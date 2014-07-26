Editor's Choice

Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jul 26, 2014 | 10:55am IST

A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones toward Israeli troops during clashes, at a protest against Israeli offensive in Gaza, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Saturday, July 26, 2014
Muslims sit inside the compound of Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) before the start of last Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Saturday, July 26, 2014
Laura Halford of Wales jumps during her hoop routine as she competes in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final event at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Saturday, July 26, 2014
An Israeli army officer gives explanations to journalists during an army organised tour in a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool

Saturday, July 26, 2014
A group of breakaway riders pedal through a rain storm near the town of Condom in the Pyrenees mountains during the 19th stage of theTour de France cycling race between Maubourguet and Bergerac, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Saturday, July 26, 2014
An undercover Israeli police officer holds a gun in the air as another detains a Palestinian suspected of throwing stones in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz during a protest against the Israeli offensive on Gaza July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Saturday, July 26, 2014
Palestinian children take refuge from an Israeli ground invasion and air strikes at a United Nations school in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Saturday, July 26, 2014
Israeli APCs drive near the Israeli border with Gaza as the come out of the Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Saturday, July 26, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks on the phone to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the terms of a ceasefire in Israel's fight against Islamist militants in Gaza, from his hotel suite in Cairo July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pool

Saturday, July 26, 2014
Pro-Palestine demonstrators shout slogans as they wave a Palestinian flag in protest against Israel's military action in Gaza, at Avenue Habib Bourguiba in Tunis July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Saturday, July 26, 2014
Debris is seen at the crash site of Air Algerie flight AH5017 near the northern Mali town of Gossi, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, July 26, 2014
Patricia Bezzoubenko of Canada performs during her ribbon routine as she competes in the rhythmic Gymnastics individual all-around final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Saturday, July 26, 2014
Security forces and experts gather at the site of a bomb attack in the town of Betong, which is popular with tourists from nearby Malaysia July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Saturday, July 26, 2014
Balloons fly during the 32nd annual QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Saturday, July 26, 2014
Patema Youssef, 22, an Uighur woman, holds a dish of Xinjiang noodles as she poses for a photograph at her home in Shanghai July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Saturday, July 26, 2014
A general view is seen of the "Brodsky Rotunda" installation, which was created for the Archstoyanie Festival near the village of Nikola-Lenivets, south-west from Moscow, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, July 26, 2014
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives at "Ford Fest", a party held by the Ford family where the public is invited, at Thomson Memorial Park in Toronto, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Saturday, July 26, 2014
An Israeli soldier speaks on his mobile phone as he sits on a tank outside the Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Saturday, July 26, 2014
Daughter of 38-year-old Chen Zheng-long, who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash, is comforted by her grandmother at a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Saturday, July 26, 2014
A Russian sailor takes part in a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok July 25, 2014. Russia will mark the Navy Day on July 27. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Saturday, July 26, 2014
