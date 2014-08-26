Editor's choice
Palestinians, hoping to cross into Egypt, ride in a car as they wait at the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
German Chancellor Angela Merkel embraces the statue of Saint James during her visit to the cathedral in Santiago de Compostela, Spain August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lavandeira Jr/Pool
Children play in a fountain in the late afternoon sun in Lower Manhattan, New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The casket containing the body of Michael Brown is carried to its final resting place in St. Peter's Cemetery located in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man chews khat in Mogadishu August 10, 2014. Grown on plantations in the highlands of Kenya and Ethiopia, tonnes of khat, or qat, dubbed "the flower of paradise" by its users, are flown daily into Mogadishu airport, to be distributed from there to...more
Public service workers bag bodies of migrants that drowned off the coast of Tripoli, Libya August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Aimen Elsahli
Participants laugh during the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in Manhattan, New York August 25, 2014. The annual dinner's location is kept secret until just before the event. This year it was held in Battery City Park along the Hudson River....more
William H. Macy from the Showtime series "Shameless" watches his wife, Felicity Huffman and Vanessa Williams on the red carpet at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Palestinian man searches for his belongings from under the rubble of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A performer poses as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech in the rain on the Ile de Sein, an island located near the Pointe-du-Raz, off the Brittany coast, August 25, 2014. Earlier in the day, President Hollande asked his prime minister to form a new...more
An unidentified man, who calls himself Mangetsu-man (Mr. Full Moon), pauses as he cleans Nihonbashi bridge using a broom with a volunteer, while clad in a costume featuring a full moon for a head, in Tokyo August 25, 2014. While most superheroes...more
A new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich" holds flowers during a ceremony, where he and his comrades will take an oath of allegiance to his country, in Kiev August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Smoke and sand are seen following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Michael Brown Sr, yells out as his son's casket is lowered into the ground at St. Peter's Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Perry/Pool
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France hits a return to Juan Monaco of Argentina during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, cries next to fellow supporters during a speech by Qadri in front of the Parliament house building during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 25,...more
Better Together leader Alistair Darling (L) and First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond debate over Scottish independence at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow August 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool
A Palestinian boy cries as he stands in a debris-strewn street near his family's house, which witnesses said was damaged by an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A supporter of the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party Imran Khan, a former international cricketer, cheers while listening to him speak during what has been dubbed a "freedom march" in Islamabad August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar...more
Actor Bryan Cranston engages Julia-Louis Dreyfus in a prolonged kiss as she takes the stage to accept the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in HBO's "Veep" during the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles,...more
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect who fled the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, wait for aid at an abandoned building that they are using as their main residence, outside Dohuk, Iraq August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A villager carrying a child uses a makeshift bamboo bridge to cross a flooded area in the Jorhat district, Assam state, India, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Sarah Silverman poses with her Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special award for HBO's "Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles" at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
