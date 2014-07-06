Editor's Choice
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) fights for the ball with Belgium's Axel Witsel (L) and Toby Alderweireld during their 2014 World Cup quarter-finals at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man purported to be the reclusive leader of the militant Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has made what would be his first public appearance at a mosque in the centre of Iraq's second city, Mosul, according to a video recording posted on the
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Police officers hold back fans after several men were stabbed while watching a public screening of the 2014 Brazil World Cup quarter-final game between Costa Rica and the Netherlands,
Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France drives off the track during the final practice session ahead of the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Race circuit, central England, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Tim Krul of the Netherlands is hugged by coach Louis van Gaal after making the match winning penalty save in their shootout against Costa Rica during their 2014 World Cup quarter-finals at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio
Indonesian presidential candidate Joko "Jokowi" Widodo gestures as he delivers a speech to his supporters at Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta July 5, 2014. Over 186 million Indonesians will head to the polls on July 9 to choose the next leader of
Ukrainian soldiers check a destroyed armoured vehicle at a Ukrainian Army checkpoint in the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 5, 2014. Pro-Russian rebels were pulling out of a flashpoint area of eastern Ukraine on Saturday as
Goalkeeper Tim Krul of the Netherlands celebrates with teammates after the penalty shootout in the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals between Costa Rica and the Netherlands at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic kisses the winner's trophy, the Venus Rosewater Dish, while posing for photographers after defeating Eugenie Bouchard of Canada in their women's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in
Children, who are internally displaced due to the fighting between rebels and the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, play inside Al-Tah camp in the southern Idlib countryside July 4, 2014. Picture taken July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Injured Brazilian national soccer team player Neymar waits to be airlifted home from Brazil's training camp inTeresopolis, near Rio de Janeiro, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil
Afghan policemen stand at the site of burning fuel trucks after an overnight attack by the Taliban on the outskirts of Kabul July 5, 2014. Taliban insurgents set fire on Saturday to about 200 oil tanker trucks supplying fuel for NATO forces in an
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands (R) falls after a challenge by Costa Rica's Junior Diaz (C) and Michael Umana during their 2014 World Cup quarter-finals at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Workers carefully unload 21-foot crocodile robot "Longlong" from the roof of a van, after it reaches Crocodile Park in Pasay city, metro Manila July 5, 2014. The robot, inspired by Lolong, the largest saltwater crocodile to have been in captivity,
Argentina's Lionel Messi takes a free kick during the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals between Argentina and Belgium at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the first 190.5 km stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Leeds to Harrogate, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Argentina's players celebrate past Belgium's Marouane Fellaini (L) after winning their 2014 World Cup quarter-finals at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A reveller tries to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa Das Bestas" traditional event in the Spanish northwestern village of Sabucedo July 5, 2014. On the first weekend of the month of July, hundreds of wild horses are rounded up, trimmed and
Argentina's players celebrate their win against Belgium after their 2014 World Cup quarter-finals at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
