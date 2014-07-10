Edition:
Thu Jul 10, 2014

Israeli soldiers sleep under a truck near the border with the Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Jasper Cillessen of the Netherlands watches as he fails to stop the decisive penalty shot by Argentina's Maxi Rodriguez during their penalty shootout in their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Israelis take cover in a stairwell as an air raid siren sounds, warning of incoming rockets, in Tel Aviv July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Mikio Watanabe holds a portrait of his late wife Hamako as he poses for a photo at his home at Yamakiya district in Kawamata town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan June 23, 2014. In July 2011, nearly four months after the massive earthquake and tsunami that triggered a series of catastrophic failures at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, Hamako Watanabe returned to her still-radioactive hilltop home, doused herself in kerosene and set herself on fire. She left no suicide note, but her husband Mikio, who discovered her charred body, says plant operator Tokyo Electric is directly responsible. A district court in Fukushima is expected to rule in late August on Watanabe's lawsuit, which Tokyo Electric (Tepco) is contesting. Watanabe's house is still in an exclusion zone, where traffic is restricted to former residents and decontamination crews and he regularly commutes to maintain the empty home. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Beekeepers are seen atop a truck as they secure a cover over bee hives before transferring the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. Over recent years, bees have been dying at a rate the U.S. government says is economically unsustainable. Honey bees pollinate plants that produce about a quarter of the food consumed by Americans, including apples, watermelons and beans. A lawsuit has now been filed by environmental groups in the United States seeking an injunction restricting the approval of a controversial class of pesticides known as neonicotinoids, or 'neonics'. These pesticides have become a subject of scrutiny in Europe and the United States as concern has mounted that they harm honeybees and other pollinators. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A local resident stands outside buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A man inspects the aftermath of what police said was an air strike on the house where militant Hafez Hamad and five other people were killed, in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. Israel assassinated a senior local leader of the Islamic Jihad militant group in the northern Gaza Strip, neighbors and hospital officials said, and five others including family members were killed. An Israeli military spokeswoman said she had no initial details on the strike.The militant, Hafez Hamad, two brothers and his parents were killed when his house was bombed in an air strike in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, Hamas media and Gaza interior ministry said. An unidentified woman in the house was also killed. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Dutch fans react after the Netherlands lost their 2014 World Cup semi-final soccer match against Argentina, at a public screening in Amsterdam July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Pavel Gubarev, one of the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, speaks during a news conference in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A view shows damage in a studio after an artillery shell landed on Benghazi TV's (BTV) roof, in Benghazi July 9, 2014. The station said there were no casualties, and it was unknown who was responsible. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Bosnian women cry near a coffin of their relative, one of the 173 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in the Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica, July 9, 2014. Family members, foreign dignitaries and guests are expected to attend a ceremony in Srebrenica on July 11, marking the 19th anniversary of the massacre in which Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic killed up to 8,000 Muslim men and boys. The remains of 173 identified victims will be buried at a memorial cemetery during the ceremony. Their bodies were found in some 60 mass graves around the town. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Belkin team rider Lars Boom of the Netherlands celebrates as he wins the 155.5 km fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Ypres Belgium to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Palestinians run following what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house in Gaza city July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Majdi Fathi

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Free Syrian Army fighters sit in a shelter in Aleppo's Sheikh Najjar July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Argentina fans react as they watch a broadcast of the 2014 World Cup semi-final soccer match between Argentina and the Netherlands at the Mooca neighborhood bar in Sao Paulo, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Tourists take a selfie near the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum on a rainy summer day in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Argentina's Lionel Messi lies on the pitch with Robin van Persie (L) and Jordy Clasie (R) of the Netherlands during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto talks to reporters after voting at a polling station in Bogor July 9, 2014. Indonesians began voting in a presidential election that has become a closely fought contest between the old guard who flourished under decades of autocratic rule and a new breed of politician that has emerged in the fledgling democracy. Only the third direct election for president in the world's fourth-most populous nation, the contest pits former special forces general Prabowo Subianto against Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, who have been running neck-and-neck in opinion polls. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Thursday, July 10, 2014
French designer Jean Paul Gaultier (R) appears with Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Palestinian relatives mourn during the funeral of members of Hamad family in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. Israel assassinated a senior local leader of the Islamic Jihad militant group in the northern Gaza Strip, neighbors and hospital officials said, and five others including family members were killed. An Israeli military spokeswoman said she had no initial details on the strike.The militant, Hafez Hamad, two brothers and his parents were killed when his house was bombed in an air strike in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, Hamas media and Gaza interior ministry said. An unidentified woman in the house was also killed. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A sapper inspects a 80mm mortar shell as a cat stands near by in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A girl leaves a bomb shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Mannequins are seen in the Arena Modna Kuca clothing factory in the Adriatic town of Pula, Croatia July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force is seen during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang on July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Thursday, July 10, 2014
