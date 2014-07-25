Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 25, 2014 | 5:45pm IST

Editor's Choice

Muslims sit inside the compound of Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) before the start of last Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi, India, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Muslims sit inside the compound of Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) before the start of last Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi, India, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, July 25, 2014
Muslims sit inside the compound of Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) before the start of last Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi, India, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
1 / 24
A Palestinian girl, whom medics said was wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, is treated at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian girl, whom medics said was wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, is treated at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, July 25, 2014
A Palestinian girl, whom medics said was wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, is treated at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
2 / 24
Zawrina Hattu, 52, lies on her bed in a village at Maungdaw June 6, 2014. Hattu has been stricken with illness for a month, as the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) and Malteser clinics where she would normally get free treatment were closed. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Zawrina Hattu, 52, lies on her bed in a village at Maungdaw June 6, 2014. Hattu has been stricken with illness for a month, as the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) and Malteser clinics where she would normally get free treatment were closed....more

Friday, July 25, 2014
Zawrina Hattu, 52, lies on her bed in a village at Maungdaw June 6, 2014. Hattu has been stricken with illness for a month, as the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) and Malteser clinics where she would normally get free treatment were closed. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
3 / 24
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede prepares to put on prosthetic legs to practice riding his longboard at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Sgt. Matt Krumwiede prepares to put on prosthetic legs to practice riding his longboard at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Friday, July 25, 2014
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede prepares to put on prosthetic legs to practice riding his longboard at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
4 / 24
A woman holds prayer beads, as she pays her respects to the victims of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crash in Ukraine, in the Onze Lieve Vrouwen church in Amsterdam, Netherlands, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

A woman holds prayer beads, as she pays her respects to the victims of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crash in Ukraine, in the Onze Lieve Vrouwen church in Amsterdam, Netherlands, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Friday, July 25, 2014
A woman holds prayer beads, as she pays her respects to the victims of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crash in Ukraine, in the Onze Lieve Vrouwen church in Amsterdam, Netherlands, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Close
5 / 24
Race leader Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy pushes away a spectator as he cycles to win the 145.5km 18th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Pau and Hautacam, France, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Race leader Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy pushes away a spectator as he cycles to win the 145.5km 18th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Pau and Hautacam, France, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Friday, July 25, 2014
Race leader Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy pushes away a spectator as he cycles to win the 145.5km 18th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Pau and Hautacam, France, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
6 / 24
Varda (2nd R), the mother of Israeli soldier Daniel Pomerantz who was killed during fighting in Gaza on Sunday, mourns during his funeral in Kfar Azar, near Tel Aviv July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Varda (2nd R), the mother of Israeli soldier Daniel Pomerantz who was killed during fighting in Gaza on Sunday, mourns during his funeral in Kfar Azar, near Tel Aviv July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Friday, July 25, 2014
Varda (2nd R), the mother of Israeli soldier Daniel Pomerantz who was killed during fighting in Gaza on Sunday, mourns during his funeral in Kfar Azar, near Tel Aviv July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 24
Canada's Patricia Bezzoubenko performs with the ribbon during women's rhythmic gymnastics team competition at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Canada's Patricia Bezzoubenko performs with the ribbon during women's rhythmic gymnastics team competition at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, July 25, 2014
Canada's Patricia Bezzoubenko performs with the ribbon during women's rhythmic gymnastics team competition at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
8 / 24
A coffin of one of the victims of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine, is carried from an aircraft, during a national reception ceremony, at Eindhoven airport, Netherlands, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mischa Rapmund

A coffin of one of the victims of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine, is carried from an aircraft, during a national reception ceremony, at Eindhoven airport, Netherlands, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mischa...more

