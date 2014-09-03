Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Sep 3, 2014 | 5:10pm IST

Editor's choice

Anti-government protesters push a container barricade during the Revolution March in Islamabad, Pakistan September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Anti-government protesters push a container barricade during the Revolution March in Islamabad, Pakistan September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Anti-government protesters push a container barricade during the Revolution March in Islamabad, Pakistan September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
1 / 24
An injured Ukrainian serviceman smokes next to a relative before being put into ambulance for the transportation at a military hospital in Kiev, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

An injured Ukrainian serviceman smokes next to a relative before being put into ambulance for the transportation at a military hospital in Kiev, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
An injured Ukrainian serviceman smokes next to a relative before being put into ambulance for the transportation at a military hospital in Kiev, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
2 / 24
Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulance in the center of Paynesville, Liberia in this still image taken from a September 1, 2014 video. REUTERS

Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulance in the center of Paynesville, Liberia in this still image taken from a September 1, 2014 video. REUTERS

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulance in the center of Paynesville, Liberia in this still image taken from a September 1, 2014 video. REUTERS
Close
3 / 24
A turret with a gun from a Ukrainian army tank is pictured at the site of a destroyed Ukrainian check-point as road workers clear debris outside the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A turret with a gun from a Ukrainian army tank is pictured at the site of a destroyed Ukrainian check-point as road workers clear debris outside the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
A turret with a gun from a Ukrainian army tank is pictured at the site of a destroyed Ukrainian check-point as road workers clear debris outside the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 24
Palestinian militants from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestinian take part in a military show in Gaza City September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian militants from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestinian take part in a military show in Gaza City September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Palestinian militants from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestinian take part in a military show in Gaza City September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
5 / 24
A devotee daubed in colored powder prays as she takes part in the immersion of the idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A devotee daubed in colored powder prays as she takes part in the immersion of the idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish...more

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
A devotee daubed in colored powder prays as she takes part in the immersion of the idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
6 / 24
Lightning strikes over buildings during heavy rainfall in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, China September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Lightning strikes over buildings during heavy rainfall in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, China September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Lightning strikes over buildings during heavy rainfall in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, China September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 24
Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" inspect weapons hidden by pro-Russian separatists in the basement of an unfinished house in Slaviansk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stanislav Belousov

Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" inspect weapons hidden by pro-Russian separatists in the basement of an unfinished house in Slaviansk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stanislav Belousov

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" inspect weapons hidden by pro-Russian separatists in the basement of an unfinished house in Slaviansk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stanislav Belousov
Close
8 / 24
Two men stand on the roof of a damaged building after a Libyan war plane crashed in the eastern city of Tobruk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Two men stand on the roof of a damaged building after a Libyan war plane crashed in the eastern city of Tobruk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Two men stand on the roof of a damaged building after a Libyan war plane crashed in the eastern city of Tobruk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 24
A man stands near a car after heavy rains damaged a street in Veracruz September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jonatan Rosas

A man stands near a car after heavy rains damaged a street in Veracruz September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jonatan Rosas

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
A man stands near a car after heavy rains damaged a street in Veracruz September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jonatan Rosas
Close
10 / 24
A fishing boat surrounded by dead fish is seen on the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, Mexico, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

A fishing boat surrounded by dead fish is seen on the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, Mexico, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
A fishing boat surrounded by dead fish is seen on the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, Mexico, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Close
11 / 24
A sculpture of a giant hippopotamus, "HippopoThames", built by artist Florentjin Hofman is towed up the Thames past the Houses of Parliament in central London, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

A sculpture of a giant hippopotamus, "HippopoThames", built by artist Florentjin Hofman is towed up the Thames past the Houses of Parliament in central London, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
A sculpture of a giant hippopotamus, "HippopoThames", built by artist Florentjin Hofman is towed up the Thames past the Houses of Parliament in central London, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
12 / 24
An anti-government protester takes a morning bath with others at a public pump during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

