Thu Aug 7, 2014

A People's Liberation Army soldier takes a nap on a collapsed wall, amongst the debris during a break in rescue operations, after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province, China August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, August 07, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 6, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Protesters hold a petrol bomb during clashes with pro-government forces at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. Tensions flared on Kiev's Independence Square, the scene of street protests that toppled a Moscow-backed president in February, when protesters still camped there clashed with city workers who tried to clear away their tents. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Soum Rithy (C), who lost his father and three siblings during the Khmer Rouge regime, breaks out in tears and hugs another survivor after the verdict was delivered in the trial of former Khmer Rouge head of state Khieu Samphan and former Khmer Rouge leader ''Brother Number Two'' Nuon Chea at the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) on the outskirts Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. A U.N.-backed war crimes tribunal in Cambodia sentenced the two top surviving cadres of the Khmer Rouge regime to life in jail after finding them guilty of crimes against humanity for their roles in the 1970s "killing fields" revolution. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, August 07, 2014
The hitchBOT is seen posed next to Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway August 5, 2014. The hitch hiking robot is part of a social experiment to see if drivers will pick up and drop off the robot in one piece from Halifax, Nova Scotia, to an art gallery in Victoria, British Columbia. It is now at the halfway point in its journey across Canada. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A Palestinian sits amid the ruins of destroyed homes in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in Gaza City August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Thursday, August 07, 2014
People play in a water pool at Rungna Water Park in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency August 7, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Thursday, August 07, 2014
National Legislative Assembly members gather before convening their first session at the parliament house in Bangkok, Thailand August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A worker uses a laptop inside his dormitory near a residential construction site in Hefei, Anhui province, China August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A Ukrainian serviceman checks his weapon as a fellow soldier rests on a bed near the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, Donetsk region August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Israeli soldiers pick up cigarette butts left by comrades near the border with Gaza August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A member of the South Korean Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team takes part in an anti-terror drill ahead of the 2014 Incheon Asian Games at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium in Incheon August 6, 2014. The 17th Asian Games will be held from September 19 to October 4 in Incheon. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Thursday, August 07, 2014
An Afghan refugee child sits at the front door of his home in the village of Sardaryab outside Peshawar, Pakistan August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Thursday, August 07, 2014
London Mayor Boris Johnson gestures as he leaves after giving a speech on the European Union, in London August 6, 2014. Johnson, widely regarded as a potential challenger to Prime Minister David Cameron, said he would try to run for parliament in next year's national election. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Paramilitary policemen use flashlights to search for the body of a boy, buried under the debris, at night after an earthquake hit the Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province, China August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, August 07, 2014
An Israeli soldier rests near the border with Gaza August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Speaker liaison Genevieve Netter is silhouetted against a Black Hat logo during the Black Hat USA 2014 hacker conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A woman sunbathes on San Lorenzo beach in Gijon, northern Spain, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Thursday, August 07, 2014
The rowing center which hosted the competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen in the town of Schinias, east of Athens, July 24, 2014. Ten years after Greece hosted the world's greatest sporting extravaganza, many of its once-gleaming Olympic venues have been abandoned while others are used occasionally for non-sporting events such as conferences and weddings. For many Greeks who swelled with pride at the time, the Olympics are now a source of anger as the country struggles through a six-year depression, record unemployment, homelessness and poverty. Just days before the anniversary of the Aug. 13-29 Games in 2004, many question how Greece, among the smallest countries to ever host the Games, has benefited from the multi-billion dollar event. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Brazil's soccer player David Luiz, newly-signed player for French soccer club Paris St Germain, poses beside a poster of himself after a news conference at the Peninsula Paris luxury hotel in Paris, August 7, 2014. Luiz has signed a five year contract with the French Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A Palestinian woman loads her suitcases onto a luggage cart before crossing into Gaza through Israel's Erez crossing August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A relative mourns as he carries the coffin of a fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), who was killed during clashes with Islamic State fighters in the Iraqi city of Rabia on the Iraqi-Syrian border, during his funeral in Ras al-Ain city in Syria's Hasakah province August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Dancers from the Australian Ballet are pictured in the Bondi Icebergs ocean-side pool in Sydney, August 7, 2014. The dancers, taking advantage of the pool being emptied for cleaning, were promoting their February 2015 production of Swan Lake at Sydney's Capitol Theatre. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A Palestinian man is seen through the window of a damaged building as he climbs amid the ruins in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in Gaza City August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Thursday, August 07, 2014
