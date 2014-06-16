Editor's choice
Laborers work in a paddy field at Gunowal village on the outskirts of the northern Indian city of Amritsar June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
A boy peers into a burnt car at Kibaoni in Mpeketoni after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. At least 48 people were killed and others wounded when more than two dozen unidentified gunmen attacked a...more
U.S. Navy servicemen walk on the deck of the U.S. aircraft carrier USS George Washington during its port call in the Hong Kong waters June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Argentina's Lionel Messi is congratulated by his teammates Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria after scoring a goal against Bosnia during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2014. ...more
Volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi Army to fight against predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), carry weapons during a parade in the streets in Al-Fdhiliya district, eastern Baghdad June 15,...more
A girl from the African Hebrew Israelite community, popularly known as "the Black Hebrews", hides behind an adult during a celebration for the holiday of Shavuot in the southern town of Dimona June 15, 2014. Identifying themselves as African Hebrew...more
Israeli women take part in a mass prayer at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, for the return of three teenagers who were abducted June 15, 2014. Israel said that Hamas militants had abducted three Israeli...more
Argentina's Lionel Messi shoots to score a goal against Bosnia during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People ride past the Walt Disney Concert Hall, designed by Frank Gehry, in the World Naked Bike Ride in Los Angeles, California June 14, 2014. The event aims to defend the right of cyclists to ride on the streets in safety, according to organizers....more
France's Mathieu Debuchy fights with Roger Espinoza of Honduras for the ball during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match at the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Iraqi security forces fire artillery during clashes with Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Jurf al-Sakhar June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain kicks a soccer ball as he celebrates with supporters after winning the Catalunya Grand Prix in Montmelo, near Barcelona, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea
An Iraqi security forces member with his weapon takes position as people, who fled from the violence in Mosul, arrive in their vehicles at a camp for internally displaced people on the outskirts of Arbil in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 14, 2014....more
Model Winnie Harlow on the red carpet at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, Canada June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Brides and grooms sit next to an air conditioner as they wait for the start of a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. A total of 92 physically challenged couples of all religions from across India took their wedding...more
Colombian presidential candidate and President Juan Manuel Santos celebrates after winning a second term in the country's presidential elections in Bogota June 15, 2014. Santos won a second term with an election victory that allows him to continue...more
Protesters run from tear gas shot by riot police as they demonstrate against the public spending for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2014. Police blocked the streets to keep demonstrators from reaching Maracana soccer stadium as...more
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri looks at the shadow of Ecuador's Walter Ayovi during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Israeli soldiers take part in an operation to locate three Israeli teens near the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. Israeli forces searching for the three teenagers believed to have been kidnapped swept into a second West Bank city, touching...more
A Palestinian man inspects what police say is the aftermath of an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip June 15, 2014. The place was frequently targeted in the past, according to police. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
San Antonio Spurs' players congratulate Kawhi Leonard (C) after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced he was the winner of the Bill Russell MVP trophy after the Spurs defeated the Miami Heat in Game 5 of their NBA Finals basketball series in San...more
Fans of Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrate a goal against Argentina during a public screening of the 2014 World Cup soccer match on Sarajevo main square, June 16, 2014. Argentina won 2-1 in their opening Group F match on Sunday at the Maracana stadium...more
Graduates of the Military Academy take a selfie before having their group photo taken during the joint commencement for the military, air force, and navy academies in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A Cambodian worker looks on as she waits to cross the Thai-Cambodia border at Aranyaprathet in Sa Kaew June 15, 2014. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that over the past week 100,000 Cambodians have poured over the border,...more
