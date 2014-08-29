Editor's choice
Wax models of actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have confetti thrown on them after being presented with a wedding cake and a bridal veil to celebrate the actors' recent wedding, at the Madame Tussauds attraction in Sydney, August 29, 2014. Angelina...more
Servicemen sit atop an armored vehicle as they travel through the steppe near the village of Krasnodarovka in Rostov region August 28, 2014. A Reuters reporter saw a column of armored vehicles and dust-covered troops, one of them with an injured...more
A forensic team member takes a picture near the place where the body of 23-year-old U.S. student Aaron Sofer was found next to Ein Karem village, near Jerusalem, August 28, 2014. Israeli police said they had found Sofer's body near a forest in...more
Paramilitary police officers hold the Chinese national flag in a flag-raising ceremony during the closing ceremony of the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Pro-Russian separatist stands near the damaged war memorial at Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donetsk, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Italian actress Cristina Capotondi attends the red carpet for the movie "La Rancon de la gloire" (The Price of Fame) at the 71st Venice Film Festival August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Onlookers stand by as friends mourn for a young man who was shot amidst what local media claimed are accusations of extortion from vendors at a market in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 26, 2014. Honduras is blighted with the world's highest murder...more
Rescue workers search the site of a landslide in Fuquan, Guizhou province, China August 28, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
British Member of Parliament Douglas Carswell meets passers-by as he walks through the town center of Clacton-on-Sea in southeast England August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A crowd watches as two fighters battle in the Thunderdome during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 27, 2014. People from all over the world have gathered at the sold-out festival to...more
Dawn Harper-Nelson of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's 100m hurdles event of the Weltklasse Diamond League meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A Hamas militant kisses the head of Hamas political leader Moussa Abu Marzouk as he visits the mourning tent of senior Hamas commander Mohammed Abu Shammala, who was killed by an Israeli air strike during the seven-week Israeli offensive, in Rafah in...more
President Barack Obama departs the White House Press Briefing Room after addressing reporters in Washington, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Masked students clash with riot police during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the public state education system, in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Tianna Bartoletta of the U.S. competes in the women's long jump event during the Weltklasse Diamond League meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Imran Khan, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, addresses supporters while a boy gestures in front of the Parliament house building during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A home-made aluminum boat carrying 16 Cuban migrants pulls up to a dock seeking what the migrants said was refuge from rough seas, in Grand Cayman island August 28, 2014. Local law enforcement would not allow the migrants to receive drinking water,...more
A park police officer shouts commands as anti-deportation protesters demonstrate in front of the White House in Washington August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Performers dance during the closing ceremony of the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo kisses his Best Player UEFA 2014 Award during the draw ceremony for the 2014/2015 Champions League soccer competition at Monaco's Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo, Monaco August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An airplane is sprayed during a training session for the de-icing crews at the Fraport airport in Frankfurt, Germany August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A tiger is seen in a cage before a rehearsal at the Fuentes Boys Circus in Mexico City July 31, 2014. Mexico City's government overwhelmingly passed a law in June, which imposed stiff penalties of up to $60,000 on circuses in the capital that use...more
Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Alexandra Dulgheru of Romania during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People look at the art installation Embrace during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
