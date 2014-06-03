Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jun 3, 2014

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah are seen through a broken window during an election campaign in Qala i Naw, capital of Badghis province, Afghanistan, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Spain's King Juan Carlos catches his right foot with a rug as he heads to greet U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Donohue at Zarzuela Palace outside Madrid June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Members of the Civil Defence rescue children after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks during a question and answer session at an electrical goods warehouse in Newark, central England June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai greets supporters at an election campaign in Jozjan province, Afghanistan, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Instruments are left on the ground during a break as members of the Royal Marines Band rehearse for Beating Retreat on Horse Guards Parade in London June 2, 2014. The Beating Retreat, which is traditionally a celebration of Prince Philip's birthday, will be held on Horse Guards Parade on Wednesday. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Rafael Nadal of Spain wipes his body during his men's singles match against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Hank Hamilton and his partner Larry Clement (L) jump in the air as part of "jumping the broom," a traditional wedding custom, during their same-sex marriage ceremony at Unity in Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Pyongyang Orphanage to mark International Children's Day with the children in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 2, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
U.S. singer Prince watches a men's singles match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Dusan Lajovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Members of the Portuguese police arrive to guard an area in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 2, 2014. Police investigating the 2007 disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann have sealed off an area of scrubland in the Portuguese resort where the three-year-old went missing. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
The solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 experimental aircraft takes off during its maiden flight at its base in Payerne, Switzerland, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A history enthusiast sits in a jeep as he watches a Boeing Bell V-22 Osprey as it takes off in Colleville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast in France, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Local businessman Chan Tat-ching, 70, poses at Victoria Park in Hong Kong May 26, 2014. Chan was the commander of "Operation Yellowbird", which, under his command, helped over 130 students and dissidents flee from mainland China, after the military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Sqaure in 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
FIFA President Sepp Blatter (R) and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff pose with the World Cup trophy during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joedson Alves

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) official looks over the wreckage of a Gulfstream IV private jet at Hanscom Airfield in Bedford, Massachusetts, June 2, 2014. NTSB officials continue to investigate the scene after the aircraft caught fire and crashed as it tried to take off, killing all seven people aboard including Lewis Katz, co-owner of the Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper. REUTERS/Mark Garfinkel/Boston Herald

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A fruit vendor sleeps on a couch as she waits for customers in Yingjiang county, Yunnan province, China, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Jelena Jankovic of Serbia competes against Sara Errani of Italy in their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A rebel fighter takes a position as he fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are stationed in Wadi al-Deif military camp in Idlib province June 1, 2014. Picture taken June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Members of Clowns Without Borders entertain Syrian refugee children in Jab Janine, West Bekaa, Lebanon, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
An attendee arrives for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA) at Lincoln Center in New York June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma cast their votes in the country's presidential elections at a polling station in Damascus June 3, 2014. REUTERS/SANA

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Indigenous people walk with the remains of six people, who had disappeared on June 2, 1982 during the Guatemalan Civil War, at Pambach in the Alta Verapaz region, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
An Ukrainian border post is seen through bullet holes in a truck's windscreen on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
