African asylum seekers gather in the shade of trees during a protest after leaving Holot open detention centre in southern Israel's Negev desert, June 28, 2014. Israel opened Holot as part of its bid to rid itself of some of the 50,000 African migrants, mostly Sudanese and Eritreans, who have entered its territory illegally since around 2007. Several hundred asylum seekers attempted on Friday to march to the nearby border with Egypt, where they hoped to bring international attention to their struggle to be recognised as refugees. They were stopped by the Israeli army, but have refused to return to the detention centre. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

