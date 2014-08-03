ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Oday Jaber whom medics said was killed by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against the Israeli offensive in Gaza on Friday, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Rafat near Ramallah August 2, 2014. Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in clashes in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Palestinian medical...more

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Oday Jaber whom medics said was killed by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against the Israeli offensive in Gaza on Friday, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Rafat near Ramallah August 2, 2014. Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in clashes in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Palestinian medical officials said. The violence erupted when a few thousand Palestinians took to the street to protest Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip. Both men were killed by live fire in two separate incidents, Palestinian medical officials said. An Israeli military spokeswoman said troops shot one man in the city of Tulkarm after violence got out of control, with protesters throwing stones and gasoline bombs at soldiers. In the second incident near the city of Ramallah, the spokeswoman said troops resorted to using live fire after protesters were not deterred by riot-dispersal means that troops had deployed initially.REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

