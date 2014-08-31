Editor's Choice
Wife of Lebanese soldier Ali al-Sayyed, who was beheaded by Islamic State militants, holds her daughter as she mourns in the town of Fnideq, northern Lebanon August 29, 2014. REUTERS
Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller and Robert Lewandowski (L) jump for a ball during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Schalke 04 in Gelsenkirchen August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
The art installation Pulse & Bloom is seen during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) political party, prays while wearing a gas mask, for protection from tear gas released by the police to disperse the supporters as they marched to the prime...more
A competitor runs through a foam tunnel during the Brutal Run extreme obstacle course race in Budapest August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Newly elected European Council President Donald Tusk (L) holds a news conference with his outgoing predecessor Herman Van Rompuy during a EU summit in Brussels August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A woman and children react in a military helicopter after being evacuated by Iraqi forces from Amerli, north of Baghdad August 29, 2014.REUTERS
Monaco's Andrea Raggi (C) falls as he is challenged by Lille's Isaac Ryan Mendes (L) during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Louis II stadium in Monaco, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A masked Palestinian boy takes part in a rally celebrating what organizers say was a victory by Palestinians in Gaza over Israel following a ceasefire, in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Chelsea's Ramires (R) scores a goal against Everton's goalkeeper Tim Howard during their English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, northern England August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Australia's Richie 'Vas' Vaculik maneuvers past another surfer ducking under the wave during the inaugural Red Bull Cape Fear invitational surfing tournament off the shores of southern Sydney, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez (R) plays a shot next to Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara (C) and Mahela Jayawardene during their final ODI (One Day International) cricket match in Dambulla August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cast members Al Pacino (C), Lucila Sola (L) and Camila Sola attend the red carpet for the movie "Manglehorn" at the 71st Venice Film Festival August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Poland's Michal Winiarski (R) spikes the ball against Serbia's players during the opening match of the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship Poland 2014 at the National Stadium in Warsaw, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Monaco's Dimitar Berbatov (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Lille during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Louis II stadium in Monaco, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A mahout lies over his elephant before a match at the 2014 King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Samut Prakan province, on the outskirts of Bangkok August 30, 2014.REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Manchester United's Robin van Persie (R) is challenged by Burnley's Michael Duff during their English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor in Burnley, northern England August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Greg Walker throws the hammer at the Birnam Highland Games in Scotland, August 30, 2014. Scotland will hold a referendum on independence on September 18. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Members of the Guard of Honor of the Presidential Regiment from Russia perform on the first day of the International Military Music Festival "Spasskaya Tower" in Red Square in Moscow, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
U.S. President Barack Obama (L-R) is escorted by U.S. Air Force Colonel John Millard as Obama, his daughters Sasha and Malia and first lady Michelle Obama arrive to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
