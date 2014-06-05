A woman poses for a photo as she leans on a grand piano that has been left beside the East Rive, during a fashion shoot underneath the Brooklyn Bridge in the Manhattan borough of New York June 3, 2014. According to local media, the piano had been in...more

A woman poses for a photo as she leans on a grand piano that has been left beside the East Rive, during a fashion shoot underneath the Brooklyn Bridge in the Manhattan borough of New York June 3, 2014. According to local media, the piano had been in this space for about a week, puzzling locals as to how it got there and the reason for its placement, perfectly under the bridge. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

