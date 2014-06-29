Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jun 29, 2014 | 9:20pm IST

Editor's Choice

Brazil's national soccer players celebrate teammate Neymar's (R) decisive goal during a penalty shootout in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Chile at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 28, 2014. Also pictured are (L-R) Brazil's Dani Alves, Jo,Marcelo, Hulk and Willian. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Brazil's national soccer players celebrate teammate Neymar's (R) decisive goal during a penalty shootout in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Chile at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 28, 2014. Also pictured are (L-R) Brazil's...more

Sunday, June 29, 2014
Brazil's national soccer players celebrate teammate Neymar's (R) decisive goal during a penalty shootout in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Chile at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 28, 2014. Also pictured are (L-R) Brazil's Dani Alves, Jo,Marcelo, Hulk and Willian. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
1 / 22
Chile's Alexis Sanchez celebrates his goal against Brazil during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Chile's Alexis Sanchez celebrates his goal against Brazil during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Sunday, June 29, 2014
Chile's Alexis Sanchez celebrates his goal against Brazil during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
2 / 22
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A man carries an injured child after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in Douma in the eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus June 28, 2014. Dozens of people were wounded when a car bomb exploded in the Syrian town of Douma, northeast of the capital Damascus, on Saturday, local activists and a monitoring group said. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A man carries an injured child after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in Douma in the eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus June 28, 2014. Dozens of people were wounded...more

Sunday, June 29, 2014
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A man carries an injured child after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in Douma in the eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus June 28, 2014. Dozens of people were wounded when a car bomb exploded in the Syrian town of Douma, northeast of the capital Damascus, on Saturday, local activists and a monitoring group said. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah
Close
3 / 22
African asylum seekers gather in the shade of trees during a protest after leaving Holot open detention centre in southern Israel's Negev desert, June 28, 2014. Israel opened Holot as part of its bid to rid itself of some of the 50,000 African migrants, mostly Sudanese and Eritreans, who have entered its territory illegally since around 2007. Several hundred asylum seekers attempted on Friday to march to the nearby border with Egypt, where they hoped to bring international attention to their struggle to be recognised as refugees. They were stopped by the Israeli army, but have refused to return to the detention centre. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

African asylum seekers gather in the shade of trees during a protest after leaving Holot open detention centre in southern Israel's Negev desert, June 28, 2014. Israel opened Holot as part of its bid to rid itself of some of the 50,000 African...more

Sunday, June 29, 2014
African asylum seekers gather in the shade of trees during a protest after leaving Holot open detention centre in southern Israel's Negev desert, June 28, 2014. Israel opened Holot as part of its bid to rid itself of some of the 50,000 African migrants, mostly Sudanese and Eritreans, who have entered its territory illegally since around 2007. Several hundred asylum seekers attempted on Friday to march to the nearby border with Egypt, where they hoped to bring international attention to their struggle to be recognised as refugees. They were stopped by the Israeli army, but have refused to return to the detention centre. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
4 / 22
A man pulls his child in a trailer around Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man pulls his child in a trailer around Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Sunday, June 29, 2014
A man pulls his child in a trailer around Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
5 / 22
Brazil fans celebrate after the team won their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Chile, at a fan fest in Porto Alegre June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Brazil fans celebrate after the team won their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Chile, at a fan fest in Porto Alegre June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sunday, June 29, 2014
Brazil fans celebrate after the team won their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Chile, at a fan fest in Porto Alegre June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
6 / 22
A masked pro-Russian separatist looks out from a gate of a captured Ukrainian National Guard compound at the city of Donetsk, June 28, 2014. The sign reads, "Stop! shoot without warning." REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A masked pro-Russian separatist looks out from a gate of a captured Ukrainian National Guard compound at the city of Donetsk, June 28, 2014. The sign reads, "Stop! shoot without warning." REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Sunday, June 29, 2014
A masked pro-Russian separatist looks out from a gate of a captured Ukrainian National Guard compound at the city of Donetsk, June 28, 2014. The sign reads, "Stop! shoot without warning." REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
7 / 22
A fan of Colombia poses before their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Uruguay at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A fan of Colombia poses before their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Uruguay at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Sunday, June 29, 2014
A fan of Colombia poses before their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Uruguay at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
8 / 22
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Rescue workers carry the body of a victim at the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi June 28, 2014. A decades-old building collapsed in New Delhi on Saturday killing five children and two women, police said, highlighting the need to monitor construction across India where such incidents are commonplace. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Rescue workers carry the body of a victim at the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi June 28, 2014. A decades-old building collapsed in New Delhi on Saturday killing five...more

Sunday, June 29, 2014
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Rescue workers carry the body of a victim at the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi June 28, 2014. A decades-old building collapsed in New Delhi on Saturday killing five children and two women, police said, highlighting the need to monitor construction across India where such incidents are commonplace. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
9 / 22
Chile's Gary Medel (R) is comforted by goalkeeper Johnny Herrera after losing their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Brazil at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Chile's Gary Medel (R) is comforted by goalkeeper Johnny Herrera after losing their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Brazil at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Sunday, June 29, 2014
Chile's Gary Medel (R) is comforted by goalkeeper Johnny Herrera after losing their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Brazil at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
10 / 22
Muslims attend an evening mass prayer session called "tarawih" to mark the holy fasting month of Ramadan, which will begin on Sunday, at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Muslims attend an evening mass prayer session called "tarawih" to mark the holy fasting month of Ramadan, which will begin on Sunday, at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Sunday, June 29, 2014
Muslims attend an evening mass prayer session called "tarawih" to mark the holy fasting month of Ramadan, which will begin on Sunday, at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
11 / 22
Colombia's James Rodriguez celebrates his goal against Uruguay during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Colombia's James Rodriguez celebrates his goal against Uruguay during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Sunday, June 29, 2014
Colombia's James Rodriguez celebrates his goal against Uruguay during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
12 / 22
An unidentified member of OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine walks out of a bus on arrival in the city of Donetsk after been released from captivity, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

