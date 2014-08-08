Edition:
Boys play a game of war between Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Friday, August 08, 2014
President Barack Obama meets with the National Security Council in the Situation Room of the White House in Washington, in this handout photograph taken and released on August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Pete Souza/White House/Handout

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Dancer Brooke Lockett (2nd R) is pictured with her Australian Ballet colleagues (from L to R) Kismet Bourne, Emma MacFarlane and Corey Herbet at the Bondi Icebergs oceanside pool in Sydney, August 7, 2014. The dancers, taking advantage of the pool being emptied for cleaning, were promoting the February 2015 production of Swan Lake at Sydney's Capitol Theatre. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A Palestinian boy rides in a car driving past residential buildings in Beit Lahiya town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A woman holds a karma, a traditional Khmer scarf, as villagers and survivors of Khmer Rouge regime arrive to the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia to attend the delivery of verdict in the trial of former Khmer Rouge head of state Khieu Samphan and former Khmer Rouge leader ''Brother Number Two'' Nuon Chea on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. A U.N.-backed war crimes tribunal in Cambodia sentenced the two top surviving cadres of the Khmer Rouge regime to life in jail after finding them guilty of crimes against humanity for their roles in the 1970s "killing fields" revolution. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Jamaliah kisses her daughter Raudhatul Jannah, 14, as the girl's father Septi Rangkuti and grandmother Sarwani look on following prayers at Baiturrahman mosque in Banda Aceh August 8, 2014. Jamaliah told Reuters that Jannah, who was lost after being swept into the sea during the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, has been found alive and living with a foster mother. Jannah was reunited with her biological parents this week. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

People stand atop of the roof of a damaged house seen among debris after an earthquake hit Ludian county in Yunnan province, China August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A performer walks past a traditional Chinese opera stage built next to the construction site in a public housing neighborhood during the Hungry Ghost festival in Singapore August 7, 2014. The Hungry Ghost Festival, from July 27 to August 24 , is celebrated with traditional Chinese operas, puppet shows and concerts held by believers to appease roaming spirits. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A Syrian refugee girl sits on cement blocks amid damage and burnt tents from the fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

A man rides a motorcycle on "The Wall of Death" during the 54th annual brass band festival in Guca, Serbia August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Women paint paper replicas of soldier's hats for the Vu Lan Festival at Dong Ho village, outside Hanoi August 7, 2014. Vietnam is celebrating the month-long festival of the hungry ghosts, also known as Vu Lan festival, where many Taoists and Buddhists believe that the living are supposed to please the ghosts by offering them food and burning paper effigies of homes, maids, and other daily items for spirits to use in the afterlife. REUTERS/Kham

A protester clashes with pro-government forces at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. Tensions flared on Kiev's Independence Square, the scene of street protests that toppled a Moscow-backed president in February, when protesters still camped there clashed with city workers who tried to clear away their tents. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez arrives for a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland August 8, 2014. Suarez is appealing against a four-month ban from all soccer-related activities for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A man walks past the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's Sadr City, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

An Israeli soldier sleeps at a military post just outside the border with the Gaza Strip August 7, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Smoke rises in the Gaza Strip after an Israeli strike August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A family relax in their ranch near San Antonio de los Banos village, Artemisa province, Cuba August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Muslim Brotherhood's senior member Mohamed El-Beltagy (L) gestures the four-fingered "Rabaa" hand symbol next to Islamist cleric Safwat Hegazis behind bars and glass panels from the defendant's cage, at a courtroom in Cairo August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A clock, clues and locks are seen in an escape room at ExitPointGames in Budapest, Hungary August 1, 2014. In a ramshackle old building in Budapest, tourists pay to be locked up in a room and try to escape by solving a series of mysterious clues, opening locks and finding their way out. Some 100 or so escape-room games have sprung up in the Hungarian capital in the last three years, becoming a top attraction for tourists. Escape games take advantage of Budapest's many decrepit cellars and old rundown houses. These same spots served as venues for the city's popular "ruin bars" in the past decade. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A balloonist checks inside a balloon as it is inflated at the International Balloon Fiesta near Bristol in western England August 7, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

June Steenkamp (seated 3rd L), with her husband Barry (seated 4th L), parents of Reeva Steenkamp, look on as South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius enters a court in Pretoria August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool

Manuel Charr carries TV entertainer Oliver Pocher on the red carpet for the German premiere of the movie "The Expendables 3" in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Revelers ride during the 54th annual brass band festival in Guca, Serbia August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

