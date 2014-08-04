Edition:
Pictures | Mon Aug 4, 2014 | 5:35pm IST

A fisherman transports a dead whale shark after it was caught in fishermen's net, in Yangzhi county, Fujian province August 1, 2014. According to local media, the whale shark is five meters long and weighs over 2 tonnes. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, August 04, 2014
A boy receives treatment after he was wounded at a site hit by what activists said were two airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Monday, August 04, 2014
An armored Israeli military ambulance damaged in a Palestinian mortar strike is seen near the border with the Gaza Strip August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Monday, August 04, 2014
Paramilitary policemen evacuate an injured man after a deadly earthquake hit Longtoushan town, Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, China August 3, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, August 04, 2014
France's President Francois Hollande (R) and German President Joachim Gauck (L) embrace as they pay their respects in the crypt of the National Monument of Hartmannswillerkopf in Wattwiller, eastern France, August 3, 2014, to mark the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War I (WWI). One hundred years ago, Germany declared war on France. REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool

Monday, August 04, 2014
Three men found guilty by a Somali military court of killing civilians and masterminding a recent attack on the Presidential Palace stand tied to poles shortly before they were executed by a firing squad in capital Mogadishu August 3, 2014. The three were members of the militant group Al Shabaab. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Monday, August 04, 2014
A relative reacts at a badly damaged house, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike that killed three Palestinians from the Wahdan family, as bloodstains are seen on a damaged wall in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, August 04, 2014
Children react beside a dead body under rubble at a site hit by what activists said were two airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Monday, August 04, 2014
Family members cry at a caring center for relatives of victims of a factory explosion, in Kunshan, Jiangsu province August 3, 2014. China suffered its worst industrial accident in a year when an explosion killed at least 69 people and injured more than 120 at a factory that makes wheels for U.S. carmakers, including General Motors. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, August 04, 2014
Manager of Agriculture Business Unit Alfred Tham gives a tour of Panasonic's first indoor vegetable farm at their factory in Singapore July 31, 2014. A unit of Japan's Panasonic Corp started selling to a chain of Japanese restaurants in Singapore fresh produce grown in what it says is the first licensed indoor vegetable farm in the island state. The move ties Panasonic's deeper push into farming technology with land-scarce Singapore's ambition to reduce its near-total reliance on food imports. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, August 04, 2014
Gammy, a baby born with Down's Syndrome, is held by his surrogate mother Pattaramon Janbua (not seen) at a hospital in Chonburi province August 3, 2014. According to Pattaramon, his Australian parents, through a local surrogate agency, asked her at her 7th month of pregnancy to terminate it because of his Down's Syndrome but she refused and kept the baby. The Australian parents instead took with them Gammy's twin sister who was born healthy. More than 3 million Thai baht ($93,360) was raised through an online campaign in Thailand in less than a day for the medical treatment of Gammy, who suffers from potentially life threatening heart conditions and a serious lung infection, local media reported. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, August 04, 2014
An Israeli soldier salutes as he rides atop a tank near the border with the Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Monday, August 04, 2014
Australian singer Kylie Minogue performs during the closing ceremony of the 2014 commonwealth games at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, August 04, 2014
Local residents stand near buildings damaged during shelling on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, August 04, 2014
Rescuers carry an injured boy on a makeshift stretcher after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Monday, August 04, 2014
An injured man looks up as he walks next to debris after an earthquake hit Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, August 04, 2014
(L-R) French President Francois Hollande, Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe attend a ceremony at the Cointe Inter-allied Memorial to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War I (WWI) in Liege August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, August 04, 2014
An Israeli soldier walks next to army excavators at a staging area near the border with the Gaza Strip August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Monday, August 04, 2014
A Palestinian man stands by bloodied gurneys at a hospital morgue in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, August 04, 2014
A Palestinian man walks through the ruins of a building destroyed by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, August 04, 2014
A helicopter flies above collapsed houses after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Longtoushan town, Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, August 04, 2014
Liu Jiali (front L) cries as his daughter wipes his tear after an earthquake killed Liu's wife and two other children in Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Monday, August 04, 2014
Competitors stand on their windsurfing board at the women's RS-X sailing class during the first test event for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Monday, August 04, 2014
A Palestinian woman walks past buildings destroyed by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling in the town of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, August 04, 2014
