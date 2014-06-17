Editor's choice
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a periscope of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 16,...more
An Israeli soldier blindfolds of a Palestinian suspected of throwing stones as he detains him during clashes in the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. Israeli armed forces swept through half a dozen Palestinian towns and arrested more Hamas...more
A man talks on the phone in front of tornado-damaged buildings in Pilger, Nebraska June 16, 2014. A swarm of tornadoes, some appearing two at a time, struck several farming communities in northeastern Nebraska, killing at least one person and...more
An internally displaced woman from Bangui attends a community meeting in Bambari, Central African Republic June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Security guards scuffle with protesters during a rally near the Russian consulate-general in Odessa June 16, 2014. About 100 people took part in a protest against what they said was Moscow's backing of separatist rebels in east Ukraine, local media...more
Members of the Iraqi security forces patrol an area near the borders between Karbala Province and Anbar Province, June 16, 2014. The United States said it could launch air strikes and act jointly with its arch-enemy Iran to support the Iraqi...more
Portugal's Pepe headbutts Germany's Thomas Mueller, earning him a red card, during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Sunbathing tourists watch firefighters tackle a blaze which broke out in a semi-basement store of the Radisson Blu hotel in St Julian's, outside Valletta, Malta June 16, 2014. No injuries were reported, according to local media. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit
Neil Sarel poses for a picture before his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who shot to prominence last year after admitting to smoking crack, buying illegal drugs and...more
A man tries to pull a casualty from under the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari June 16, 2014. ...more
Kyle Beckerman of the U.S. is fouled by Ghana's Mohammed Rabiu during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
U.S. soccer fans react as they watch the 2014 World Cup soccer match between U.S. and Ghana on a large screen at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Muslim boys stand next to a burnt house after clashes between Buddhists and Muslims in Aluthgama, Sri Lanka June 16, 2014. At least three Muslims were killed and 75 people seriously injured in violence between Buddhists and Muslims in southern Sri...more
People watch Germany playing against Portugal in a World Cup soccer match during a public viewing event at the Alte Foersterei stadium in Berlin, June 16, 2014. Berlin's Union Berlin soccer team, which plays in the second division, has turned its...more
Nigeria's Juwon Oshaniwa jumps for the ball with Iran's Reza Ghoochannejhad during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A member of the Thunderbolt Craziness band, wearing a metal suit, balances a soccer ball on his head as electricity is discharged from Tesla coils during a performance to celebrate the 2014 Brazil World Cup, in Changle, Fujian province, China June...more
People protest near a "corridor of shame" made up of portraits of Ukrainian deputies from the Party of Regions and Communist Party laid out on the ground to press demands for parliament to be dissolved and early elections outside the assembly at the...more
Fans cheer after the U.S. scored a second goal during the 2014 Brazil World Cup Group G soccer match between Ghana and the U.S. at a viewing party in Hermosa Beach, California June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
John Brooks of the U.S. celebrates after scoring a goal against Ghana during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Local resident Sergei holds his three-month-old son Kiril as mother Anna looks on near a school where they are sheltering in the basement in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A makeshift memorial is set up for former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, died at age 54 after a battle with cancer, the National...more
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for the presentation of the Moschino collection during its London Collections: Men show in London June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Portugal's Pepe is shown the red card by referee Milorad Mazic of Serbia for committing a rough foul against Germany's Thomas Mueller (not pictured) during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador, June 16, 2014....more
Tourists view the Iguazu Falls from an observation platform at the Iguazu National Park near the southern Brazilian city of Foz do Iguacu June 16, 2014. Forming a border between Argentina and Brazil, the Iguazu Falls, South America's largest falls,...more
