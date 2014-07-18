Editor's choice
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands at a site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash in the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, Ukraine July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
An Israeli rocket is fired into the northern Gaza Strip July 17 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian reacts as he looks at the bodies of two boys and a man from Nutaiz family, who medics said were killed in Israeli shelling on their relatives house on Thursday, during their funeral in Gaza City July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Debris from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed on Thursday lies on the ground near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region, Ukraine July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
An Israeli tank performs a maneuver after the end of a five-hour humanitarian truce, near the border with the Gaza Strip July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Netream Netzleam holds the body of her daughter Razel, 1, who medics said died on Friday from injuries sustained in an Israeli air strike on Thursday afternoon, at her funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr...more
Residents charge their mobile phones with electricity from generators provided for free by the government, during a blackout inside a town hall, after Typhoon Rammasun (locally named Glenda) battered the town of Rosario, Cavite city, south of Manila,...more
Afghan policemen take their positions at the site of an attack in Kabul July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A woman, who said her name was Noraini and that she believed a relative of hers was on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, cries as she waits for more information about the crashed plane, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia July 18,...more
A trader watches his screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Relatives tie Tingting to her bed during a bout of seizure at home in Linyi, Shandong province, China July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident climbs on a bridge destroyed during the onslaught of Typhoon Rammasun, (locally named Glenda) in Batangas city south of Manila, Philippines July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island, Italy early July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Flares fired by the Israeli military are seen above the northern Gaza Strip, after a five-hour humanitarian truce, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People work around a damaged house along the coastal area after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun (locally name Typhoon Glenda) battered the Baseco compound, metro Manila, Philippines July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at the Planalto Palace before a meeting on the sidelines of the 6th BRICS summit in Brasilia July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (back) and other high-ranked officials observe a minute of silence for victims of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash before a meeting on economic issues at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow...more
Belongings are strewn about in a building that police said was damaged by an overnight Israeli air strike that took place before a five-hour humanitarian truce, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A man looks at an installation of keys, used in Stasi police barracks, by Sonya Schoenberger, that is installed inside Christoph Zwiener's exhibition project "ADN Guard House" in Berlin July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Bulgarian border policeman is seen through a barbed wire fence on the Bulgarian-Turkish border July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
"The Ninth Wave," an art piece by Chinese artist Cai Guoqiang, docks along the Huangpu River as part of the 2014 Power Station Art exhibition in Shanghai, China July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A tourist poses for photographs as he plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong, South Korea July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Former soccer player David Beckham gets "slimed" as he accepts the Legend Award from sons Cruz (L) and Romeo during the inaugural 2014 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports awards at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California July 17, 2014....more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets construction workers as she attends the official opening of the refurbished Reading Station, west of London, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/POOL/Ben Gurr
