Syrian and Palestinian refugee children climb up a goalpost before the start of a soccer match in the Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman June 17, 2014. The football league between young Syrian and Palestinian refugees and Jordanian youth...more
Residents chant slogans as they protest along the streets after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta said that two days of attacks on the coast in which about 65...more
Russia's Igor Akinfeev fumbles the ball to concede a goal to South Korea's Lee Keun-ho during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A soccer fan sleeps at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro June 17, 2014. Dozens of camps of mostly Argentinian soccer fans are lined along Copacabana beach, as fans follow their national soccer team around the match venues for the 2014 World Cup. ...more
A migrant fans an exhausted and dehydrated woman after they were detained in Zawiya northern Libya June 1, 2014. Libya's southwestern tip in the Sahara bordering Algeria and Niger has turned into an open door for illegal migrants from sub-Saharan...more
A boy heads a ball at the slum of Varjao on the outskirts of Brasilia, ahead of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Personnel from the Kurdish security forces detain a man suspected of being a militant belonging to the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the outskirts of Kirkuk June 16, 2014. Iraq's Shi'ite rulers defied Western calls to...more
Mexico's Rafael Marquez fights for the ball with Brazil's David Luiz during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An exercise bike is pictured surrounded by debris in the town of Pilger, Nebraska June 17, 2014. Residents who were forced to leave a Nebraska village leveled by a tornado that killed a child and injured more than two dozen people began returning to...more
Rescue workers assist an injured supporter of Muhammad Tahirul Qadri, a Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during a protest in Lahore June 17, 2014. At least eight people including a policeman were killed and dozens...more
Brazil's Neymar fights for the ball with Mexico's Giovani Dos Santos during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Boys watch a screening of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico, at the slum of Varjao on the outskirts of Brasilia June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Viktor, 68, hold his 11-month-old granddaughter Alissa as they wait for a bus to leave the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk June 17, 2014. Residents flee Slaviansk, the pro-Russian separatist stronghold, as they face ongoing shortages, utility...more
Palestinians militants from various armed factions, including Hamas, attend a news conference in Gaza City June 17, 2014. The news conference was held to protest against the Israeli arrests of Palestinians in the West Bank as well as to show support...more
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's Sadr City, June 18, 2014. At least 13 people were killed and 30 others wounded in a car bomb explosion in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite neighbourhood of Sadr City, according to police and...more
Brazilian patient Isabela, 4, and her parents Thiago (L) and Luciana, react as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Spinning propellers project rings of light from a U.S. Marine Corps "Osprey" after it flew the White House press corps from Manhattan to New York's JFK Airport June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
South Korea's Lee Keun-ho celebrates after scoring a goal with teammates during the 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match between Russia and South Korea at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 17, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
South Korean soccer fans celebrate their team's first goal by Lee Keun-ho as they watch a live TV broadcast of their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Russia, in Seoul June 18, 2014. Veteran Alexander Kerzhakov scored three minutes after...more
People watch the 2014 World Cup match between Brazil and Mexico in an apartment in Recife June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Workers work on "Transformers" replicas on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. Li Lei, owner of a small factory, uses his spare time and money to build "Transformers" replicas for rent or sale. The new Transformers movie, which is premiering...more
Rain clouds are seen in the sky as a woman waits for a bus and men stand on a bridge in Yangon, Myanmar June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Racegoers arrive for the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A campaign poster for incumbent presidential candidate Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz is illuminated at night in Nouakchott, Mauritania June 18, 2014. Mauritania will hold presidential elections on Saturday. REUTERS/Joe Penney
