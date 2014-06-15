Editor's Choice

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY AND DEATH A relative cries in front of the remains of his relatives who were burnt to death following a clash at Mirpur area in Dhaka June 14, 2014. At least nine people were burnt to death and...more

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY AND DEATH A relative cries in front of the remains of his relatives who were burnt to death following a clash at Mirpur area in Dhaka June 14, 2014. At least nine people were burnt to death and 30 injured as the houses of "Stranded Pakistanis" were set afire following a clash over blasting crackers marking the holy Shab-E-Barat at Mirpur area in Dhaka, police and local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

