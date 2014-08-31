A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) political party, prays while wearing a gas mask, for protection from tear gas released by the police to disperse the supporters as they marched to the prime...more

A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) political party, prays while wearing a gas mask, for protection from tear gas released by the police to disperse the supporters as they marched to the prime minister's house, in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

