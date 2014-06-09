Editor's Choice

Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jun 9, 2014

An aircraft flies overhead as a person rummages for recyclables at a garbage dumpsite in Paranaque city, metro Manila, Philippines, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

An aircraft flies overhead as a person rummages for recyclables at a garbage dumpsite in Paranaque city, metro Manila, Philippines, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. Gunmen attacked one of Pakistan's biggest airports on Sunday and at least 23 people were killed, including all 10 of the attackers, media reported. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. Gunmen attacked one of Pakistan's biggest airports on Sunday and at least 23 people were killed, including all 10 of the attackers, media reported. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Rafael Nadal of Spain cries as he attends the trophy ceremony after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match to win the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Rafael Nadal of Spain cries as he attends the trophy ceremony after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match to win the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2014....more

A man sleeps in front of ATM machines in Paulista Avenue in central Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man sleeps in front of ATM machines in Paulista Avenue in central Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Locals play with dirt before a dip to cool off in a nearby canal on a hot day in Lahore, Pakistan, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Locals play with dirt before a dip to cool off in a nearby canal on a hot day in Lahore, Pakistan, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Miguel Cotto lands a punch on Sergio Martinez in the 8th round of their WBC middleweight title bout at Madison Square Garden in New York June 7, 2014. Cotto defeated Martinez in the 9th round. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Miguel Cotto lands a punch on Sergio Martinez in the 8th round of their WBC middleweight title bout at Madison Square Garden in New York June 7, 2014. Cotto defeated Martinez in the 9th round. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Egyptians celebrate after the swearing-in ceremony of president elect Abdel Fattah al-Sissi in Tahrir square in Cairo, Egypt, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Egyptians celebrate after the swearing-in ceremony of president elect Abdel Fattah al-Sissi in Tahrir square in Cairo, Egypt, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A flood-affected man sits as he cries during Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah's visit to Gozargah-e Noor district of Baghlan province, Afghanistan, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Hossaini/Pool

A flood-affected man sits as he cries during Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah's visit to Gozargah-e Noor district of Baghlan province, Afghanistan, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Hossaini/Pool

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Pope Francis and Israeli President Shimon Peres arrive in the Vatican Gardens to pray together at the Vatican June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Pope Francis and Israeli President Shimon Peres arrive in the Vatican Gardens to pray together at the Vatican June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tourists pose for photographs at the statue of Christ the Redeemer ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tourists pose for photographs at the statue of Christ the Redeemer ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Members of the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force attend a presentation of Defence and Security personnel and equipment that will be used during the 2014 World Cup in Brasilia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Members of the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force attend a presentation of Defence and Security personnel and equipment that will be used during the 2014 World Cup in Brasilia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Boxer Mike Tyson attends the WBC middleweight title fight between Miguel Cotto and Sergio Martinez at Madison Square Garden in New York June 7, 2014. Cotto defeated Martinez in the 9th round. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Boxer Mike Tyson attends the WBC middleweight title fight between Miguel Cotto and Sergio Martinez at Madison Square Garden in New York June 7, 2014. Cotto defeated Martinez in the 9th round. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

An ill irregular immigrant lies on the ground as a blanket is placed over him at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour in Malta, early June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

An ill irregular immigrant lies on the ground as a blanket is placed over him at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour in Malta, early June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Williams Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil crashes during the Canadian F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Williams Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil crashes during the Canadian F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Enthusiasts in period uniform re-enact a battle from the First World War during the "Times and Epoch" festival in Moscow, Russia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Enthusiasts in period uniform re-enact a battle from the First World War during the "Times and Epoch" festival in Moscow, Russia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Emergency responders stand near an overturned truck after a road was washed away by floodwaters in Boca del Rio, on the outskirts of Veracruz, Mexico, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos

Emergency responders stand near an overturned truck after a road was washed away by floodwaters in Boca del Rio, on the outskirts of Veracruz, Mexico, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos

Bruce Campbell stands near his Boeing 727 home in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Bruce Campbell stands near his Boeing 727 home in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Tonalist (C) with jockey Joel Rosario races to win the 146th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tonalist (C) with jockey Joel Rosario races to win the 146th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Comedians Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Jordan Peele accept the Hottest Couple award, as actors Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel stand nearby, at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Comedians Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Jordan Peele accept the Hottest Couple award, as actors Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel stand nearby, at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario...more

Boys watch a game during the Copa Popular soccer tournament, or People's Cup, held between slums, at the Pinto hill in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Boys watch a game during the Copa Popular soccer tournament, or People's Cup, held between slums, at the Pinto hill in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Miss Universe 2013 Gabriela Isler places the sash over Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez after she won the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Miss Universe 2013 Gabriela Isler places the sash over Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez after she won the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

French artist Paulo Grangeon throws one of his papier-mache pandas displayed at the arrival hall of the Hong Kong airport in China, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

French artist Paulo Grangeon throws one of his papier-mache pandas displayed at the arrival hall of the Hong Kong airport in China, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Neil Patrick Harris and the cast of "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" perform during the American Theatre Wing's 68th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Neil Patrick Harris and the cast of "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" perform during the American Theatre Wing's 68th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) constables Bonnie Hodder and Doug Baker present six-year-old Kodie Power with her RCMP officers hat as Constable Rick Nicholson reacts at a trailer park in Moncton, New Brunswick June 8, 2014. Constable Doug Larche, who was one of three Moncton RCMP officers killed on June 4 in a shooting incident, received a Commander's Commendation in 2008 for saving the life of an unconscious baby in Moncton. Kodie Power was that child. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) constables Bonnie Hodder and Doug Baker present six-year-old Kodie Power with her RCMP officers hat as Constable Rick Nicholson reacts at a trailer park in Moncton, New Brunswick June 8, 2014. Constable Doug...more

