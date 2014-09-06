Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Sep 6, 2014 | 11:45am IST

A Palestinian protester uses a sling shot to hurl a stone at Israeli troops during clashes at a weekly protest against Jewish settlements, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah, September 5,2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko speaks to the media on the second and final day of the NATO summit at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales September 5, 2014. Poroshenko confirmed on his Twitter account that envoys meeting in Minsk to end fighting between Kiev's forces and pro-Russian separatists had signed a ceasefire agreement that would come into effect later on Friday. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Trapped coal miners leave after they were rescued at the Raspotocje coal mine in Zenica September 5, 2014. Five Bosnian miners were confirmed dead on Friday, a day after an earthquake triggered a collapse at the mine, as emergency teams helped 29 others to the surface. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Zhiliang, whose fiancee was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014, is silhouetted at an empty house which he had planned to decorate with her for their marriage, after he showed the house during an interview with Reuters in Tianjin, August 26, 2014. Zhiliang said he will wait for his missing fiancee forever. They had planned to marry this year. Six months after Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, with 239 mostly Chinese people on board, disappeared about an hour into a routine journey from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing March 8, loved ones of missing passengers derive what comfort they can from what's left behind after the world's greatest aviation mystery. More than two dozen countries have been involved in the air, sea and underwater search for the Boeing 777 but months of sorties failed to turn up any trace - even after narrowing the search area to the southern Indian Ocean - long after batteries on the black box voice and data recorders had gone flat. Picture taken August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Pro-Russian separatists stand guard on a street outside a destroyed building in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk, September 5, 2014. A ceasefire between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine appeared to be holding on Friday evening, despite some initial shelling in the rebel stronghold of Donetsk. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates a point against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A fighter from the Shi'ite Badr Brigade militia wears a religious flag as he guards a checkpoint that was recently taken from militants of the Islamic State outside the town of Amerli September 5, 2014. The highway, which continues south to Baghdad, is now controlled by Shi'ite militia fighters and the Kurdish Peshmerga. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A model does a practice run before the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2015 runway show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

England's Moeen Ali attempts to catch a ball hit by India's Suresh Raina (not pictured) during the fifth one-day international cricket match at Headingley cricket ground, in Leeds September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

A woman reacts after explaining that her house was damaged during fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces in the village of Chervonoselskoye, southeast from Donetsk, September 5, 2014. A ceasefire between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine appeared to be holding on Friday evening, despite some initial shelling in the rebel stronghold of Donetsk. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People walk past a coffin with the body of Russian photojournalist Andrei Stenin during a memorial service in Moscow, September 5, 2014. Stenin, staff photographer of Rossiya Segodnya (Russia Today) news agency, former RIA Novosti, went missing while covering a military conflict in the eastern regions of Ukraine as his colleagues could not contact him since the beginning of August, according to local media. Stenin, 33, was confirmed dead earlier on Wednesday by his employers, state-run Rossiya Segodnya, or Russia Today, and by Russia's Investigative Committee. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Peng Shuai of China grimaces as she is placed in a wheelchair after dropping to the court in pain during the semi-final match against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An employee cleans the ring during the Pas de 2 Free final Vaulting competition at the World Equestrian Games at the Zenith in Caen, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A family member of a trapped miner cries in front of the Raspotocje coal mine in Zenica, September 5, 2014. Thirty-four Bosnian coal miners were trapped half a kilometre underground on Friday after an earthquake triggered a rock burst, leaving rescue teams struggling to clear debris to reach them. The 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit the central town of Zenica on Thursday afternoon, causing rocks in the nearby Raspotocje mine to fracture half an hour later, blocking parts of the mine, officials said on Friday. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi group attend the weekly Friday prayers during an anti-government rally in Sanaa September 5, 2014. Yemen will partially restore a fuel subsidy from Thursday in an attempt to calm anti-government protests in the capital that have threatened to destabilize the impoverished Arab state, according to the cabinet. The plan to ease petrol prices by about 30 percent has however failed to mollify the Shi'ite Houthi rebel group, which also rejected a proposal - still on the table - by president Abed Rabbu Mansour Hadi on Wednesday to form a unity government. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and opposition leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), raises a cricket bat while addressing supporters in front of Parliament House during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 5, 2014. Weeks of mounting anti-government protests in Pakistan had been enough to convince five of the powerful army's 11 Corps Commanders that it was time for them to step in and force embattled Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to resign. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Cast member Ethan Hawke attends the red carpet for the movie "Good Kill" at the 71st Venice Film Festival September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Fans walk alongside the hearse carrying the remains of Argentine musician Gustavo Cerati, who died yesterday at the age of 55, in Buenos Aires September 5, 2014. Cerati was a flamboyant showman who brought stadium rock to Latin America with his band Soda Stereo. Grammy-winning Cerati had been in a coma since suffering a stroke in May 2010, after a show in Venezuela. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Naoya Inoue (R) of Japan punches Samartlek Kokietgym of Thailand during their WBC light flyweight boxing title match in Tokyo September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armoured vehicle in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 5, 2014. Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels agreed a ceasefire on Friday, the first step towards ending fighting in eastern Ukraine that has caused the worst standoff between Moscow and the West since the Cold War ended. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

05 Sep 2014
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

04 Sep 2014
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

03 Sep 2014
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

02 Sep 2014

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

