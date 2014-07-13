Edition:
Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari reacts as his team plays against the Netherlands during their 2014 World Cup third-place playoff at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari reacts as his team plays against the Netherlands during their 2014 World Cup third-place playoff at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The Supermoon rises over houses in Olvera, in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

The Supermoon rises over houses in Olvera, in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Palestinian youth puts up a Palestinian flag over the rubble of a mosque, which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian youth puts up a Palestinian flag over the rubble of a mosque, which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Ranger soldier (R) walks past an oil tanker, after it skidded and crashed on the side grill of a bridge, in Karachi July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A Ranger soldier (R) walks past an oil tanker, after it skidded and crashed on the side grill of a bridge, in Karachi July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A Palestinian reacts in front of a fire which police said was caused by an Israeli tank shelling in the industrial area in the east of Gaza City July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah

A Palestinian reacts in front of a fire which police said was caused by an Israeli tank shelling in the industrial area in the east of Gaza City July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah
Fans watch as Dirk Kuyt of the Netherlands (L) fights for the ball with Brazil's Oscar during their 2014 World Cup third-place playoff at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Fans watch as Dirk Kuyt of the Netherlands (L) fights for the ball with Brazil's Oscar during their 2014 World Cup third-place playoff at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) speaks next to Afghan presidential candidates Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai and Abdullah Abdullah (L) during a news conference in Kabul July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) speaks next to Afghan presidential candidates Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai and Abdullah Abdullah (L) during a news conference in Kabul July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Brazil's Hulk (L) and Neymar talk to Thiago Silva (R) during injury time at the 2014 World Cup third-place playoff between Brazil and the Netherlands at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's Hulk (L) and Neymar talk to Thiago Silva (R) during injury time at the 2014 World Cup third-place playoff between Brazil and the Netherlands at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Ukrainian troops are pictured near the eastern Ukrainian town of Seversk July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian troops are pictured near the eastern Ukrainian town of Seversk July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Robin van Persie of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring a goal from a penalty kick during their 2014 World Cup third-place playoff against Brazil at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Robin van Persie of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring a goal from a penalty kick during their 2014 World Cup third-place playoff against Brazil at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A women and a child sit near a grave during the inhumation of the coffin containing the body of teenage migrant Gilberto Francisco Ramos Juarez, at a cemetery in San Jose Las Flores, Chiantla, in the Huehuetenango region, north of Guatemala City, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A women and a child sit near a grave during the inhumation of the coffin containing the body of teenage migrant Gilberto Francisco Ramos Juarez, at a cemetery in San Jose Las Flores, Chiantla, in the Huehuetenango region, north of Guatemala City, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Blanka Vlasic of Croatia competes in the women's high jump during the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting at Hampden Park in Glasgow, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Blanka Vlasic of Croatia competes in the women's high jump during the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting at Hampden Park in Glasgow, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A runner is caught between the horns of a Fuente Ymbro fighting bull on Santo Domingo street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

A runner is caught between the horns of a Fuente Ymbro fighting bull on Santo Domingo street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
BC Lions' wide receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux (L) gets tackled by Saskatchewan Roughriders' defensive back Rod Williams during the second half of their CFL football game in Regina, Saskatchewan July 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Stobbe

BC Lions' wide receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux (L) gets tackled by Saskatchewan Roughriders' defensive back Rod Williams during the second half of their CFL football game in Regina, Saskatchewan July 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Stobbe
Firefighters carry a sniffing dog up a ladder to help them search for victims trapped under the rubble after buildings collapsed in downtown Casablanca July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Macao

Firefighters carry a sniffing dog up a ladder to help them search for victims trapped under the rubble after buildings collapsed in downtown Casablanca July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Macao
Germany's coach Joachim Loew plays with a ball during a training session in Rio de Janeiro July 12, 2014, ahead of their 2014 World Cup Final soccer match against the Argentina on Sunday. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Germany's coach Joachim Loew plays with a ball during a training session in Rio de Janeiro July 12, 2014, ahead of their 2014 World Cup Final soccer match against the Argentina on Sunday. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Israeli soldiers from the Nahal Infantry Brigade walk across a field near central Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers from the Nahal Infantry Brigade walk across a field near central Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
Brazil's Neymar reacts after his team lost their 2014 World Cup third-place playoff against the Netherlands at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Brazil's Neymar reacts after his team lost their 2014 World Cup third-place playoff against the Netherlands at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed Sweilem, whom medics said was killed at an Israeli air strike, during his funeral in Jabalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 12, 2014.REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed Sweilem, whom medics said was killed at an Israeli air strike, during his funeral in Jabalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 12, 2014.REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Brazil's goalkeeper Julio Cesar fails to save a shot from Georginio Wijnaldum (not pictured) of the Netherlands during their 2014 World Cup third-place playoff at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Brazil's goalkeeper Julio Cesar fails to save a shot from Georginio Wijnaldum (not pictured) of the Netherlands during their 2014 World Cup third-place playoff at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
