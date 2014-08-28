Women sing and dance at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu August 28, 2014. The three-day festival, commemorating the union of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, involves sumptuous feasts and rigid fasting. Hindu...more

Women sing and dance at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu August 28, 2014. The three-day festival, commemorating the union of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, involves sumptuous feasts and rigid fasting. Hindu women pray for marital bliss, the well-being of their spouses and children, and the purification of their own bodies and souls during this period of religious fasting. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

