Editor's Choice
Muslims sit inside the compound of Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) before the start of last Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi, India, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Palestinian girl, whom medics said was wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, is treated at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Zawrina Hattu, 52, lies on her bed in a village at Maungdaw June 6, 2014. Hattu has been stricken with illness for a month, as the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) and Malteser clinics where she would normally get free treatment were closed....more
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede prepares to put on prosthetic legs to practice riding his longboard at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A woman holds prayer beads, as she pays her respects to the victims of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crash in Ukraine, in the Onze Lieve Vrouwen church in Amsterdam, Netherlands, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Race leader Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy pushes away a spectator as he cycles to win the 145.5km 18th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Pau and Hautacam, France, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Varda (2nd R), the mother of Israeli soldier Daniel Pomerantz who was killed during fighting in Gaza on Sunday, mourns during his funeral in Kfar Azar, near Tel Aviv July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Canada's Patricia Bezzoubenko performs with the ribbon during women's rhythmic gymnastics team competition at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A coffin of one of the victims of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine, is carried from an aircraft, during a national reception ceremony, at Eindhoven airport, Netherlands, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mischa...more
Allie Shaughnessy, who is dressed as Mystique, during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Leonid Razvozhayev, co-defendant of opposition leader Sergei Udaltsov, gestures from the defendants cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Members of Vila Franca forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal, July 24, 2014. Forcados are traditional Portuguese bullfighters who catch bulls with their bare hands. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Palestinians weep after what medics said was an Israeli shell that hit a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, at a hospital in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A man covers himself with a plastic to protect him from rain in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Palestinians walk past a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
The design of the Scottish flag is seen painted on the nails of Scotland's cyclist Ellie Richardson as she warms up before competition at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in the Chris Hoy velodrome in Glasgow, Scotland, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Workers remove the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrives for a court appearance at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A diver swims next to a replica of the Northern Adriatic amphoras in Historical Underwater Park in Mali Losinj, Croatia, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A Russian sailor takes part in a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Dutch Ronald Visee holds a Netherlands flag flying at half-mast as a hearse carrying the remains of victims of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 plane disaster are escorted on highway A27 near Nieuwegein by military police, on their way to be...more
People walk through the rubble of the Prophet Younis Mosque after it was destroyed in a bomb attack by militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Mosul, Iraq, July 24, 2014....more
An Israeli soldier speaks on his mobile phone as he sits on a tank outside the Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Alexandros Axiotis of Zambia is seen underwater as he takes the start for the men's 100m breaststroke heats during the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.