Wed Jun 4, 2014

Children of families who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk play with toys at temporary accommodation in a dormitory in the town of Ilovaisk in eastern Ukraine June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
An aerial view of a neighborhood decorated for the 2014 World Cup in Manaus, Brazil, June 3, 2014. The stadium will host four matches of the tournament. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Wang Zhijie, 24, a migrant worker from Xi'an, China, goes up to the hoop at a basketball court next to his dormitory in Singapore June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
A pile of mud is seen inside a living room in Krupanj, west of Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. The Balkans were hit by the worst floods in living memory last month, and the death toll has climbed gradually as more victims are found, reaching some 65 in total in Serbia and Bosnia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Zhang Xianling, whose son Wang Nan was killed by soldiers at the Tiananmen Square in 1989, holds his picture after journalists were turned away, at the window of her home in Beijing, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada serves to Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during their women's quarter-final match at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Activists of the group The Madrena argue with Spanish riot police during a rally in front of the occupied building in Oviedo, northern Spain June 3, 2014. A regional judge has ordered the eviction of The Madrena social centre after the owners of the buildings claimed their rights over the property. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
A man holds an injured child at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Kalaseh neighborhood in Aleppo June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Local residents wait on the roof of houses surrounded by flood water in the settlement of Ust-Charish in Russia's Altai region June 3, 2014. At least six died and up to 10.000 people lost their houses in Altai, where heavy floods had destroyed roads and 20 bridges, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Spain's Crown Prince Felipe smiles next to his father King Juan Carlos as they attend a ceremony marking the bicentennial of the creation of the order of Saint Hermenegildo at the Monastery of San Lorenzo de El Escorial, outside Madrid, Spain, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Two people walk on painted rocks, as a large storm looms over the skyline of New York June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Milos Raonic of Canada during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend the second round presidential candidate election campaign gathering in Ghazni province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Egyptians chant slogans in Tahrir square as they arrive to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in the presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Syrians cast their ballots at the Syrian-Lebanese border of Jdaydet Yabous, in Syria, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
U.S. World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel (L), 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, speaks to history enthusiasts in Sainte-Marie-du- Mont, France, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Two ducks cross the Mall in front of members of the guards and household cavalry during pageantry for the State Opening of Parliament in central London June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
A woman sleeps in a shop which sells recycled electronic goods at Yaojiayuan village in Beijing May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Paramilitary policemen patrol along Chang'an Avenue near Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
A woman poses for a photo as she leans on a grand piano that has been left beside the East Rive, during a fashion shoot underneath the Brooklyn Bridge in the Manhattan borough of New York June 3, 2014. According to local media, the piano had been in this space for about a week, puzzling locals as to how it got there and the reason for its placement, perfectly under the bridge. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
A boy walks his horse after washing it in Xolotlan Lake, in Managua, Nicaragua, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Ukraine President-elect Petro Poroshenko in Warsaw, Poland, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
An employee collects plastic bottles at a garbage recycling centre in Managua, Nicaragua, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
A Palestinian boy swings on a rope tied on a tree at a former Jewish settlement in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
