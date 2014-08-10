Editor's Choice
Protesters try to prevent municipal workers and volunteers from clearing away their tents at Independence Square in Kiev August 9, 2014. Tensions continued on Kiev's Independence Square, the scene of street protests that toppled a Moscow-backed...more
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY AND DEATH A relative kisses the body of Palestinian Nader Driss, whom medics said died of a gunshot wound by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against the Israeli offensive in Gaza,...more
A South Sudanese model applies make-up during the Festival of Fashion and Arts for Peace in Juba August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State (IS) militants on the front line in Makhmur August 9, 2014. President Barack Obama said on Saturday U.S. airstrikes had destroyed arms that...more
Jewish men join a protest to support the people of Gaza, in central London August 9, 2014. Israel launched more than 30 aerial attacks in Gaza on Saturday, killing five Palestinians, and militants fired rockets at Israel as the conflict entered a...more
Runners start the 44th annual City2Surf fun run down Sydney's William Street August 10, 2014. Around 80,000 people participated in the run, which covers a distance of 14km (8.7 miles) from the city to Bondi Beach. REUTERS/David Gray
A relative of Palestinian Nader Driss, whom medics said died of a gunshot wound by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against the Israeli offensive in Gaza, mourns during his funeral in the West Bank City of Hebron August 9, 2014. Violence...more
U.S. President Barack Obama pauses as he speaks to the media on the situation in Iraq on the South Lawn of the White House, before his departure for vacation at Martha's Vineyard, in Washington August 9, 2014. Obama said on Saturday U.S. airstrikes...more
Revellers chat on a street before performing at a carnival parade in Havana August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga troops watch as smoke billows from the town of Makhmur during clashes with Islamic State (IS) militants August 9, 2014. President Barack Obama said on Saturday U.S. airstrikes had destroyed arms that Islamic State militants...more
An Israeli soldier looks at the Gaza Strip through a monocular on the Israeli border August 9, 2014. Israel launched more than 30 air attacks in Gaza on Saturday, killing five Palestinians, and militants fired rockets at Israel as the conflict...more
A boy who underwent circumcision rests inside a house after undergoing the rite of passage ritual currently taking place in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. The Bukusu tribe from Western Kenya has stuck to their long standing and...more
England's Stuart Broad edges the ball that gets stuck in the grill of his helmet from a delivery from India's Varun Aaron during the fourth cricket test match at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
People hold candles during a ceremony to mourn victims of the earthquake that hit Zhaotong a week ago, in Yunnan province, August 9, 2014. The earthquake that occurred in China on August 3 killed at least 617 people, Xinhua News Agency reported....more
A woman stands near election posters at the entrance of a building, at the start of the Osun state governorship election in Ifofin village in Ilesa, southwest Nigeria August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A reveller removes his mask before performing at a carnival parade in Havana August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY AND DEATH Rescue workers and Palestinians remove the body of a man from under the rubble of a mosque which witnesses say was hit by an Israeli airstrike in the Nusseirat Refugee Camp, central...more
Local residents sit inside a bomb shelter where they are seeking refuge during what they say is shelling in Donetsk August 9, 2014. More than 1,100 people have been killed in the fighting in Ukraine since mid-April, according to the United Nations,...more
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.