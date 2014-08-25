Editor's choice
Friends and relatives of four-year-old Israeli boy Daniel Tregerman mourn during his funeral in a cemetery near the border with the Gaza Strip August 24, 2014. Tregerman was killed by a mortar attack from Gaza, the first Israeli child to die in the...more
Ahmed Gueye from Senegal prepares before a fight at the Sport Palace during the third stage of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) regional wrestling event in Abidjan, Ivory Coast August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A damaged aircraft is pictured after shelling at Tripoli International Airport August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Aimen Elsahli
Fallen wine bottles are seen at Cult Following Wine Bar after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. The 6.0 earthquake rocked wine county north of San Francisco, injuring dozens of people, damaging historical buildings, setting some...more
Female Afghan National Army (ANA) officers attend their graduation ceremony at the Kabul Military Training Center August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
People bury the bodies of three Palestinian boys from the Juda family and their mother, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike, at a cemetery in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man slips off the "gostra", a pole covered in grease, during the week-long celebrations for the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, outside Valletta August 24, 2014. In the traditional "gostra", a game stretching back...more
Palestinians, hoping to cross into Egypt, ride in a car as they wait at the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A man holds up a knife as he rides on the back of a motorcycle touring the streets of Tabqa city with others in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, Syria August 24, 2014. Islamic State militants...more
Border guards march during Ukraine's Independence Day military parade, in the center of Kiev August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A participant arrives on his vintage Riley sports car during the British Car Meeting 2014 in the village of Mollis east of Zurich, Switzerland August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Taiwan's Chang Wei-Lin competes during the men's 10,000m race walk at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A British man infected with the Ebola virus is loaded into an Royal Air Force (RAF) ambulance after being flown home on a C17 plane from Sierra Leone, at Northolt air base outside London, August 24, 2014. The British medical worker was flown home...more
Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crossing to the city center of Monrovia, Liberia August 24, 2014. In an attempt to contain the virus, Liberia imposed a quarantine in West...more
Smoke rises as a Palestinian woman inspects her house, which witnesses said was damaged by an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A break in the border fence at the United States-Mexico border is seen outside of Brownsville, Texas, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Beyonce smiles with Jay-Z and daughter Ivy Blue after accepting the Video Vanguard Award on stage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A cloth-covered idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is pictured at a roadside workshop in New Delhi, India August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Palestinian boy looks out a car window driving past the rubble of a residential tower, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Britain's Josh Collins riding Spook a Little competes in the team reining competition and 1st individual qualifying at the World Equestrian Games at the d'Ornano stadium in Caen, France August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Armed pro-Russian separatists (R) escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of the rebel-held Ukrainian town of Donetsk August 24, 2014. . REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
U.S. troops assess the damage to an armored vehicle of NATO-led International Security Assistance force (ISAF) at the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad province, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz
Kalisha Gilmore (L) and Recorida Kennedy (2nd R), pour ice water on Kevin Ephron as he takes the ice bucket challenge in remembrance of Michael Brown along Canfield Drive, where he was fatally shot by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri August 24,...more
Doll restorer Kerry Stuart rubs a filling compound into the cracked head of a plastic doll at Sydney's Doll Hospital, July 15, 2014. Opened in 1913, Sydney's Doll Hospital has worked on millions of dolls, teddy bears and other toys. Behind a toy shop...more
