Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) fights for the ball with Belgium's Axel Witsel (L) and Toby Alderweireld during their 2014 World Cup quarter-finals at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, July 06, 2014
A man purported to be the reclusive leader of the militant Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has made what would be his first public appearance at a mosque in the centre of Iraq's second city, Mosul, according to a video recording posted on the Internet on July 5, 2014, in this still image taken from video. There had previously been reports on social media that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi would make his first public appearance since his Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) changed its name to the Islamic State and declared him caliph. The Iraqi government denied that the video, which carried Friday's date, was credible. It was also not possible to immediately confirm the authenticity of the recording or the date when it was made. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Sunday, July 06, 2014
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Police officers hold back fans after several men were stabbed while watching a public screening of the 2014 Brazil World Cup quarter-final game between Costa Rica and the Netherlands, in San Jose July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France drives off the track during the final practice session ahead of the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Race circuit, central England, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Tim Krul of the Netherlands is hugged by coach Louis van Gaal after making the match winning penalty save in their shootout against Costa Rica during their 2014 World Cup quarter-finals at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Indonesian presidential candidate Joko "Jokowi" Widodo gestures as he delivers a speech to his supporters at Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta July 5, 2014. Over 186 million Indonesians will head to the polls on July 9 to choose the next leader of the world's third largest democracy. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Ukrainian soldiers check a destroyed armoured vehicle at a Ukrainian Army checkpoint in the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 5, 2014. Pro-Russian rebels were pulling out of a flashpoint area of eastern Ukraine on Saturday as authorities in Kiev savored a major military success in its three-month fight against the separatists. A Reuters reporter saw a convoy of around 20 military transport vehicles and buses filled with armed rebels driving out of Kramatorsk where they had gone after apparently earlier fleeing the separatist stronghold of Slaviansk nearby. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Goalkeeper Tim Krul of the Netherlands celebrates with teammates after the penalty shootout in the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals between Costa Rica and the Netherlands at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic kisses the winner's trophy, the Venus Rosewater Dish, while posing for photographers after defeating Eugenie Bouchard of Canada in their women's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pool

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Children, who are internally displaced due to the fighting between rebels and the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, play inside Al-Tah camp in the southern Idlib countryside July 4, 2014. Picture taken July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Injured Brazilian national soccer team player Neymar waits to be airlifted home from Brazil's training camp inTeresopolis, near Rio de Janeiro, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Afghan policemen stand at the site of burning fuel trucks after an overnight attack by the Taliban on the outskirts of Kabul July 5, 2014. Taliban insurgents set fire on Saturday to about 200 oil tanker trucks supplying fuel for NATO forces in an attack just outside the Afghan capital Kabul, police said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands (R) falls after a challenge by Costa Rica's Junior Diaz (C) and Michael Umana during their 2014 World Cup quarter-finals at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Workers carefully unload 21-foot crocodile robot "Longlong" from the roof of a van, after it reaches Crocodile Park in Pasay city, metro Manila July 5, 2014. The robot, inspired by Lolong, the largest saltwater crocodile to have been in captivity, contains thousands of mechanisms costing around 80,000 pesos ($1,818) and took three months to build by robot experts. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Argentina's Lionel Messi takes a free kick during the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals between Argentina and Belgium at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, July 06, 2014
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the first 190.5 km stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Leeds to Harrogate, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Argentina's players celebrate past Belgium's Marouane Fellaini (L) after winning their 2014 World Cup quarter-finals at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, July 06, 2014
A reveller tries to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa Das Bestas" traditional event in the Spanish northwestern village of Sabucedo July 5, 2014. On the first weekend of the month of July, hundreds of wild horses are rounded up, trimmed and groomed in different villages in the Spanish northwestern region of Galicia. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Argentina's players celebrate their win against Belgium after their 2014 World Cup quarter-finals at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Sunday, July 06, 2014