An unidentified member of OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine walks out of a bus on arrival in the city of Donetsk after been released from captivity, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Sunday, June 29, 2014
An unidentified member of OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine walks out of a bus on arrival in the city of Donetsk after been released from captivity, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
13 / 22
A pair of children's shoes is seen at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church temporary migrant shelter in McAllen, Texas June 27, 2014. The Sacred Heart Catholic Church has a temporary shelter where detained immigrants, most of them fleeing violence from their Central American countries, have been taken for temporary food and shelter after being ordered to appear in immigration court, local media reported. Picture taken June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A pair of children's shoes is seen at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church temporary migrant shelter in McAllen, Texas June 27, 2014. The Sacred Heart Catholic Church has a temporary shelter where detained immigrants, most of them fleeing violence from...more

Sunday, June 29, 2014
A pair of children's shoes is seen at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church temporary migrant shelter in McAllen, Texas June 27, 2014. The Sacred Heart Catholic Church has a temporary shelter where detained immigrants, most of them fleeing violence from their Central American countries, have been taken for temporary food and shelter after being ordered to appear in immigration court, local media reported. Picture taken June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 22
Participants perform stunts in front of St. Isaac's Cathedral during a festival of youth street culture in St.Petersburg, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Participants perform stunts in front of St. Isaac's Cathedral during a festival of youth street culture in St.Petersburg, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Sunday, June 29, 2014
Participants perform stunts in front of St. Isaac's Cathedral during a festival of youth street culture in St.Petersburg, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Close
15 / 22
People eat at a table lifted 50 meters (160 feet) above the ground on a hazy day in Pudong financial district of Shanghai June 28, 2014. The restaurant planned to serve 14 rounds on the table of 22 seats in the air over three days in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

People eat at a table lifted 50 meters (160 feet) above the ground on a hazy day in Pudong financial district of Shanghai June 28, 2014. The restaurant planned to serve 14 rounds on the table of 22 seats in the air over three days in Shanghai....more

Sunday, June 29, 2014
People eat at a table lifted 50 meters (160 feet) above the ground on a hazy day in Pudong financial district of Shanghai June 28, 2014. The restaurant planned to serve 14 rounds on the table of 22 seats in the air over three days in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
16 / 22
Rescue workers conduct a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Chennai June 28, 2014. Two building collapses in New Delhi and Tamil Nadu states killed at least 11 people on Saturday and left dozens trapped, highlighting the need for increased monitoring of construction across India where such incidents are common. REUTERS/Babu

Rescue workers conduct a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Chennai June 28, 2014. Two building collapses in New Delhi and Tamil...more

Sunday, June 29, 2014
Rescue workers conduct a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Chennai June 28, 2014. Two building collapses in New Delhi and Tamil Nadu states killed at least 11 people on Saturday and left dozens trapped, highlighting the need for increased monitoring of construction across India where such incidents are common. REUTERS/Babu
Close
17 / 22
Swiss acrobat Freddy Nock balances on a cableway over a mountain at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, June 28, 2014. Nock attempted to walk along the 743 metre long cableway without protection but gave up after 420 metres, for fear of skidding due to the mountain's steep inclination, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily

Swiss acrobat Freddy Nock balances on a cableway over a mountain at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, June 28, 2014. Nock attempted to walk along the 743 metre long cableway without protection but gave up after 420...more

Sunday, June 29, 2014
Swiss acrobat Freddy Nock balances on a cableway over a mountain at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, June 28, 2014. Nock attempted to walk along the 743 metre long cableway without protection but gave up after 420 metres, for fear of skidding due to the mountain's steep inclination, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
18 / 22
Uruguay's Diego Lugano (L) fights for the ball with Colombia's Juan Cuadrado during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Uruguay's Diego Lugano (L) fights for the ball with Colombia's Juan Cuadrado during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Sunday, June 29, 2014
Uruguay's Diego Lugano (L) fights for the ball with Colombia's Juan Cuadrado during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
19 / 22
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A dead child lies amid debris after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in central Douma in the eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus June 28, 2014. Dozens of people were wounded when the car bomb exploded in the Syrian town of Douma, northeast of the capital Damascus, on Saturday, local activists and a monitoring group said. There was no immediate report on Syrian state media of the blast. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A dead child lies amid debris after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in central Douma in the eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus June 28, 2014. Dozens of people were...more

Sunday, June 29, 2014
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A dead child lies amid debris after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in central Douma in the eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus June 28, 2014. Dozens of people were wounded when the car bomb exploded in the Syrian town of Douma, northeast of the capital Damascus, on Saturday, local activists and a monitoring group said. There was no immediate report on Syrian state media of the blast. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah
Close
20 / 22
Uruguay's goalkeeper Fernando Muslera (2nd L) fails to save a goal scored by Colombia's James Rodriguez (R), his second goal, during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Uruguay's goalkeeper Fernando Muslera (2nd L) fails to save a goal scored by Colombia's James Rodriguez (R), his second goal, during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Sunday, June 29, 2014
Uruguay's goalkeeper Fernando Muslera (2nd L) fails to save a goal scored by Colombia's James Rodriguez (R), his second goal, during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
21 / 22
A Brazil fan prays as he watches the team's 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Chile in Brasilia June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Brazil fan prays as he watches the team's 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Chile in Brasilia June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Sunday, June 29, 2014
A Brazil fan prays as he watches the team's 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Chile in Brasilia June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

28 Jun 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

27 Jun 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

26 Jun 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

25 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures