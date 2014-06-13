Edition:
Brazil's Fred is fouled by Croatia's Dejan Lovren inside the area during their 2014 World Cup opening match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazil's Fred is fouled by Croatia's Dejan Lovren inside the area during their 2014 World Cup opening match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Friday, June 13, 2014
Brazil's Fred is fouled by Croatia's Dejan Lovren inside the area during their 2014 World Cup opening match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A Palestinian girl carries her sister as they pass militants during the funeral of militant Mohammed Al-Awor in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian girl carries her sister as they pass militants during the funeral of militant Mohammed Al-Awor in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, June 13, 2014
A Palestinian girl carries her sister as they pass militants during the funeral of militant Mohammed Al-Awor in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A wounded demonstrator is detained by riot police during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

A wounded demonstrator is detained by riot police during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Friday, June 13, 2014
A wounded demonstrator is detained by riot police during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A boy touches a shrapnel hole on the door of a residential building, damaged by what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A boy touches a shrapnel hole on the door of a residential building, damaged by what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, June 13, 2014
A boy touches a shrapnel hole on the door of a residential building, damaged by what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An anti-government demonstrator takes part in a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An anti-government demonstrator takes part in a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Friday, June 13, 2014
An anti-government demonstrator takes part in a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A young Palestinian jumps into a water pool as others walk over bridge of ropes during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A young Palestinian jumps into a water pool as others walk over bridge of ropes during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, June 13, 2014
A young Palestinian jumps into a water pool as others walk over bridge of ropes during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Croatian and Brazilian fans cheer before the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Croatian and Brazilian fans cheer before the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Friday, June 13, 2014
Croatian and Brazilian fans cheer before the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A woman poses with police officers near Copacabana Beach ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman poses with police officers near Copacabana Beach ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, June 13, 2014
A woman poses with police officers near Copacabana Beach ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Figures for the table soccer game "Tipp Kick" are pictured at the manufacturing site of Edwin Mieg Ohg in Villingen-Schwenningen, near Freiburg, Germany, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Figures for the table soccer game "Tipp Kick" are pictured at the manufacturing site of Edwin Mieg Ohg in Villingen-Schwenningen, near Freiburg, Germany, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Friday, June 13, 2014
Figures for the table soccer game "Tipp Kick" are pictured at the manufacturing site of Edwin Mieg Ohg in Villingen-Schwenningen, near Freiburg, Germany, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
People take a nap on the floor of a bus station on a hot summer day in Jammu, Indian-Administered Kashmir, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

People take a nap on the floor of a bus station on a hot summer day in Jammu, Indian-Administered Kashmir, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Friday, June 13, 2014
People take a nap on the floor of a bus station on a hot summer day in Jammu, Indian-Administered Kashmir, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Croatia's players react after conceding a goal to Brazil's Oscar during their 2014 World Cup opening match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Croatia's players react after conceding a goal to Brazil's Oscar during their 2014 World Cup opening match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Friday, June 13, 2014
Croatia's players react after conceding a goal to Brazil's Oscar during their 2014 World Cup opening match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Actress and campaigner Angelina Jolie attends a summit to end sexual violence in conflict, at the Excel centre in London June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Actress and campaigner Angelina Jolie attends a summit to end sexual violence in conflict, at the Excel centre in London June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, June 13, 2014
Actress and campaigner Angelina Jolie attends a summit to end sexual violence in conflict, at the Excel centre in London June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
People sit on sofas as they watch the opening game of the 2014 World Cup between Brazil and Croatia, during a public viewing event at the Alte Foersterei stadium in Berlin, Germany, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People sit on sofas as they watch the opening game of the 2014 World Cup between Brazil and Croatia, during a public viewing event at the Alte Foersterei stadium in Berlin, Germany, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Friday, June 13, 2014
People sit on sofas as they watch the opening game of the 2014 World Cup between Brazil and Croatia, during a public viewing event at the Alte Foersterei stadium in Berlin, Germany, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A performer is thrown into the air during the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A performer is thrown into the air during the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Friday, June 13, 2014
A performer is thrown into the air during the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A temporary road sign hangs from a drain pipe on Wales Street in Oldham, northern England May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A temporary road sign hangs from a drain pipe on Wales Street in Oldham, northern England May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, June 13, 2014
A temporary road sign hangs from a drain pipe on Wales Street in Oldham, northern England May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A girl wearing a mask looks out a car window as rain drops are seen in Taif, Saudi Arabia, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity

A girl wearing a mask looks out a car window as rain drops are seen in Taif, Saudi Arabia, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity

Friday, June 13, 2014
A girl wearing a mask looks out a car window as rain drops are seen in Taif, Saudi Arabia, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Singers Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Singers Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, June 13, 2014
Singers Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Riot policemen stand on a street in front of a torn Brazlian flag during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Porto Alegre, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Riot policemen stand on a street in front of a torn Brazlian flag during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Porto Alegre, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, June 13, 2014
Riot policemen stand on a street in front of a torn Brazlian flag during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Porto Alegre, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Police officers detain an anti-government demonstrator during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Police officers detain an anti-government demonstrator during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Friday, June 13, 2014
Police officers detain an anti-government demonstrator during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A girl, who fled from the violence in Mosul, carries a case of water at a camp on the outskirts of Arbil in Iraq's Kurdistan region, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A girl, who fled from the violence in Mosul, carries a case of water at a camp on the outskirts of Arbil in Iraq's Kurdistan region, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, June 13, 2014
A girl, who fled from the violence in Mosul, carries a case of water at a camp on the outskirts of Arbil in Iraq's Kurdistan region, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A donkey transports ballot boxes and other election material on to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, Afghanistan, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A donkey transports ballot boxes and other election material on to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, Afghanistan, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, June 13, 2014
A donkey transports ballot boxes and other election material on to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, Afghanistan, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Volunteers who have joined the Iraqi Army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants, who have taken over Mosul and other Northern provinces, board army trucks in Baghdad, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Volunteers who have joined the Iraqi Army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants, who have taken over Mosul and other Northern provinces, board army trucks in Baghdad, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Friday, June 13, 2014
Volunteers who have joined the Iraqi Army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants, who have taken over Mosul and other Northern provinces, board army trucks in Baghdad, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Elephants painted with flags of Brazil and Mexico perform to celebrate the 2014 World Cup in Brazil as hundreds of people watch along the Khaosan tourist street, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Elephants painted with flags of Brazil and Mexico perform to celebrate the 2014 World Cup in Brazil as hundreds of people watch along the Khaosan tourist street, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Friday, June 13, 2014
Elephants painted with flags of Brazil and Mexico perform to celebrate the 2014 World Cup in Brazil as hundreds of people watch along the Khaosan tourist street, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A procession of law enforcement officers on motorcycles leads a Metro Police truck carrying the coffin of Metro Police Officer Igor Soldo to a cemetery after church services in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/L.E. Baskow

A procession of law enforcement officers on motorcycles leads a Metro Police truck carrying the coffin of Metro Police Officer Igor Soldo to a cemetery after church services in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/L.E. Baskow

Friday, June 13, 2014
A procession of law enforcement officers on motorcycles leads a Metro Police truck carrying the coffin of Metro Police Officer Igor Soldo to a cemetery after church services in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/L.E. Baskow
