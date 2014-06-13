Editor's Choice
Brazil's Fred is fouled by Croatia's Dejan Lovren inside the area during their 2014 World Cup opening match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A Palestinian girl carries her sister as they pass militants during the funeral of militant Mohammed Al-Awor in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A wounded demonstrator is detained by riot police during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A boy touches a shrapnel hole on the door of a residential building, damaged by what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An anti-government demonstrator takes part in a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A young Palestinian jumps into a water pool as others walk over bridge of ropes during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Croatian and Brazilian fans cheer before the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A woman poses with police officers near Copacabana Beach ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Figures for the table soccer game "Tipp Kick" are pictured at the manufacturing site of Edwin Mieg Ohg in Villingen-Schwenningen, near Freiburg, Germany, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
People take a nap on the floor of a bus station on a hot summer day in Jammu, Indian-Administered Kashmir, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Croatia's players react after conceding a goal to Brazil's Oscar during their 2014 World Cup opening match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Actress and campaigner Angelina Jolie attends a summit to end sexual violence in conflict, at the Excel centre in London June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
People sit on sofas as they watch the opening game of the 2014 World Cup between Brazil and Croatia, during a public viewing event at the Alte Foersterei stadium in Berlin, Germany, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A performer is thrown into the air during the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A temporary road sign hangs from a drain pipe on Wales Street in Oldham, northern England May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A girl wearing a mask looks out a car window as rain drops are seen in Taif, Saudi Arabia, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Singers Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Riot policemen stand on a street in front of a torn Brazlian flag during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Porto Alegre, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Police officers detain an anti-government demonstrator during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A girl, who fled from the violence in Mosul, carries a case of water at a camp on the outskirts of Arbil in Iraq's Kurdistan region, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A donkey transports ballot boxes and other election material on to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, Afghanistan, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Volunteers who have joined the Iraqi Army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants, who have taken over Mosul and other Northern provinces, board army trucks in Baghdad, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Elephants painted with flags of Brazil and Mexico perform to celebrate the 2014 World Cup in Brazil as hundreds of people watch along the Khaosan tourist street, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A procession of law enforcement officers on motorcycles leads a Metro Police truck carrying the coffin of Metro Police Officer Igor Soldo to a cemetery after church services in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/L.E. Baskow
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.