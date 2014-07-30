Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 30, 2014 | 6:59pm IST

Editor's Choice

A miner with a donkey makes his way through the low and narrow tunnel leading out of a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province, Pakistan, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

A miner with a donkey makes his way through the low and narrow tunnel leading out of a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province, Pakistan, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A miner with a donkey makes his way through the low and narrow tunnel leading out of a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province, Pakistan, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Close
1 / 24
A boy, covered with blood, reacts after sustaining injuries following what activists said was an air strike at a site by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Duma in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

A boy, covered with blood, reacts after sustaining injuries following what activists said was an air strike at a site by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Duma in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, July 29, 2014....more

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A boy, covered with blood, reacts after sustaining injuries following what activists said was an air strike at a site by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Duma in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Close
2 / 24
A U.S. Marine braces against the rotor wash as President Barack Obama arrives via Marine One helicopter to meet with wounded armed service members at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A U.S. Marine braces against the rotor wash as President Barack Obama arrives via Marine One helicopter to meet with wounded armed service members at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan...more

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A U.S. Marine braces against the rotor wash as President Barack Obama arrives via Marine One helicopter to meet with wounded armed service members at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 24
Israeli soldiers mourn next to the grave of Israeli soldier Daniel Kedmi during his funeral in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli soldiers mourn next to the grave of Israeli soldier Daniel Kedmi during his funeral in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Israeli soldiers mourn next to the grave of Israeli soldier Daniel Kedmi during his funeral in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
4 / 24
Members of Mexican immigrant welfare agency Grupo Beta search in the mountains between Mexico and the U.S. for potential border crossers during a patrol on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Members of Mexican immigrant welfare agency Grupo Beta search in the mountains between Mexico and the U.S. for potential border crossers during a patrol on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Members of Mexican immigrant welfare agency Grupo Beta search in the mountains between Mexico and the U.S. for potential border crossers during a patrol on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
5 / 24
Palestinian children play on a mini ferris wheel along a street in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinian children play on a mini ferris wheel along a street in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Palestinian children play on a mini ferris wheel along a street in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
6 / 24
Dominic Aguilera slides down a hand rail into a parking structure outside Pauley Pavilion sporting arena as water flows down stairs from a broken thirty inch water main that was gushing water onto Sunset Boulevard near the UCLA campus in the Westwood section of Los Angeles July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Dominic Aguilera slides down a hand rail into a parking structure outside Pauley Pavilion sporting arena as water flows down stairs from a broken thirty inch water main that was gushing water onto Sunset Boulevard near the UCLA campus in the Westwood...more

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Dominic Aguilera slides down a hand rail into a parking structure outside Pauley Pavilion sporting arena as water flows down stairs from a broken thirty inch water main that was gushing water onto Sunset Boulevard near the UCLA campus in the Westwood section of Los Angeles July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
7 / 24
Palestinians look at the bodies of people, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike, at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians look at the bodies of people, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike, at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Palestinians look at the bodies of people, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike, at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
8 / 24
Youths run along sand dunes during the peak of the summer vacation season on Atalaia beach in Salinopolis, Para state, Brazil, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Youths run along sand dunes during the peak of the summer vacation season on Atalaia beach in Salinopolis, Para state, Brazil, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Youths run along sand dunes during the peak of the summer vacation season on Atalaia beach in Salinopolis, Para state, Brazil, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Santos
Close
9 / 24
A woman carries her child as she wades through a flooded street with others after heavy monsoon rains in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman carries her child as she wades through a flooded street with others after heavy monsoon rains in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A woman carries her child as she wades through a flooded street with others after heavy monsoon rains in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
10 / 24
A car drives past the remains of a spent ammunition on the suburbs of Donetsk, Ukraine, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A car drives past the remains of a spent ammunition on the suburbs of Donetsk, Ukraine, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A car drives past the remains of a spent ammunition on the suburbs of Donetsk, Ukraine, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
11 / 24
Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi, India, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi, India, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi, India, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
12 / 24
A demonstrator blocks a street with burning tires during a protest against fuel price hikes in Sanaa, Yemen, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A demonstrator blocks a street with burning tires during a protest against fuel price hikes in Sanaa, Yemen, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A demonstrator blocks a street with burning tires during a protest against fuel price hikes in Sanaa, Yemen, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
13 / 24
Palestinians search for victims as people gather atop the remains of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians search for victims as people gather atop the remains of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Palestinians search for victims as people gather atop the remains of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
14 / 24
Frank Baines of Scotland performs his routine on the horizontal bar during the team apparatus final of the artistic gymnastics at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Frank Baines of Scotland performs his routine on the horizontal bar during the team apparatus final of the artistic gymnastics at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Frank Baines of Scotland performs his routine on the horizontal bar during the team apparatus final of the artistic gymnastics at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
15 / 24
Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade stand in a circle at a staging area before entering Gaza from Israel July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade stand in a circle at a staging area before entering Gaza from Israel July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade stand in a circle at a staging area before entering Gaza from Israel July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
16 / 24
Sycerika McMahon of Northern Ireland is seen underwater as she takes the start for the women's 400m Freestyle heats during the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Sycerika McMahon of Northern Ireland is seen underwater as she takes the start for the women's 400m Freestyle heats during the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Sycerika McMahon of Northern Ireland is seen underwater as she takes the start for the women's 400m Freestyle heats during the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
17 / 24
Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in Srinagar, Indian - Administered Kashmir, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in Srinagar, Indian - Administered Kashmir, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in Srinagar, Indian - Administered Kashmir, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
18 / 24
An ancient tower is seen balancing on the top of a dirt hill, with its base slightly eroded, along a grassland in Qixian county, Shanxi province, China, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An ancient tower is seen balancing on the top of a dirt hill, with its base slightly eroded, along a grassland in Qixian county, Shanxi province, China, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
An ancient tower is seen balancing on the top of a dirt hill, with its base slightly eroded, along a grassland in Qixian county, Shanxi province, China, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 24
A Palestinian firefighter reacts as he tries to put out a fire at Gaza's main power plant, which witnesses said was hit in Israeli shelling, in the central Gaza Strip July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian firefighter reacts as he tries to put out a fire at Gaza's main power plant, which witnesses said was hit in Israeli shelling, in the central Gaza Strip July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A Palestinian firefighter reacts as he tries to put out a fire at Gaza's main power plant, which witnesses said was hit in Israeli shelling, in the central Gaza Strip July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
20 / 24
Israeli soldiers patrol outside the northern Gaza Strip July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers patrol outside the northern Gaza Strip July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Israeli soldiers patrol outside the northern Gaza Strip July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
21 / 24
Britain's Prince Harry plays with a ball during a visit to the Commonwealth Games Village at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Lawson/Pool

Britain's Prince Harry plays with a ball during a visit to the Commonwealth Games Village at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Lawson/Pool

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Britain's Prince Harry plays with a ball during a visit to the Commonwealth Games Village at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Lawson/Pool
Close
22 / 24
Smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli air strikes in the east of Gaza City July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli air strikes in the east of Gaza City July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli air strikes in the east of Gaza City July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
23 / 24
Pope Francis uses an incense burner to bless the coffin of Italian cardinal Francesco Marchisano during a funeral service in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis uses an incense burner to bless the coffin of Italian cardinal Francesco Marchisano during a funeral service in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Pope Francis uses an incense burner to bless the coffin of Italian cardinal Francesco Marchisano during a funeral service in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

29 Jul 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

27 Jul 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

26 Jul 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

25 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures