Editor's Choice

Hamas militants grab Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, before executing them in Gaza City August 22, 2014. Hamas militants killed seven Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel in a public execution in a central Gaza square on Friday, witnesses and a Hamas website said. The victims, their heads covered and hands tied, were shot dead by masked gunmen dressed in black in front of a crowd of worshippers outside a mosque after prayers, witnesses and al-Majd, a pro-Hamas website, said. Another 11 people suspected of collaborating with Israel were killed by gunmen at an abandoned police station in Gaza earlier on Friday, Hamas security officials said. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, August 23, 2014
Hamas militants grab Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, before executing them in Gaza City August 22, 2014. Hamas militants killed seven Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel in a public execution in a central Gaza square on Friday, witnesses and a Hamas website said. The victims, their heads covered and hands tied, were shot dead by masked gunmen dressed in black in front of a crowd of worshippers outside a mosque after prayers, witnesses and al-Majd, a pro-Hamas website, said. Another 11 people suspected of collaborating with Israel were killed by gunmen at an abandoned police station in Gaza earlier on Friday, Hamas security officials said. REUTERS/Stringer
McLaren Mercedes team members dump buckets of ice water onto Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain as he takes part in the "Ice Bucket Challenge" after the first practice session at the Belgian F1 Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, August 23, 2014
McLaren Mercedes team members dump buckets of ice water onto Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain as he takes part in the "Ice Bucket Challenge" after the first practice session at the Belgian F1 Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman, named Anastasia, reacts after meeting her son Daniel, 4, who has arrived from the town Sukhodilsk in Ukraine's Luhansk region and just crossed the border, at Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk" in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Saturday, August 23, 2014
A woman, named Anastasia, reacts after meeting her son Daniel, 4, who has arrived from the town Sukhodilsk in Ukraine's Luhansk region and just crossed the border, at Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk" in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
An Israeli soldier takes cover as a siren sounds, warning of incoming rockets, at a site where a rocket which was fired from Gaza exploded in the southern city of Gan Yavne August 22, 2014. A mortar bomb fired from Gaza killed a four-year-old Israeli boy, in a border collective farm on Friday, Israeli security sources said, the first Israeli child killed in the conflict. More than 80 rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel, wounding three people at a synagogue in Ashdod and two others in Beersheba and Sderot, Israeli police said. Israeli forces carried out more than 25 air strikes in Gaza on Friday, killing four people, Palestinian health officials said. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Saturday, August 23, 2014
An Israeli soldier takes cover as a siren sounds, warning of incoming rockets, at a site where a rocket which was fired from Gaza exploded in the southern city of Gan Yavne August 22, 2014. A mortar bomb fired from Gaza killed a four-year-old Israeli boy, in a border collective farm on Friday, Israeli security sources said, the first Israeli child killed in the conflict. More than 80 rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel, wounding three people at a synagogue in Ashdod and two others in Beersheba and Sderot, Israeli police said. Israeli forces carried out more than 25 air strikes in Gaza on Friday, killing four people, Palestinian health officials said. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A relative (C) of a victim of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 disaster prays as the plane carrying victims' remains arrives for a repatriation ceremony at the Bunga Raya complex of KLIA airport in Sepang August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Saturday, August 23, 2014
A relative (C) of a victim of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 disaster prays as the plane carrying victims' remains arrives for a repatriation ceremony at the Bunga Raya complex of KLIA airport in Sepang August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski jumps over VfL Wolfsburg's goalkeeper Max Gruen during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Munich August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Saturday, August 23, 2014
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski jumps over VfL Wolfsburg's goalkeeper Max Gruen during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Munich August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A woman holds her daughter next to a synagogue that was damaged by a rocket in the southern city of Ashdod August 22, 2014. A mortar bomb fired from Gaza killed a four-year-old Israeli boy, in a border collective farm on Friday, Israeli security sources said, the first Israeli child killed in the conflict. More than 80 rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel, wounding three people at a synagogue in Ashdod and two others in Beersheba and Sderot, Israeli police said. Israeli forces carried out more than 25 air strikes in Gaza on Friday, killing four people, Palestinian health officials said. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Saturday, August 23, 2014
A woman holds her daughter next to a synagogue that was damaged by a rocket in the southern city of Ashdod August 22, 2014. A mortar bomb fired from Gaza killed a four-year-old Israeli boy, in a border collective farm on Friday, Israeli security sources said, the first Israeli child killed in the conflict. More than 80 rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel, wounding three people at a synagogue in Ashdod and two others in Beersheba and Sderot, Israeli police said. Israeli forces carried out more than 25 air strikes in Gaza on Friday, killing four people, Palestinian health officials said. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Children from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, wait for food by a fire in Bajed Kadal refugee camp, southwest of Dohuk province August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Saturday, August 23, 2014
Children from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, wait for food by a fire in Bajed Kadal refugee camp, southwest of Dohuk province August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Texas Governor Rick Perry, a possible Republican candidate for the 2016 presidential race, answers questions from reporters following an appearance at a business leaders luncheon in Portsmouth, New Hampshire August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, August 23, 2014
