Editor's Choice

Sat Aug 2, 2014

A Palestinian removes his belongings from his destroyed house in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City August 1, 2014. Israeli shelling near the southern Gaza town of Rafah killed at least 40 people on Friday, the local hospital said, as a ceasefire that went into effect only hours earlier crumbled. Israel accused Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups of violating the U.S.- and U.N.-mediated truce, but did not elaborate, amid Israeli media reports that gunmen had fired at Israeli soldiers in the Rafah area. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Saturday, August 02, 2014
A Palestinian removes his belongings from his destroyed house in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City August 1, 2014. Israeli shelling near the southern Gaza town of Rafah killed at least 40 people on Friday, the local hospital said, as a ceasefire that went into effect only hours earlier crumbled. Israel accused Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups of violating the U.S.- and U.N.-mediated truce, but did not elaborate, amid Israeli media reports that gunmen had fired at Israeli soldiers in the Rafah area. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Tunisian guards chase a group of Egyptians at the border crossing of Ras Jdir , southeast of Tunis, August 1, 2014.Tunisian guards shot into the air and fired tear gas on Friday to stop a group of Egyptians from storming across the border with Libya after fleeing violence in Tripoli, a Reuters reporter said. The Egyptians were fed up with long wait at the Ras Jdir border crossing and then tried to force their way over. There was no immediate official comment on any injuries from Tunisian or Libyan officials. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Saturday, August 02, 2014
Tunisian guards chase a group of Egyptians at the border crossing of Ras Jdir , southeast of Tunis, August 1, 2014.Tunisian guards shot into the air and fired tear gas on Friday to stop a group of Egyptians from storming across the border with Libya after fleeing violence in Tripoli, a Reuters reporter said. The Egyptians were fed up with long wait at the Ras Jdir border crossing and then tried to force their way over. There was no immediate official comment on any injuries from Tunisian or Libyan officials. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Wales' Nathan Thorley (R) takes a punch from Mauritius' Kennedy St. Pierre in the men's light heavyweight boxing match at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Saturday, August 02, 2014
Wales' Nathan Thorley (R) takes a punch from Mauritius' Kennedy St. Pierre in the men's light heavyweight boxing match at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Israelis are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. Israel declared a Gaza ceasefire over on Friday, saying Hamas militants breached the truce soon after it came in effect and apparently captured an Israeli officer while killing two other soldiers. The 72-hour break announced by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was the most ambitious attempt so far to end more than three weeks of fighting, and followed mounting international alarm over a rising Palestinian civilian death toll. The writings on the wall in Hebrew spells out the names of families and the names of the Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip "Operation Protective Edge, Operation, Operation Cast Lead". Picture taken July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Saturday, August 02, 2014
Israelis are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. Israel declared a Gaza ceasefire over on Friday, saying Hamas militants breached the truce soon after it came in effect and apparently captured an Israeli officer while killing two other soldiers. The 72-hour break announced by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was the most ambitious attempt so far to end more than three weeks of fighting, and followed mounting international alarm over a rising Palestinian civilian death toll. The writings on the wall in Hebrew spells out the names of families and the names of the Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip "Operation Protective Edge, Operation, Operation Cast Lead". Picture taken July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe heads the ball during a meeting with Brazilian soccer players in Brasilia, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Saturday, August 02, 2014
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe heads the ball during a meeting with Brazilian soccer players in Brasilia, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Palestinians look at an unexploded Israeli shell that landed on the main road outside the town of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. Israeli shelling near the southern Gaza town of Rafah killed at least 40 people on Friday, the local hospital said, as a ceasefire that went into effect only hours earlier crumbled. Israel accused Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups of violating the U.S.- and U.N.-mediated truce, but did not elaborate, amid Israeli media reports that gunmen had fired at Israeli soldiers in the Rafah area. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Saturday, August 02, 2014
Palestinians look at an unexploded Israeli shell that landed on the main road outside the town of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. Israeli shelling near the southern Gaza town of Rafah killed at least 40 people on Friday, the local hospital said, as a ceasefire that went into effect only hours earlier crumbled. Israel accused Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups of violating the U.S.- and U.N.-mediated truce, but did not elaborate, amid Israeli media reports that gunmen had fired at Israeli soldiers in the Rafah area. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Members of a group of international experts inspect wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. International experts started recovery work at the wreckage site of the downed Malaysian airliner in east Ukraine on Friday despite clashes nearby between government forces and pro-Russian rebels. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Saturday, August 02, 2014
Members of a group of international experts inspect wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. International experts started recovery work at the wreckage site of the downed Malaysian airliner in east Ukraine on Friday despite clashes nearby between government forces and pro-Russian rebels. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks on his phone while his plane refuels at Ramstein Air Base in Ramstein-Miesenbach August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, August 02, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks on his phone while his plane refuels at Ramstein Air Base in Ramstein-Miesenbach August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires towards the Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. Israel declared a Gaza ceasefire over on Friday and killed more than 50 Palestinians in renewed shelling, saying militants had breached the truce shortly after it began and apparently captured an Israeli soldier. The 72-hour break announced by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was the most ambitious attempt so far to end more than three weeks of fighting, and followed mounting international alarm over a rising Palestinian civilian death toll. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner

