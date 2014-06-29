Editor's Choice
Brazil's national soccer players celebrate teammate Neymar's (R) decisive goal during a penalty shootout in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Chile at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 28, 2014. Also pictured are (L-R) Brazil's...more
Chile's Alexis Sanchez celebrates his goal against Brazil during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A man carries an injured child after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in Douma in the eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus June 28, 2014. Dozens of people were wounded...more
African asylum seekers gather in the shade of trees during a protest after leaving Holot open detention centre in southern Israel's Negev desert, June 28, 2014. Israel opened Holot as part of its bid to rid itself of some of the 50,000 African...more
A man pulls his child in a trailer around Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Brazil fans celebrate after the team won their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Chile, at a fan fest in Porto Alegre June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A masked pro-Russian separatist looks out from a gate of a captured Ukrainian National Guard compound at the city of Donetsk, June 28, 2014. The sign reads, "Stop! shoot without warning." REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A fan of Colombia poses before their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Uruguay at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Rescue workers carry the body of a victim at the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi June 28, 2014. A decades-old building collapsed in New Delhi on Saturday killing five...more
Chile's Gary Medel (R) is comforted by goalkeeper Johnny Herrera after losing their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Brazil at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Muslims attend an evening mass prayer session called "tarawih" to mark the holy fasting month of Ramadan, which will begin on Sunday, at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Colombia's James Rodriguez celebrates his goal against Uruguay during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An unidentified member of OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine walks out of a bus on arrival in the city of Donetsk after been released from captivity, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A pair of children's shoes is seen at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church temporary migrant shelter in McAllen, Texas June 27, 2014. The Sacred Heart Catholic Church has a temporary shelter where detained immigrants, most of them fleeing violence from...more
Participants perform stunts in front of St. Isaac's Cathedral during a festival of youth street culture in St.Petersburg, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People eat at a table lifted 50 meters (160 feet) above the ground on a hazy day in Pudong financial district of Shanghai June 28, 2014. The restaurant planned to serve 14 rounds on the table of 22 seats in the air over three days in Shanghai....more
Rescue workers conduct a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Chennai June 28, 2014. Two building collapses in New Delhi and Tamil...more
Swiss acrobat Freddy Nock balances on a cableway over a mountain at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, June 28, 2014. Nock attempted to walk along the 743 metre long cableway without protection but gave up after 420...more
Uruguay's Diego Lugano (L) fights for the ball with Colombia's Juan Cuadrado during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A dead child lies amid debris after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in central Douma in the eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus June 28, 2014. Dozens of people were...more
Uruguay's goalkeeper Fernando Muslera (2nd L) fails to save a goal scored by Colombia's James Rodriguez (R), his second goal, during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A Brazil fan prays as he watches the team's 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Chile in Brasilia June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
