Thursday, July 24, 2014

A man stands in his backyard and looks at the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A man stands in his backyard and looks at the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Thursday, July 24, 2014

People watch the cruise liner Costa Concordia moving counterclockwise during the refloat operation maneuvers at Giglio Island, Italy, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi

People watch the cruise liner Costa Concordia moving counterclockwise during the refloat operation maneuvers at Giglio Island, Italy, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi
Thursday, July 24, 2014

German pianist Stefan Aaron plays an orange piano on a "flying carpet" platform suspended from a helicopter, over the Munich, Germany, airport July 23, 2014. The concert is the fourth station of the "Orange Piano Tour", which brings the artist to places around the world. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

German pianist Stefan Aaron plays an orange piano on a "flying carpet" platform suspended from a helicopter, over the Munich, Germany, airport July 23, 2014. The concert is the fourth station of the "Orange Piano Tour", which brings the artist to places around the world. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Thursday, July 24, 2014

Migrant workers sleep under a mosquito net beneath an overpass in Mumbai, India, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Migrant workers sleep under a mosquito net beneath an overpass in Mumbai, India, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Thursday, July 24, 2014

A bolt of lightning strikes over Tokyo skyscrapers at dusk in Tokyo, Japan, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A bolt of lightning strikes over Tokyo skyscrapers at dusk in Tokyo, Japan, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Thursday, July 24, 2014

Family members of the victims killed in Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 plane disaster are seen reacting next to Mayor Pieter Broertjes (R) through the window of a hearse carrying the victims' bodies as they arrive at the Korporaal van Oudheusden barracks, in Hilversum, Netherlands, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Family members of the victims killed in Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 plane disaster are seen reacting next to Mayor Pieter Broertjes (R) through the window of a hearse carrying the victims' bodies as they arrive at the Korporaal van Oudheusden barracks, in Hilversum, Netherlands, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Thursday, July 24, 2014

An Israeli soldier prays in front of a tank at a military staging area near the border with the Gaza Strip, Israel, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli soldier prays in front of a tank at a military staging area near the border with the Gaza Strip, Israel, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Thursday, July 24, 2014

A relative of a passenger on board the crashed TransAsia Airways plane cries in Kaohsiung International Airport, southern Taiwan, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A relative of a passenger on board the crashed TransAsia Airways plane cries in Kaohsiung International Airport, southern Taiwan, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Thursday, July 24, 2014

A Palestinian woman sits in a debris-strewn street as she looks at houses which witnesses said were damaged in an Israeli air strike that killed two children, in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian woman sits in a debris-strewn street as she looks at houses which witnesses said were damaged in an Israeli air strike that killed two children, in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Thursday, July 24, 2014

Mourners wait in a limousine after attending the funeral of Eric Garner in New York July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Mourners wait in a limousine after attending the funeral of Eric Garner in New York July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Thursday, July 24, 2014

A relative (L) of Champa Devi, 88, sits next to her body, minutes after her death at Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) at Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A relative (L) of Champa Devi, 88, sits next to her body, minutes after her death at Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) at Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Thursday, July 24, 2014

People pay their respects as a convoy of hearses, bearing remains of the victims of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crash, drive past in Hilversum, Netherlands, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

People pay their respects as a convoy of hearses, bearing remains of the victims of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crash, drive past in Hilversum, Netherlands, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Thursday, July 24, 2014

Crowds gather to look at a Transformer-inspired sculpture, "Megatron", which stands 46 feet high and weighing 25 tons constructed from scrap metal, at main square in Podgorica, Montenegro, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Crowds gather to look at a Transformer-inspired sculpture, "Megatron", which stands 46 feet high and weighing 25 tons constructed from scrap metal, at main square in Podgorica, Montenegro, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
Thursday, July 24, 2014

Student Georgina Sapak sunbathes on the beach during a hot summer day by the Brighton pier in southern England July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Student Georgina Sapak sunbathes on the beach during a hot summer day by the Brighton pier in southern England July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Thursday, July 24, 2014

Turkish faithful pray in Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque, known as Blue mosque, on "Laylat Al Qadr" during the holy month of Ramadan, in Istanbul, Turkey, late July 23, 2014. Laylat Al Qadr (Night of Decree) is the anniversary of the night Muslims believe the Koran was revealed to Prophet Mohammad by the angel Gabriel. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Turkish faithful pray in Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque, known as Blue mosque, on "Laylat Al Qadr" during the holy month of Ramadan, in Istanbul, Turkey, late July 23, 2014. Laylat Al Qadr (Night of Decree) is the anniversary of the night Muslims believe the Koran was revealed to Prophet Mohammad by the angel Gabriel. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Thursday, July 24, 2014

Family members of the victims killed in Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 plane disaster react next to Mayor Pieter Broertjes (R) as a row of hearses carrying the victims' bodies arrives at the Korporaal van Oudheusden barracks in Hilversum, Netherlands, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Family members of the victims killed in Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 plane disaster react next to Mayor Pieter Broertjes (R) as a row of hearses carrying the victims' bodies arrives at the Korporaal van Oudheusden barracks in Hilversum, Netherlands, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Thursday, July 24, 2014

Palestinian relatives of Tawfiq al-Aga, who medics said was killed in Israeli shelling, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian relatives of Tawfiq al-Aga, who medics said was killed in Israeli shelling, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Thursday, July 24, 2014

A mourner reacts during the funeral for Israeli soldier Natan Cohen, killed during fighting in Gaza on Tuesday, in the town of Modi'in, between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, Israel, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A mourner reacts during the funeral for Israeli soldier Natan Cohen, killed during fighting in Gaza on Tuesday, in the town of Modi'in, between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, Israel, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Thursday, July 24, 2014

Relatives of passengers onboard the TransAsia Airways plane that crashed cry at a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Lau

Relatives of passengers onboard the TransAsia Airways plane that crashed cry at a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Lau
Thursday, July 24, 2014

People pay their respects during a national day of mourning for the victims killed in Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 plane disaster, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

People pay their respects during a national day of mourning for the victims killed in Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 plane disaster, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Thursday, July 24, 2014

Soldiers of the 209th corp of the Afghan army (ANA) roll up the red carpet after a visit by German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen at Camp Shaheen outside Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, July 23, 2014 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Soldiers of the 209th corp of the Afghan army (ANA) roll up the red carpet after a visit by German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen at Camp Shaheen outside Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, July 23, 2014 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Thursday, July 24, 2014

Israeli army reservists take cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets near the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel, July 23, 2014.REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli army reservists take cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets near the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel, July 23, 2014.REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Thursday, July 24, 2014

Matthew Glaetzer of Australia rides to a new Commonwealth record in the qualifying round of the men's sprint at the 2014 Commonwealth Games at the Chris Hoy velodrome in Glasgow, Scotland, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Matthew Glaetzer of Australia rides to a new Commonwealth record in the qualifying round of the men's sprint at the 2014 Commonwealth Games at the Chris Hoy velodrome in Glasgow, Scotland, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Thursday, July 24, 2014

A couple look at stone sculptures at the Remic Rapids in the Ottawa River during sunset in Ottawa, Canada, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A couple look at stone sculptures at the Remic Rapids in the Ottawa River during sunset in Ottawa, Canada, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
