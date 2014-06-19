Editor's choice
An environmental activist takes part in a rally demanding deputies of parliament to pass laws protecting ecology outside the parliament building in Kiev June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Spain's new King Felipe VI, his wife Queen Letizia, Princess Sofia and Princess Leonor (L) appear on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Madrid, June 19, 2014. Spain's new king, Felipe VI, was sworn in, in a low-key ceremony which monarchists hope...more
Men watch the 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match between the Netherlands and Australia on a laptop, at a camel market in Daba near Tabuk June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Two female detainees sleep in a holding cell, as the children are separated by age group and gender, as hundreds of mostly Central American immigrant children are being processed and held at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Nogales...more
Bruno Martins Indi of the Netherlands lies injured on the pitch after being fouled by Australia's Tim Cahill during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A resident of an illegal building is seen inside a poorly structured room at the Qalubiya town of Kaha, about 50 km (30 miles) north of Cairo, June 16, 2014. Scarce farmland has been eroded for decades by relentless population growth and urban...more
Children play on a "Transformers" replica on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. Li Lei, owner of a small factory, uses his spare time and money to build "Transformers" replicas for rent or sale. The new Transformers movie, which is premiering...more
Spain's Sergio Busquets reacts after missing a chance to score a goal during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match against Chile at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Somali students walk to classes at Bustaale Primary and Secondary School in the capital Mogadishu June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
An injured girl is carried to a hospital after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Damascus suburb of Saqba June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Msallam Abd Albaset
A balloon with an image of Pope Francis flies during a weekly general audience led by the pope at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Richard Liu (R), CEO and founder of China's e-commerce company JD.com, swipes a card as he delivers goods for customers to celebrate the anniversary of the founding of the company, in Beijing, June 16, 2014. With an iron grip, JD.com Inc founder...more
Lucy Wanjiku, sitting with her children Brian and Jane, mourns the death of her husband Francis Kamande after he was killed when unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 18, 2014. Kenya's president shifted blame to...more
Chalad Vorachat, a retired navy lieutenant, lies on the ground during a demonstration against Thailand's army chief, General Prayuth Chan-ocha, outside the Parliament in Bangkok June 16, 2014. For more than three decades, Chalad Vorachat's hunger...more
Ron Vlaar (L) and Bruno Martins Indi of the Netherlands fight for the ball with Australia's Tim Cahill during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
U.S. President Barack Obama speaks with eco-friendly urban furniture designer Sandra Richter while hosting the first-ever White House "Maker Faire" in Washington June 18, 2014. The solar-powered bench allows people to charge their phones while...more
Tibetans throw praying papers on horseback as they gather for a traditional praying festival called "Wei Sang", in Hongyuan county of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province June 18, 2014. The festival is usually held in every...more
Chile's Eduardo Vargas celebrates his goal against Spain during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A giant statue of actress Marilyn Monroe is seen at the dump site of a garbage collecting company in Guigang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China June 18, 2014. The eight-meter-tall stainless steel statue, which weighs about eight tonnes, was...more
A fisherman casts his fishing net into the waters of a lake at Panangad, on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Kochi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos shows off his company's new smartphone, the Fire Phone, at a news conference in Seattle, Washington June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A diver illuminates a gun on the deck of SMS Coln, a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 8, 2014. During both World Wars, Scapa Flow was an important British naval base, and the site of significant loss of life....more
Actor Michael Jace appears in court for an arraignment hearing in Los Angeles, California June 18, 2014. Jace, who played a conflicted cop in the cable television drama "The Shield," pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles Superior Court to a charge of...more
A resident walks along a railway track surrounded by trees on both sides, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
