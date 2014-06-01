Editor's Choice
The father of one of the two teenage girls, who were raped and hanged from a tree, weeps at his house at Budaun district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. India's new Home Minister Rajnath Singh weighed in on Friday in a...more
Mud is splattered across a wall in the flood-damaged home of the Kovacevic family in Topcic Polje May 31, 2014. More than 50 people were killed by flooding and landslides in Serbia, Bosnia and Croatia. The heaviest rainfall in more than a century had...more
A ball girl holds tennis balls during a women's singles match between Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic and Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent...more
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Pro-Russian separatists fire a salute during the funeral of Vasily Burov, 46, at a cemetery in Makievka, eastern Ukraine, May 31, 2014. Burov was killed in clashes with the Ukrainian...more
A wounded demonstrator receives help after riot police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in central Istanbul May 31, 2014. Turkish police fired teargas and water cannon on Saturday to disperse protesters in central Istanbul who sought to mark the...more
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. The show featured designers who used recycled items such as coffee filters, tissue paper, grain...more
U.S. President Barack Obama embraces Bob Bergdahl (R) and Jami Bergdahl (L) after delivering a statement about the release of their son, prisoner of war U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington May 31,...more
Public security workers attend to a man simulating an injury inside a tent during a security drill ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro May 31, 2014. The World Cup will be held in 12 cities in Brazil from June 12 till July 13. REUTERS/Pilar...more
Tsuyoshi Kitazawa, a Japanese soccer player, holding a torch goes up the stairs during a torch relay at the final event to bid farewell to the National Olympic Stadium, which will be demolished to make way for a new stadium, in Tokyo May 31, 2014. A...more
Zhang Xianling, whose son was killed by soldiers at the Tiananmen Square in 1989, waves after journalists were turned away, at the window of her home in Beijing, April 24, 2014. Early last month, 15 people went to a Beijing apartment to mark the 25th...more
Thailand's Rachasak Kokietgym (R) punches Hong Kong's Rex Tso during their WBO Asia Pacific Jr. bantamweight title flight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Women wearing traditional costumes are photographed by a friend during the second edition of "Ronda Romantica" (Romantic Ronda) in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain, late May 31, 2014. Ronda Romantica is a cultural, historical and tourist event...more
A window is cleaned at one of the buildings of the Government house complex where offices of country's prime minister and other officials are located as it gets ready to reopen in Bangkok May 31, 2014. Thai coup leader General Prayuth Chan-ocha...more
Goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero of Argentina's River Plate saves a penalty shootout from Argentina's soccer club Boca Juniors during their international friendly soccer match at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A plainclothes police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest in central Istanbul May 31, 2014. Turkish police fired teargas and water cannon on Saturday to disperse protesters in central Istanbul who sought to mark the one-year anniversary...more
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (C) laughs as he sits between teammates Fabio Coentrao (L) and Pepe before their international friendly soccer match against Greece at the National Stadium in Lisbon May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Wang Yirong of Hebei province rides his motorcycle in a desert during the China Taklimakan Rally and CCR Xinjiang Station, in Shanshan, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region May 31, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
The veiled mother of one of the two teenage girls, who were raped and hanged from a tree, walks along with policemen at Budaun district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. India's new Home Minister Rajnath Singh weighed in on...more