Friday, July 25, 2014
A coffin of one of the victims of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine, is carried from an aircraft, during a national reception ceremony, at Eindhoven airport, Netherlands, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mischa Rapmund
Close
9 / 24
Allie Shaughnessy, who is dressed as Mystique, during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Allie Shaughnessy, who is dressed as Mystique, during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Friday, July 25, 2014
Allie Shaughnessy, who is dressed as Mystique, during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Close
10 / 24
Leonid Razvozhayev, co-defendant of opposition leader Sergei Udaltsov, gestures from the defendants cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Leonid Razvozhayev, co-defendant of opposition leader Sergei Udaltsov, gestures from the defendants cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Friday, July 25, 2014
Leonid Razvozhayev, co-defendant of opposition leader Sergei Udaltsov, gestures from the defendants cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
11 / 24
Members of Vila Franca forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal, July 24, 2014. Forcados are traditional Portuguese bullfighters who catch bulls with their bare hands. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Members of Vila Franca forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal, July 24, 2014. Forcados are traditional Portuguese bullfighters who catch bulls with their bare hands. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Friday, July 25, 2014
Members of Vila Franca forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal, July 24, 2014. Forcados are traditional Portuguese bullfighters who catch bulls with their bare hands. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
12 / 24
Palestinians weep after what medics said was an Israeli shell that hit a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, at a hospital in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinians weep after what medics said was an Israeli shell that hit a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, at a hospital in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, July 25, 2014
Palestinians weep after what medics said was an Israeli shell that hit a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, at a hospital in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
13 / 24
A man covers himself with a plastic to protect him from rain in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man covers himself with a plastic to protect him from rain in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, July 25, 2014
A man covers himself with a plastic to protect him from rain in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
14 / 24
Palestinians walk past a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians walk past a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, July 25, 2014
Palestinians walk past a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
15 / 24
The design of the Scottish flag is seen painted on the nails of Scotland's cyclist Ellie Richardson as she warms up before competition at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in the Chris Hoy velodrome in Glasgow, Scotland, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

The design of the Scottish flag is seen painted on the nails of Scotland's cyclist Ellie Richardson as she warms up before competition at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in the Chris Hoy velodrome in Glasgow, Scotland, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, July 25, 2014
The design of the Scottish flag is seen painted on the nails of Scotland's cyclist Ellie Richardson as she warms up before competition at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in the Chris Hoy velodrome in Glasgow, Scotland, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
16 / 24
Workers remove the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Workers remove the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Friday, July 25, 2014
Workers remove the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
17 / 24
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrives for a court appearance at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Shia LaBeouf arrives for a court appearance at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, July 25, 2014
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrives for a court appearance at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 24
A diver swims next to a replica of the Northern Adriatic amphoras in Historical Underwater Park in Mali Losinj, Croatia, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A diver swims next to a replica of the Northern Adriatic amphoras in Historical Underwater Park in Mali Losinj, Croatia, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Friday, July 25, 2014
A diver swims next to a replica of the Northern Adriatic amphoras in Historical Underwater Park in Mali Losinj, Croatia, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
19 / 24
A Russian sailor takes part in a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

A Russian sailor takes part in a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Friday, July 25, 2014
A Russian sailor takes part in a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Close
20 / 24
Dutch Ronald Visee holds a Netherlands flag flying at half-mast as a hearse carrying the remains of victims of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 plane disaster are escorted on highway A27 near Nieuwegein by military police, on their way to be identified by forensic experts in Hilversum, Netherlands, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos

Dutch Ronald Visee holds a Netherlands flag flying at half-mast as a hearse carrying the remains of victims of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 plane disaster are escorted on highway A27 near Nieuwegein by military police, on their way to be...more

Friday, July 25, 2014
Dutch Ronald Visee holds a Netherlands flag flying at half-mast as a hearse carrying the remains of victims of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 plane disaster are escorted on highway A27 near Nieuwegein by military police, on their way to be identified by forensic experts in Hilversum, Netherlands, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos
Close
21 / 24
People walk through the rubble of the Prophet Younis Mosque after it was destroyed in a bomb attack by militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Mosul, Iraq, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk through the rubble of the Prophet Younis Mosque after it was destroyed in a bomb attack by militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Mosul, Iraq, July 24, 2014....more

Friday, July 25, 2014
People walk through the rubble of the Prophet Younis Mosque after it was destroyed in a bomb attack by militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Mosul, Iraq, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 24
An Israeli soldier speaks on his mobile phone as he sits on a tank outside the Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli soldier speaks on his mobile phone as he sits on a tank outside the Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Friday, July 25, 2014
An Israeli soldier speaks on his mobile phone as he sits on a tank outside the Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
23 / 24
Alexandros Axiotis of Zambia is seen underwater as he takes the start for the men's 100m breaststroke heats during the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Alexandros Axiotis of Zambia is seen underwater as he takes the start for the men's 100m breaststroke heats during the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, July 25, 2014
Alexandros Axiotis of Zambia is seen underwater as he takes the start for the men's 100m breaststroke heats during the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

24 Jul 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

23 Jul 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

22 Jul 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

21 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast