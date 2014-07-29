Editor's Choice
A Palestinian firefighter participates in efforts to put out a fire at Gaza's main power plant, which witnesses said was hit in Israeli shelling, in the central Gaza Strip July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A soldier serving in the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) frisks a Muslim child before allowing entry to attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark end of the fasting month of Ramadan, at a Mosque in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 28, 2014....more
A Palestinian girl reacts at the scene of an explosion that medics said killed eight children and two adults, and wounded 40 others at a public garden in Gaza City July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Members of Afghanistan's president guard of honour, together with a boy, offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Israeli soldier rides atop an armoured personnel carrier (APC) past dried sunflowers after crossing back into Israel from Gaza July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A damaged building is pictured after clashes between rival militias, in an area at Alswani road in Tripoli, Libya, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Pakistanis take a fairground ride during the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A woman is reflected in a window during prayer services for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in the Queens borough of New York July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Police take up positions behind anti-riot shields as protesters try to remove a police barricade while Philippine President Benigno Aquino delivers his fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) during the joint session of the 16th Congress at the...more
A Palestinian woman and a girl carry flowers to a family grave on Eid al-Fitr at a cemetery in Gaza City July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Muslim women listen to a speech by Imam after having their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal on the last day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, July 28, 2014....more
Protesters react as they are hosed by a water cannon as Philippine President Benigno Aquino delivers his fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) during the joint session of the 16th Congress at the House of Representatives of the Philippines in...more
Austrian police officers evict a squatter from an occupied house in the Leopoldstadt area, in Vienna, Austria, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An Israeli soldier attends the funeral of Israeli soldier Liad Lavi, who died after succumbing to wounds he sustained last week while fighting in Gaza, in Meitar near Beersheba, Israel, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, sits with her husband Prince William, and Britain's Prince Harry as they react watching hockey at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
An Israeli soldier stands at a staging area after crossing back into Israel from Gaza July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Medical staff working with Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) prepare to bring food to patients kept in an isolation area at the MSF Ebola treatment centre in Kailahun, Sierra Leone, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires towards the Gaza Strip July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Sri Lanka's cricket team members appeal for an unsuccessful wicket of South Africa's Faf du Plessis (top, 3rd R) during the fifth and final day of their second test cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A collapsed roof with damaged automobiles at a car workshop on Herman Street, after a rare tornado in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
An Israeli soldier holds a weapon atop an armoured personnel carrier (APC) after crossing back into Israel from Gaza July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian father reacts at the Shifa hospital morgue after his son was killed in an explosion that medics said killed eight children and two adults, and wounded 40 others at a public garden in Gaza City July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A worker cuts a tree from on top of a storm-damaged car on Beach Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Palestinian children look at the scene of an explosion at a public garden in Gaza City July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians queued up to vote on Friday, showing strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
India this week
Some of our best photos from India this week.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.