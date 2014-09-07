Editor's Choice
Ukrainian soldiers inspect damaged tank on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol, September 6, 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko agreed on Saturday in a telephone call that a ceasefire in...more
First year cadets of the Military University of Communication march during an oath-taking ceremony in St.Petersburg September 6, 2014. Some 700 first year cadets of the academy attended the ceremony before starting their studies. REUTERS/Alexander...more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth (front L) and Prince Charles (front R) react while watching the sack race at the annual Braemar Highland Gathering in Braemar, Scotland September 6, 2014. The referendum on Scottish independence will take place on September...more
A temple stands amid the waters of the overflowing river Tawi during heavy rains in Jammu September 6, 2014. Authorities declared a disaster alert in the northern region after heavy rain hit villages across the Kashmir valley, causing the worst...more
A protester argues with a police officer during a rally against austerity measures in the city of Thessaloniki September 6, 2014. Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on Saturday announced cuts to unpopular taxes introduced at the height of the...more
Germany's Marcus Ehning riding Cornado NRW competes in the jumping first round third competition at the World Equestrian Games at the d'Ornano stadium in Caen, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUALS COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY Residents inspect the body of a man killed by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa...more
Singer Gwen Stefani holds her son Apollo as she attends the semi-final match between Marin Cilic of Croatia and Roger Federer of Switzerland at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Displaced Iraq Christians who fled from Islamic State militants in Mosul, pray at a school acting as a refugee camp in Erbil September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Ekaterina Makarova (in white shirt) and Elena Vesnina, both from Russia, celebrate after defeating Martina Hingis of Switzerland (rear, R) and Flavia Pennetta of Italy in the women's doubles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New...more
A fashionista wearing sunglasses smiles as she walks around Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A tourist walks across the Manshuk Mametova glacier, about 3,550 metres (11,647 feet) above sea level, in the mountains of Tien Shan outside Almaty September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Participants climb over a wall at the "Tough Mudder" endurance event series in Arnsberg September 6, 2014. Competitors who took part in the endurance event saw themselves having to overcome various military style obstacles. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Octavia Spencer looks out of a car window as she arrives for the "Black and White" gala at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A model presents a creation during the Herve Leger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Eben Etzebeth (R) and Bryan Habana (2nd L) of South Africa's Springboks tackle Israel Folau (2nd R) of Australia's Wallabies during their Tri-Nations rugby union match at Subiaco Oval in Perth, Western Australia, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts to a missed point against Kei Nishikori of Japan during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An injured man receives treatment at a hospital in the southern coastal town of Mariupol, September 6, 2014. A ceasefire struck between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine was largely holding on Saturday, though residents...more
