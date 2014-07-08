A Buddhist monk gestures in front of police during a demonstration in front of the Vietnamese embassy in Phnom Penh July 8, 2014. Police broke up a small protest at the Vietnamese embassy in Phnom Penh by opposition supporters who demanded Trung Van...more

A Buddhist monk gestures in front of police during a demonstration in front of the Vietnamese embassy in Phnom Penh July 8, 2014. Police broke up a small protest at the Vietnamese embassy in Phnom Penh by opposition supporters who demanded Trung Van Thong, spokesman for the Vietnamese embassy in Phnom Penh, apologize for saying that Kampuchea Krom has always belonged to Vietnam, according to local media. Protesters claimed although Kampuchea Krom, also known by them as Lower Cambodia, is now part of southern Vietnam, it used to be part of Cambodia until the French gave the area to Vietnam in 1949. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

