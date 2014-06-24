Edition:
Dancers wait during a visit by American actor Forest Whitaker (not seen) inside the UN House IDP Camp in Juba, South Sudan June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A member of the "Donbass" self-defense battalion swears the oath to be officially included into the reserve battalion of the National Guard of Ukraine near Kiev June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Brazil's Neymar celebrates their win against Cameroon after their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Qin Zhengyu, 78, shows moles and tumors on her back in her home at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, China June 4, 2014. From the 1950s, mines and chemical plants mushroomed in the area around Heshan which is rich in realgar, or arsenic disulphide. They were shut down in 2011 due to the pollution they caused but dust and runoff from arsenic plagues Heshan to this day. In 2010, 157 villagers from Heshan, with a population of about 1,500, had died of cancer caused by arsenic poisoning in the previous two decades, and another 190 had developed cancer due to arsenic poisoning, the villagers wrote in a letter to the local government, seen by Reuters, seeking compensation and aid. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
People gather at the site of an explosion at the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut June 23, 2014. A suicide bomber blew up his car in Beirut near an army checkpoint, killing a security officer and wounding several people watching the soccer World Cup in a nearby cafe. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Chile's Alexis Sanchez argues with Dirk Kuyt (L) and Ron Vlaar of the Netherlands during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Senior soccer players take part in a match at a soccer field in Miraflores, in Lima, June 19, 2014. Senior players, aged from 60 to 90, play weekly in a program organized by the municipality to promote activities for older adults. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Flight attendants wearing Brazil soccer team jerseys prepare to serve the passengers on an airplane traveling from Kunming to Hangzhou June 23, 2014. A Chinese airline company renovated the cabin of one of its airplanes then dressed the flight attendants with soccer jerseys as a way to celebrate the 2014 Brazil World Cup and to attract more customers, local media reported. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A rider rears up on his horse while surrounded by a cheering crowd during the traditional Fiesta of San Joan (Saint John) in downtown Ciutadella, on the Spanish Balearic Island of Menorca, June 23, 2014. The riders of the horses are representatives of ancient Ciutadella society - nobility, clergy, craftsmen and farmers. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
President Barack Obama talks about how much he enjoys being president because so many people give him their babies to hold, as he addresses the White House Summit on Working Families in Washington June 23, 2014. Obama, as part of efforts to make the U.S. workplace more accommodating for employees with families, will direct federal agencies to step up efforts to give workers more leeway in determining their schedules. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Residents, covered with dried banana leaves and mud, walk along a road as they participate in a religious ritual known locally as "Taong Putik" (Mud People), while celebrating the Catholic feast day of Saint John the Baptist in the village of Bibiclat, Nueva Ecija, north of Manila, Philippines June 24, 2014. According to Saint John the Baptist parish church, hundreds of devotees participated in this year's feast day, which has been observed in the village since 1945, to seek blessings and bountiful harvests. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A Mexican soccer fan, dressed in a Spider-man costume, jumps from a vehicle as he celebrates Mexico's 2014 World Cup soccer match win over Croatia, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Australia's reserve players watch as Spain's Jordi Alba (top) and Australia's Matthew Leckie fight for the ball during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A Jewish settler walks with his son in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Maon, south of Hebron May 19, 2014. Israeli lawmakers are pressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to lift what they call unjustified secrecy over opaque - and rising - funding for settlements on West Bank land that Palestinians want for a state. EUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Aircraft parts are pictured on a road after a mid-air collision between two aircrafts in Elpe, near the western city of Olsberg, June 23, 2014. A civilian Learjet crashed in the wooded area near Olsberg, after a mid-air collision with a German military aircraft. The military aircraft landed safely. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A Forensic inspector and Lebanese army soldiers work at a site of explosion in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut June 24, 2014. A suicide bomber blew up his car in Beirut near an army checkpoint, killing a security officer and wounding several people watching the soccer World Cup in a nearby cafe. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A National Heritage Trust historical re-enactor in Victorian-era Royal Malta Artillery uniform waits to fire one of several cannons during an activity to mark the feast day of Saint John the Baptist, patron saint of the Knights of the Order of Saint John, on the bastions of Valletta, June 23, 2014. The Order ruled Malta between 1530 and 1798. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at a carpet market in Benghazi, Libya June 23, 2014. According to local authorities, no casualties were reported in the fire which started in a fireworks shop close to the market. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of the television show Game of Thrones in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Memphis Depay of the Netherlands scores against Chile during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Girls paint their faces with the colors of the Brazilian flag at Corrilhos favela, before the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Cameroon, near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Jurgen Melzer of Austria slips during his men's singles tennis match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates his team's third goal against Croatia during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Pernambuco Arena in Recife June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A couple embraces during a party held on the night of the San Juan bonfire on the beach of Playa de Poniente in Gijon early June 24, 2014. Fires formed by burning unwanted furniture, old school books, wood and effigies of malign spirits are seen across Spain as people celebrate the night of San Juan, a purification ceremony coinciding with the summer solstice. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
