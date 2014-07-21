Editor's Choice
Williams Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil crashes with his car in the first corner after the start of the German F1 Grand Prix at the Hockenheim racing circuit, Germany, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A part of the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 is seen at its crash site, near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A medic helps a Palestinian in the Shejaia neighborhood, which was heavily shelled by Israel during fighting, in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A rescue worker walks across a field carrying a flight data recorder at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in Hrabove, Ukraine, July 18, 2014 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/Reuters TV
People sunbathe as the Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Belongings found at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 are pictured near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe stand near a refrigerator railcar, which according to employees and local residents contains bodies of passengers of the crashed Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane, at a railway...more
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland kisses the Claret Jug after winning the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Mim Morris wipes her forehead as she looks through the remnants of her home, which was destroyed by the Carlton Complex Fire, as her grandson, Joel Lafer, 14, joins her near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
A Ukrainian coal miner takes part in a search operation at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Rozspyne, Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A Palestinian woman wearing clothes stained with the blood of other relatives, who medics said were wounded in Israeli shelling, cries at a hospital in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Hindu devotees take a dip at the Bagmati River as they participate in the "Bol Bom" (Say Shiva) pilgrimage in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 21, 2014. The faithful, chanting the name of Lord Shiva, run about 9 miles barefooted toward Pashupatinath temple...more
Israeli soldiers mourn with the brother of Israeli soldier Bnaya Rubel (kneeling) during Rubel's funeral in Holon, near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
The pack of riders is reflected in a rear mirror during the 177-km fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Grenoble and Risoul, France, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Two Palestinians, who medics said were wounded in Israeli shelling, sit at a hospital in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Bulgarian Roma woman sits in front of her house after it was demolished in a Roma suburb in the city of Stara Zagora July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A rebel fighter fires a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
Bosnian Muslims pray in front of coffins of their relatives during a mass funeral in the village of Biscani, near Prijedor, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 20, 2014.REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Palestinians evacuate a wounded man following what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
People sunbathe and swim at the beach of Wannsee, near Berlin, Germany, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Members of the Ukrainian Emergencies Ministry work at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
The pack of riders pass a rock formation in Sisteron during the 15th stage of the Tour de France cycle race between Tallard and Nimes, France, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Members of the Ukrainian Emergencies Ministry gather and place bodies at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses as he holds the Claret Jug after winning the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
