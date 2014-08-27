Editor's choice
Members of the Canadian Joint Incident Response Unit rappel from a Griffon helicopter on to a ship while taking part in a scenario during the Operation Nanook military exercise on Baffin Island, Nunavut, Canada August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Palestinian children hold guns as they celebrate with others what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A woman reacts as she embraces her son, who joined as a new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich", before a ceremony, where he and his comrades will take an oath of allegiance to the country, in Kiev August 26, 2014....more
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko, as Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev (C) stands nearby, in Minsk August 26, 2014. Putin and Poroshenko greeted each other with a handshake at the start...more
Women hold posters of Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi during a pro-government demonstration in Sanaa August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano erupts near Banos August 24, 2014. Tungurahua, which means "Throat of Fire" in the local Quechua language, has been classified as active since 1999. REUTERS/Carlos Campania
Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum is carried by Palestinians as they celebrate what they said was a victory over Israel following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A pest control worker sprays insecticide to help control the spread of dengue fever carried by mosquitoes in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
An activist, demanding justice for the shooting death of teen Michael Brown, outlines a man lying on the pavement in front of City Hall in downtown St. Louis, Missouri, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A combination of pictures shows a missile, which witnesses said was fired by an Israeli aircraft, hit the house of Palestinian senior Islamic Jihad leader Nafez Azzam in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Father Jacques Clemens reads at a mass at St. Benoit church in Nalinnes August 15, 2014. Clemens, who celebrated his 105th birthday on July 11, may be the world's oldest living priest who still holds a regular service, the Belgian Catholic Church...more
Coffins containing bodies of migrants who died are carried off a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta August 26, 2014. At least 24 migrants trying to reach Europe from Africa died after their boat sank in the Mediterranean, the Italian navy...more
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates a break point on Misaki Doi of Japan during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Michael Lucarelli runs from the media as he leaves the federal court building after posting bail in Manhattan, New York August 26, 2014. Lucarelli, the director of market intelligence at Lippert/Heilshorn & Associates, was arrested at his Manhattan...more
Palestinians sit on a couch as they return to the remains of their house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli offensive, after a ceasefire was declared, in the east of Gaza City August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Twins Nicolas and German Filipeli of Argentina dance during the final round of the Tango World Championship in Stage style in Buenos Aires August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A worker at a General Motors (GM) vehicle factory reacts during an assembly that was held to vote to accept the company's proposal to furlough 930 workers for up to five months, in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Mongolia's Dulguun Bolormaa (top) and Venezuela's Adrianny Castillo grapple during their women's freestyle 46 kg qualification match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
An Ukrainian serviceman is seen next to a sight for a gun near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, dances in front of his house located in a village for migrant workers during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Palestinian boy sits atop a car loaded with his family's belongings near their house, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Russian's Irina Annenkova competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Two Canadian Forces Griffon helicopters fly from York Sound to Iqaluit after taking part in the Operation Nanook military exercise on Baffin Island, Nunavut, Canada August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