Saturday, August 02, 2014
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires towards the Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. Israel declared a Gaza ceasefire over on Friday and killed more than 50 Palestinians in renewed shelling, saying militants had breached the truce shortly after it began and apparently captured an Israeli soldier. The 72-hour break announced by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was the most ambitious attempt so far to end more than three weeks of fighting, and followed mounting international alarm over a rising Palestinian civilian death toll. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
A mailbox in the shape of a manatee stands along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida July 10, 2014. The Florida Keys are famous for their diving, but they are less well known for another quirky attraction: the mailboxes residents use to decorate their driveways. From a fiberglass manatee in lipstick to a small white church, Reuters photographer Wolfgang Rattay documented this unusual aspect of local culture as he drove along the Ocean Highway that connects the islands. Picture taken July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Saturday, August 02, 2014
A mailbox in the shape of a manatee stands along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida July 10, 2014. The Florida Keys are famous for their diving, but they are less well known for another quirky attraction: the mailboxes residents use to decorate their driveways. From a fiberglass manatee in lipstick to a small white church, Reuters photographer Wolfgang Rattay documented this unusual aspect of local culture as he drove along the Ocean Highway that connects the islands. Picture taken July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Juma Tayir speaks during an interview at Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in this still image taken from video dated August 3, 2011. Three suspected Islamist militants armed with knives and axes killed Tayir, the imam of China's biggest mosque in the western region of Xinjiang, on July 31, 2014, the authorities said, days after a knife-wielding gang attacked state buildings in the same region. All three attackers, who were named by the government, had ethnic Uighur names and the imam, Tayir, was a well-known pro-government Uighur who led prayers at the Id Kah Mosque in the old Silk Road city of Kashgar. REUTERS/ Reuters TV

Saturday, August 02, 2014
Juma Tayir speaks during an interview at Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in this still image taken from video dated August 3, 2011. Three suspected Islamist militants armed with knives and axes killed Tayir, the imam of China's biggest mosque in the western region of Xinjiang, on July 31, 2014, the authorities said, days after a knife-wielding gang attacked state buildings in the same region. All three attackers, who were named by the government, had ethnic Uighur names and the imam, Tayir, was a well-known pro-government Uighur who led prayers at the Id Kah Mosque in the old Silk Road city of Kashgar. REUTERS/ Reuters TV
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A Pakistan Navy diver, attached to a sling rope from a helicopter, holds the body of Sabir, who had drowned on Wednesday, after recovering his body from the Arabian Sea during a search and rescue operation at Karachi's Clifton beach August 1, 2014. On July 31, rescue services had recovered bodies of 27 men who had ventured into the seas during the Eid holidays. Twenty-four bodies were recovered from the sea, two from Paradise Point and one from Hubco, local media reported. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Saturday, August 02, 2014
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A Pakistan Navy diver, attached to a sling rope from a helicopter, holds the body of Sabir, who had drowned on Wednesday, after recovering his body from the Arabian Sea during a search and rescue operation at Karachi's Clifton beach August 1, 2014. On July 31, rescue services had recovered bodies of 27 men who had ventured into the seas during the Eid holidays. Twenty-four bodies were recovered from the sea, two from Paradise Point and one from Hubco, local media reported. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
The Aeromedical Biological Containment System (ABCS) is shown in this undated handout photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, August 1, 2014. The ABCS is a portable, tent-like device installed in a modified Gulfstream III (G-III) aircraft, providing a means to perform emergency movement of exposed or contagious CDC personnel from the field, or site of exposure, to a facility that can provide appropriate medical care without risk to passengers or air crew, according to the CDC. The ABCS was designed and built by the Department of Defense (DoD), Phoenix Air Group (PAG), and CDC. REUTERS/CDC/Handout via Reuters

