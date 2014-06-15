Editor's Choice

Edition:
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands guard at the site of the crash of the Il-76 Ukrainian army transport plane in Luhansk June 14, 2014. Pro-Russian separatists shot down a Ukrainian army transport plane with an anti-aircraft missile as it came in to land early on Saturday in the eastern city of Luhansk, killing all 49 military personnel on board. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Sunday, June 15, 2014
Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring a goal past England's goalkeeper Joe Hart during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Afghan women wait in line to cast their votes at a polling station in Kabul June 14, 2014. Afghans headed back to the polls on Saturday for a second round of voting to elect a successor to President Hamid Karzai in a decisive test of Afghanistan's ambitions to transfer power democratically for the first time in its tumultuous history. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Costa Rica's Joel Campbell (L) is fouled by Uruguay's Maximiliano Pereira (back) next to teammate Cristian Rodriguez during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza, June 14, 2014. Pereira was issued a red card for the foul. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An African migrant sits on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, June 14, 2014. According to local authorities, around 400 migrants stormed the border in the early hours of Saturday, of which five of them managed to cross the fence, but were eventually caught and expelled to Morocco. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Ivory Coast's Geoffroy Serey Die falls as he fights for the ball with Japan's Maya Yoshida during their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

A man walks past near remains of burnt vehicles belonging to Iraqi security forces in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 13, 2014. A Sunni Islamist offensive threatening to dismember Iraq seemed to slow on Saturday after days of lightning advances as government forces reported regaining territory in counter-attacks, easing pressure on Baghdad's Shi'ite-led government. Picture taken June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Security staff remove a streaker as England lose to New Zealand's All Blacks in the second rugby union test match at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

(Front L-R) Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge share a light moment as they stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in the annual Trooping of the Colour ceremony to celebrate the Queen's official birthday in central London, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

England's Wayne Rooney splashes water on himself during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match agaionst Italy at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY AND DEATH A relative cries in front of the remains of his relatives who were burnt to death following a clash at Mirpur area in Dhaka June 14, 2014. At least nine people were burnt to death and 30 injured as the houses of "Stranded Pakistanis" were set afire following a clash over blasting crackers marking the holy Shab-E-Barat at Mirpur area in Dhaka, police and local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Jun 14, 2014; Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; Kiichi Kunimoto (blue) celebrates after defeating Daniel Sarafian (red) in their Welterweight bout in UFC 174 at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

A family member of a passenger aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 burns incense as he prays at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing June 15, 2014. Sunday marks the 100th day that the flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing disappeared with 239 passengers and crew on board. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

England's Billy Twelvetrees (L) and New Zealand All Blacks Cory Jane the ball during their second rugby union test match at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

A participant runs in high-heels as she competes in the Stiletto Run in Bucharest June 14, 2014. The annual 50 metres race requires participants to wear high-heels that are at least 7cm tall. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Colombia's Teofilo Gutierrez (9) scores past Greece's goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis during their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Palestinians carry the body of seven-year-old boy Ali Al-Awor during his funeral in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip June 14, 2014. The boy died on Saturday from a wound he suffered in an Israeli air strike on Wednesday, Palestinian medics said. The army said it had targeted militants on Wednesday in the Gaza Strip planning attacks on Israel. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Costa Rica's Joel Campbell celebrates with the match ball after scoring against Uruguay during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Castelao stadium in Fortaleza June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

