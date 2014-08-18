Editor's Choice
A protester picks up a gas canister to throw back towards the police after tear gas was fired at demonstrators who are continuing to react to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Participants react as they hold on to a greased pole during the "Panjat Pinang" event organised in celebration of Indonesia's 69th Independence Day at Ancol Dreamland Park in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Carlo Sanna, the jockey of "Valdimontone" or Ram parish, crashes at the San Martino curve during the Palio of Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Bride Maral Malka, 23, celebrates with friends and family before her wedding to groom Mahmoud Mansour, 26, in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Supporters accompany a fire truck carrying the coffin of the late Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Campos towards a cemetery for burial in Recife, Brazil, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Demonstrators gesture and chant as they continue to react to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A competitor leaps up the air during a bridge jumping competition in Kanal ob Soci, Slovenia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A follower of the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi group carries his weapon on his shoulder as he attends an anti-government gathering in Arhab, north of Yemen's capital Sanaa August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An Amish boy jumps on a trampoline at his home in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
China's Huang Ali (L) and Russia's Marta Martyanova compete during the Women's Individual Foil at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Russian servicemen are seen through a car window as they drive a military vehicle along a road outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky near the border with Ukraine, Rostov Region, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A Palestinian woman walks past the ruins of houses which witnesses said were destroyed during the Israeli offensive in Johr El-Deek village near the central Gaza Strip August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
TV personality Jay Leno rides a 1930 Bohmerland motorcycle around the grounds during the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Lesley McSpadden (R) and Michael Brown Sr. (L), parents of 18-year-old Michael Brown, listen to speakers during a rally convened in reaction to the shooting of their son, in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A man drinks a beer next to a woman during sunset in Brasilia, Brazil, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Youth uniformed group members carry a Chinese national flag during a march in the streets to demonstrate against a pro-democracy Occupy Central campaign in Hong Kong, China, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Nuns greet Pope Francis as he arrives for a closing Holy Mass of the 6th Asian Youth Day in Haemi Castle in Haemi, South Korea, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Festival goers throw powder at a colour party during Budapest's Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River, Hungary, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Protesters react to the effects of tear gas which was fired at demonstrators reacting to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children play as they cool down in a fountain beside Manzanares river in Madrid, Spain, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Shi'ite volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), carry a picture of Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani during a graduation ceremony after...more
A journalist tours a tunnel that was dug underneath a neighbourhood close to the residential compound of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, in Sanaa, Yemen, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Guest Coppelia Samaha walks the grounds during The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering car show in Carmel, California, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