Saturday, August 02, 2014
The Aeromedical Biological Containment System (ABCS) is shown in this undated handout photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, August 1, 2014. The ABCS is a portable, tent-like device installed in a modified Gulfstream III (G-III) aircraft, providing a means to perform emergency movement of exposed or contagious CDC personnel from the field, or site of exposure, to a facility that can provide appropriate medical care without risk to passengers or air crew, according to the CDC. The ABCS was designed and built by the Department of Defense (DoD), Phoenix Air Group (PAG), and CDC. REUTERS/CDC/Handout via Reuters
An undercover Israeli police officer holds a gun in the air as another detains a Palestinian suspected of throwing stones in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz during a protest against the Israeli offensive on Gaza August 1, 2014. Israel declared a Gaza ceasefire over on Friday, saying Hamas militants breached the truce soon after it came in effect and apparently captured an Israeli officer while killing two other soldiers. The 72-hour break announced by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was the most ambitious attempt so far to end more than three weeks of fighting, and followed mounting international alarm over a rising Palestinian civilian death toll. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Saturday, August 02, 2014
An undercover Israeli police officer holds a gun in the air as another detains a Palestinian suspected of throwing stones in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz during a protest against the Israeli offensive on Gaza August 1, 2014. Israel declared a Gaza ceasefire over on Friday, saying Hamas militants breached the truce soon after it came in effect and apparently captured an Israeli officer while killing two other soldiers. The 72-hour break announced by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was the most ambitious attempt so far to end more than three weeks of fighting, and followed mounting international alarm over a rising Palestinian civilian death toll. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Jennifer Abel of Canada dives during the women's 1m Springboard final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh, Scotland, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Saturday, August 02, 2014
Jennifer Abel of Canada dives during the women's 1m Springboard final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh, Scotland, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A member of People's Liberation Army (PLA) coastal defence force jumps through a burning obstacle during a drill to mark the 87th Army Day at a military base in Qingdao, Shandong province July 29, 2014. The PLA Army Day falls on August 1 every year. Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to strike hard against graft in the military, urging soldiers to banish corrupt practices and ensure their loyalty to the ruling Communist Party, state media reported on Friday. Picture taken July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, August 02, 2014
A member of People's Liberation Army (PLA) coastal defence force jumps through a burning obstacle during a drill to mark the 87th Army Day at a military base in Qingdao, Shandong province July 29, 2014. The PLA Army Day falls on August 1 every year. Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to strike hard against graft in the military, urging soldiers to banish corrupt practices and ensure their loyalty to the ruling Communist Party, state media reported on Friday. Picture taken July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Israeli soldier carries a shell at a mobile artillery unit while it fires towards the Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. Israel declared a Gaza ceasefire over on Friday and killed more than 50 Palestinians in renewed shelling, saying militants had breached the truce shortly after it began and apparently captured an Israeli soldier. The 72-hour break announced by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was the most ambitious attempt so far to end more than three weeks of fighting, and followed mounting international alarm over a rising Palestinian civilian death toll. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner

Saturday, August 02, 2014
An Israeli soldier carries a shell at a mobile artillery unit while it fires towards the Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. Israel declared a Gaza ceasefire over on Friday and killed more than 50 Palestinians in renewed shelling, saying militants had breached the truce shortly after it began and apparently captured an Israeli soldier. The 72-hour break announced by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was the most ambitious attempt so far to end more than three weeks of fighting, and followed mounting international alarm over a rising Palestinian civilian death toll. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
Calgary Stampeders' Joe West (L) is blocked from catching a pass by BC Lions' Ronnie Yell during the second half of their CFL football game in Calgary, Alberta, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Saturday, August 02, 2014
Calgary Stampeders' Joe West (L) is blocked from catching a pass by BC Lions' Ronnie Yell during the second half of their CFL football game in Calgary, Alberta, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A vendor lights a rose with a torch for customers to check ahead of the upcoming Qixi Festival at a flower market in Kunming, Yunnan province, August 1, 2014. Qixi, also known as the Double Seventh Festival and the Chinese version of Valentine's Day, falls on the seventh day of the seventh month in the Chinese lunar calendar. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Saturday, August 02, 2014
A vendor lights a rose with a torch for customers to check ahead of the upcoming Qixi Festival at a flower market in Kunming, Yunnan province, August 1, 2014. Qixi, also known as the Double Seventh Festival and the Chinese version of Valentine's Day, falls on the seventh day of the seventh month in the Chinese lunar calendar. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Palestinian protesters run after Israeli troops fired tear gas during clashes at a demonstration against the Israeli offensive in Gaza, outside Israel's Ofer military prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah August 1, 2014. Israel declared a Gaza ceasefire over on Friday and killed more than 50 Palestinians in renewed shelling, saying militants had breached the truce shortly after it began and apparently captured an Israeli soldier. The 72-hour break announced by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was the most ambitious attempt so far to end more than three weeks of fighting, and followed mounting international alarm over a rising Palestinian civilian death toll. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Saturday, August 02, 2014
Palestinian protesters run after Israeli troops fired tear gas during clashes at a demonstration against the Israeli offensive in Gaza, outside Israel's Ofer military prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah August 1, 2014. Israel declared a Gaza ceasefire over on Friday and killed more than 50 Palestinians in renewed shelling, saying militants had breached the truce shortly after it began and apparently captured an Israeli soldier. The 72-hour break announced by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was the most ambitious attempt so far to end more than three weeks of fighting, and followed mounting international alarm over a rising Palestinian civilian death toll. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Pictures