An anti-government protester takes a morning bath with others at a public pump during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
An anti-government protester takes a morning bath with others at a public pump during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
13 / 24
A cross and bullet are seen on Ukrainian serviceman as he stands in his camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A cross and bullet are seen on Ukrainian serviceman as he stands in his camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
A cross and bullet are seen on Ukrainian serviceman as he stands in his camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
14 / 24
The Ulster Banner hangs at a window on Shankill road in West Belfast August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The Ulster Banner hangs at a window on Shankill road in West Belfast August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
The Ulster Banner hangs at a window on Shankill road in West Belfast August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
15 / 24
Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk and Director for Energy Markets at the European Commission Klaus-Dieter Borchardt open the Vojany-Uzhhorod pipeline during the official launch ceremony at a compressor station on Slovakia-Ukraine border in Velke Kapusany September 2, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk and Director for Energy Markets at the European Commission Klaus-Dieter Borchardt open the Vojany-Uzhhorod pipeline during the official launch ceremony at a compressor...more

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk and Director for Energy Markets at the European Commission Klaus-Dieter Borchardt open the Vojany-Uzhhorod pipeline during the official launch ceremony at a compressor station on Slovakia-Ukraine border in Velke Kapusany September 2, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
16 / 24
Myanmar's former beauty queen May Myat Noe gives a news conference at a restaurant in Yangon September 2, 2014. REUTRS/Soe Zeya Tun

Myanmar's former beauty queen May Myat Noe gives a news conference at a restaurant in Yangon September 2, 2014. REUTRS/Soe Zeya Tun

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Myanmar's former beauty queen May Myat Noe gives a news conference at a restaurant in Yangon September 2, 2014. REUTRS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
17 / 24
Anti-government protesters sleep under a truck with a poster of their leader Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, as they camp outside the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Anti-government protesters sleep under a truck with a poster of their leader Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, as they camp outside the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad...more

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Anti-government protesters sleep under a truck with a poster of their leader Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, as they camp outside the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
18 / 24
A child migrant plays on a tricycle outside prefabricated container houses at the Hal Far Tent Village open center outside Valletta, Malta September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A child migrant plays on a tricycle outside prefabricated container houses at the Hal Far Tent Village open center outside Valletta, Malta September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
A child migrant plays on a tricycle outside prefabricated container houses at the Hal Far Tent Village open center outside Valletta, Malta September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
19 / 24
A man drinks tea while standing next to a roadside tea shop in Kolkata, India September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man drinks tea while standing next to a roadside tea shop in Kolkata, India September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
A man drinks tea while standing next to a roadside tea shop in Kolkata, India September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
20 / 24
Displaced Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim Mohammed Harith Youssif, 25, walks with his 20-year-old bride Reem Ahmed, a Sunni Muslim who fled from the violence in Mosul, during their wedding at a school in Baghdad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Displaced Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim Mohammed Harith Youssif, 25, walks with his 20-year-old bride Reem Ahmed, a Sunni Muslim who fled from the violence in Mosul, during their wedding at a school in Baghdad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Displaced Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim Mohammed Harith Youssif, 25, walks with his 20-year-old bride Reem Ahmed, a Sunni Muslim who fled from the violence in Mosul, during their wedding at a school in Baghdad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
21 / 24
Relatives and soldiers from the Lebanese army react as they carry the coffin of Lebanese soldier Ali al-Sayyed, who was beheaded by Islamic State militants in Arsal, during his funeral in Qalamoun, in Akkar September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Relatives and soldiers from the Lebanese army react as they carry the coffin of Lebanese soldier Ali al-Sayyed, who was beheaded by Islamic State militants in Arsal, during his funeral in Qalamoun, in Akkar September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Relatives and soldiers from the Lebanese army react as they carry the coffin of Lebanese soldier Ali al-Sayyed, who was beheaded by Islamic State militants in Arsal, during his funeral in Qalamoun, in Akkar September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Close
22 / 24
A person stands in front of a 25.3-meter-long giant rabbit designed by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman at an old aircraft hangar as part of the Taoyuan Land Art Festival in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A person stands in front of a 25.3-meter-long giant rabbit designed by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman at an old aircraft hangar as part of the Taoyuan Land Art Festival in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
A person stands in front of a 25.3-meter-long giant rabbit designed by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman at an old aircraft hangar as part of the Taoyuan Land Art Festival in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
23 / 24
Alexei Didenko, a deputy for the Russian State Duma, dumps a bucket of cold water on himself in front of the American embassy in Moscow, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Alexei Didenko, a deputy for the Russian State Duma, dumps a bucket of cold water on himself in front of the American embassy in Moscow, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Alexei Didenko, a deputy for the Russian State Duma, dumps a bucket of cold water on himself in front of the American embassy in Moscow, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

02 Sep 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

01 Sep 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

31 Aug 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

30 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures