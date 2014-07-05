Valery, 63, looks out of a window of his apartment, which was damaged by shelling, in Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine June 30, 2014. About half the 130,000 residents of Slaviansk are thought to have fled since fighters who want eastern Ukraine...more

Valery, 63, looks out of a window of his apartment, which was damaged by shelling, in Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine June 30, 2014. About half the 130,000 residents of Slaviansk are thought to have fled since fighters who want eastern Ukraine incorporated into Russia took control of the city in April, a month after Moscow annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. Since then, government forces trying to end the rebellion in towns and cities across the Russian-speaking region have pounded separatist positions in and around Slaviansk. Picture taken June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