Texas Governor Rick Perry, a possible Republican candidate for the 2016 presidential race, answers questions from reporters following an appearance at a business leaders luncheon in Portsmouth, New Hampshire August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sailors man the rails of the USS Carl Vinson, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, as it departs its home port in San Diego, California August 22, 2014. The aircraft carrier and its strike group, made up of guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill, and guided-missile destroyers USS Gridley, USS Sterett and the USS Dewey, were deployed on Friday to the Western Pacific and Middle East. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, August 23, 2014
Sailors man the rails of the USS Carl Vinson, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, as it departs its home port in San Diego, California August 22, 2014. The aircraft carrier and its strike group, made up of guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill, and guided-missile destroyers USS Gridley, USS Sterett and the USS Dewey, were deployed on Friday to the Western Pacific and Middle East. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man stands next to a car which was damaged by a rocket in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba August 22, 2014. A mortar bomb fired from Gaza killed a four-year-old Israeli boy, in a border collective farm on Friday, Israeli security sources said, the first Israeli child killed in the conflict. More than 80 rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel, wounding three people at a synagogue in Ashdod and two others in Beersheba and Sderot, Israeli police said. Israeli forces carried out more than 25 air strikes in Gaza on Friday, killing four people, Palestinian health officials said. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Saturday, August 23, 2014
A man stands next to a car which was damaged by a rocket in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba August 22, 2014. A mortar bomb fired from Gaza killed a four-year-old Israeli boy, in a border collective farm on Friday, Israeli security sources said, the first Israeli child killed in the conflict. More than 80 rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel, wounding three people at a synagogue in Ashdod and two others in Beersheba and Sderot, Israeli police said. Israeli forces carried out more than 25 air strikes in Gaza on Friday, killing four people, Palestinian health officials said. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A tourist from Britain takes in the sun on a river boat near Homps along the Canal du Midi, southwestern France, August 12, 2014, during summer holidays. This 360-km network of navigable waterways links the Mediterranean and the Atlantic Ocean through locks, aqueducts, bridges and tunnels. An UNESCO World Heritage site, the Canal du Midi, built between 1667 and 1694, it is a remarkable feat of civil engineering, paving the way for the Industrial Revolution. Picture taken August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Saturday, August 23, 2014
A tourist from Britain takes in the sun on a river boat near Homps along the Canal du Midi, southwestern France, August 12, 2014, during summer holidays. This 360-km network of navigable waterways links the Mediterranean and the Atlantic Ocean through locks, aqueducts, bridges and tunnels. An UNESCO World Heritage site, the Canal du Midi, built between 1667 and 1694, it is a remarkable feat of civil engineering, paving the way for the Industrial Revolution. Picture taken August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Yang Fangxu (bottom L) of China fails to receive the ball during their FIVB Women's Volleyball World Grand Prix 2014 final round match against Japan in Tokyo August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Saturday, August 23, 2014
Yang Fangxu (bottom L) of China fails to receive the ball during their FIVB Women's Volleyball World Grand Prix 2014 final round match against Japan in Tokyo August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
People gather at a window to watch a procession by followers of the Yoruba religion as part of a festival to celebrate the Osun river goddess in Osogbo, southwest Nigeria August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Saturday, August 23, 2014
People gather at a window to watch a procession by followers of the Yoruba religion as part of a festival to celebrate the Osun river goddess in Osogbo, southwest Nigeria August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A local resident looks at a traditional torii gate at a partially damaged shrine where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 23, 2014. Heavy rain delayed a search on Friday for more than 50 people believed buried under a deadly landslide on the edge of the Japanese city of Hiroshima, as opposition politicians rounded on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for his handling of the disaster. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, August 23, 2014
A local resident looks at a traditional torii gate at a partially damaged shrine where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 23, 2014. Heavy rain delayed a search on Friday for more than 50 people believed buried under a deadly landslide on the edge of the Japanese city of Hiroshima, as opposition politicians rounded on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for his handling of the disaster. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Aug 22, 2014; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (26) makes the catch against Carolina Panthers linebacker Adarius Glanton (57) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Patriots defeated the Panthers 30-7. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, August 23, 2014
Aug 22, 2014; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (26) makes the catch against Carolina Panthers linebacker Adarius Glanton (57) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Patriots defeated the Panthers 30-7. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
A man pushes a burning tyre during a protest against the Israeli offensive in Gaza, in the West Bank City of Hebron August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Saturday, August 23, 2014
A man pushes a burning tyre during a protest against the Israeli offensive in Gaza, in the West Bank City of Hebron August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A woman and a child stay at a maternity hospital in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, August 23, 2014
A woman and a child stay at a maternity hospital in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
