun neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a self-made rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are positioned in the Maysaloun neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Civil War re-enactors Ray Wetzel (L-R), 62, a bounty hunter, Jordan Gibson, 13, a Confederate infantryman in the 33rd Virginia, Company C, and Bob Bosler, 59, as Jefferson Davis, along with other spectators line the streets before the Gettysburg Memorial Day parade in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Civil War re-enactors Ray Wetzel (L-R), 62, a bounty hunter, Jordan Gibson, 13, a Confederate infantryman in the 33rd Virginia, Company C, and Bob Bosler, 59, as Jefferson Davis, along with other spectators line the streets before the Gettysburg...more

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Civil War re-enactors Ray Wetzel (L-R), 62, a bounty hunter, Jordan Gibson, 13, a Confederate infantryman in the 33rd Virginia, Company C, and Bob Bosler, 59, as Jefferson Davis, along with other spectators line the streets before the Gettysburg Memorial Day parade in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Security personnel and rescue members stand next to damaged coaches of a passenger train after a collision in Khalilabad in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Security personnel and rescue members stand next to damaged coaches of a passenger train after a collision in Khalilabad in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Security personnel and rescue members stand next to damaged coaches of a passenger train after a collision in Khalilabad in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Afghan migrant looks out the window of his makeshift shelter at the harbor in Calais, northern France, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An Afghan migrant looks out the window of his makeshift shelter at the harbor in Calais, northern France, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
An Afghan migrant looks out the window of his makeshift shelter at the harbor in Calais, northern France, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
