The rowing center which hosted the competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen in the town of Schinias, east of Athens, July 24, 2014. Ten years after Greece hosted the world's greatest sporting extravaganza, many of its once-gleaming Olympic venues have been abandoned while others are used occasionally for non-sporting events such as conferences and weddings. For many Greeks who swelled with pride at the time, the Olympics are now a source of anger as the country struggles through a six-year depression, record unemployment, homelessness and poverty. Just days before the anniversary of the Aug. 13-29 Games in 2004, many question how Greece, among the smallest countries to ever host the Games, has benefited from the multi-billion dollar event. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

