A Jewish woman prays during the joint funeral of the three Israeli teens who were abducted and killed in the occupied West Bank, in the Israeli city of Modi'in July 1, 2014. Tens of thousands of mourners joined in an outpouring of national grief at...more
A protester is carried away by police officers from a street after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. Pro-democracy protesters gathered for a mass march in Hong Kong, in what could be the biggest challenge to...more
Argentine soccer fans celebrate at the end of the 2014 World Cup between Argentina and Switzerland on a large screen at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini kicks the ball near Jermaine Jones of the U.S. during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Students receive a group punishment during a military-style close-order drill class at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 19, 2014. The Qide Education Center is a military-style boot camp which offers treatment for internet addiction. As...more
A child's shoe is seen in the railway tracks in Atitalaquia, outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. During the eight months ending June 15, some 52,000 children were detained at the U.S. border with Mexico, most of them from Central America. That...more
Former New York City police officer Gilberto Valle, dubbed by local media as the "Cannibal Cop," and his mother Elizabeth Valle leave the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in Lower Manhattan July 1, 2014. U.S. District Judge...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a pair of binoculars during an inspection of the Hwa Islet Defense Detachment standing guard over a forward post off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, in this undated photo released by North Korea's...more
Kurdish female fighters of the Women's Protection Unit (YPJ) perform in a play at a military training camp in Ras al-Ain city in Hasakah province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford poses with members of the public as he takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in his first public appearance since returning from a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse problems in Toronto July 1, 2014. Ford, who...more
UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage (L) and another member of his group turn their backs as the European anthem is played during the inaugural session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent...more
Hindu priests sit in cauldrons of water and make offerings to in front of a fire while performing the "Parjanya Varun Yagam", a special prayer for rain, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Local resident Tatyana Markova walks inside a house damaged by shelling in the Ukrainian eastern city of Slaviansk July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
President Barack Obama calls a foul on the Belgians as he takes a seat for a few minutes to watch during a staff viewing party of the World Cup soccer match between the U.S. and Belgium, in an auditorium at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in...more
USA fans Cole Coscino (L), 17, and Mary Emma Meyer, 17, hug after the U.S. was defeated by Belgium during the 2014 World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Brazil, at a viewing party in Redondo Beach, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The statue of Christ the Redeemer is lit up in Canada's official colors, red and white, for Canada Day in Rio de Janeiro July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives with police by car at the financial investigation unit in Paris to be presented to a judge late July 1, 2014. Former French President Sarkozy was held for questioning for 15 hours over suspicions he...more
Raffaele Sollecito arrives at a news conference as he is flanked by his lawyers Giulia Bongiorno (L) and Luca Maori (R) in Rome July 1, 2014. Sollecito, the former boyfriend of Amanda Knox and on trial with her for the murder of British student...more
A pitch invader runs alongside the ball during the 2014 World Cup round of 16 game between Belgium and the U.S. at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Argentina soccer fans celebrate as they travel on a train towards the Corinthians arena at the Luz Station before the 2014 World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Switzerland in Sao Paulo July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Switzerland's Stephan Lichtsteiner (L) and Valon Behrami (R) react after Argentina's Angel Di Maria scored a goal during extra time in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A view of the cathedral building designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer in Brasilia June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A protester holds her smartphone displaying the phrase "NO WAR" at a rally against Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's push to expand Japan's military role in front of Abe's official residence in Tokyo July 1, 2014. Abe's cabinet adopted a resolution...more
A Muslim Rohingya boy living in Malaysia rests on the floor after classes at a private school for Rohingya children, during the holy month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
